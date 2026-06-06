61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask “How Do I Respond To This?”

by

We’re the generation that is scared of answering phone calls. Anxiety seems to creep up on us during virtual interactions, not just in real life. Studies show that young adults feel anxiety during digital communication, so, the conundrum of “What should I text them back?” may be more common than we think.

If you’ve ever received a text that has left you speechless, the subreddit “How Do I Respond To This?” might be the perfect place to find inspiration for a snappy reply. Members of the community share messages that have left them stumped, and other netizens offer the best ways to respond in creative, funny, and casual ways. Check out the funniest and strangest examples below, and share in the comments how you would’ve responded!

More info: Reddit

#1 I’m At A Loss

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: tonefilm

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask “How Do I Respond To This?”

#2 Good

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: C2-H5-OH

#3 I (30f) Gave My Number To Someone (25m) Who Works In My Building. We’ve Had A Couple Of Brief Conversations In The Break Area So I Thought We Could Be Friends, But Now I’m Questioning It?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: andhearts_

#4 So, Here’s What My Boss Said To Me Today. Conversation Was Fine Until This

She’s from the Philippines so I think there’s a cultural element (I’m in Midwest USA), and I’ve known her for quite some time & she’s pretty much always abrasive

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: mrssmithest15

#5 I Got Tinder Gold And Im Going To Be In Her Country In A Week, What Should I Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: unmoralvigilante

#6 I Was Asking My Friends If They Wanted To See Endgame With Me

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Unless?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#8 I Could Be Miss Interpreting Things But I Felt Like There Was A Lot Of Unnecessary Passive Aggressiveness Here. How Should I Go About It?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Had A Life Changing Event, My ‘Friend’ Didn’t Have The Time Of Day

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: ejhs

#10 If There Even Is A Response To This

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#11 A Girl Messaging First Is A Rare Sight But That Is Just Too Lame

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: ritwijchoudhary

#12 Not The First Time I’ve Had This Kind Of Response

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: mward_shalamalam

#13 My Best Friend Sent Me This. I’ve Been Realizing We’ve Been Talking Less And I Didn’t Know What To Do

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: ghostlingbud

#14 Showing Empathy

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: nightlifestructured

#15 An Old Friend Was Jealous And Hurtful. I Got This A Few Days Ago

Details: we were super close for about a year. He admitted to being in love with me while I was still in a relationship but he said he would never try to break up a happy relationship. He was fine until I broke up with that guy and was single. I had a huge crush on our mutual friend and that really bugged him. Me and that guy started like pseudo dating. In that time, he convinced me that the guy I liked was going on dates with other girls, still on tinder, hooking up without telling me etc. None of those things were true. He also ended up completely unprompted sending me videos of himself jacking off and stuff and admitting to sexually assaulting a friend of his when she rejected him because she is a lesbian. So yeah we left on bad terms and the fact that he acknowledged none of those things is what makes this hard.
Edit: I didnt think about it till now but I’m still in a relationship with that mutual friend after 3 years and we live together and I dont think he knows that.
Update: I took the middle ground approach and thanked him for reaching out and good luck on his recovery and his response was also very short and respectful. Thanks for all the advice, it really helped understand how to keep reactions and contact at a minimum. I feel safe and I’m mostly happy that nothing negative came from it.

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: glacialwarfare

#16 My Buddy Confessed His Feelings For A Girl, Both Me And Him Are Lost

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: DingleBerriesk

#17 Friend Who’s Into Me Got Word Of Me Liking Someone. Idk How To Respond To This, I Can’t Tell If This Is Satire Or She’s Serious. What Do I Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: voltardu

#18 They Haven’t Texted Me In Months And Open With This

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Now I Am Overthinking. She Set The Bar High With That Reply

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: PotentialCarpet_

#20 How Do I Get Out Of This Terrible Conversation And Start A New One? I’m Bad At Texting

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: AnimatedPie

#21 I’ve Had A *rough* 24 Hours And I Just Can’t Handle Being At My Job

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: HordogChamp

#22 I Have Talked To This Person Like 3 Times, They’re Online Idk Them In Real Life

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: omorii

#23 I Want To Be Friends With This Girl, But This Happened After She Hadn’t Responded For A Few Days. What Do I Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: Pchardwareguy12

#24 Ummm

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: gaynessssss

#25 Am I Just Destined To Never Have A Good Conversation With Someone

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: PristineReception

#26 Matched With Cute Girl From Class On Tinder, Hang Out After Class With Her And A Dude Called Jamie, Afterwards She Sends Me This. I’m Straight

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: birdoandratchet

#27 I Need Help

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#28 I Made It Pretty Clear From The Get Go About 2 Weeks Ago That I’m Interested In Her… Not Sure How To Respond To This

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: jxdewey

#29 My Coworker Sent This Out Of The Blue. I Want To Say Thanks But Also Wanna Ask What Her Reason Was For Sending This If There Is One?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: brit1228

#30 Met Two Cute Missionaries Some Time Ago

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: jayarikishi

#31 I Accidentally Ghosted This Guy 2 Days Ago And He Sent A Long And Thoughtful Message But I Don’t Want To See Him Again

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: shoski13

#32 How Do I Imply I Don’t Want To Talk To Him

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: kaykayuwu

#33 This Girl I Matched With Works At An Airline. I Asked If She Was A Flight Attendant After Some Back And Forth. Wasn’t My Intention To Assume So How Do I Bounce Back?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#34 I Told Her I Liked Her And I’m Pretty Sure This Means She Doesn’t Like Me Back I’m Not Sure What To Say

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: gaynessssss

#35 I Need To Get Past Interesting One Liners

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: TheSackOfNuts

#36 Girl Messaged Me This On Tinder And I Ain’t Got A Witty Reply. Help Pls

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: ThrowRA-k1

#37 I Asked For It But I Have No Clue How To Respond

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: ArtistikStonerr_

#38 My Mother Often Cries To Me About How She’s A Bad Parent And Failed As A Mother, It Always Makes Me Very Uncomfortable But I Just Say “No No, It’s Fine” When In Person

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: addisonphill333

#39 Although I Don’t Recall Doing It, It’s Definitely Something An Idiot Like Me Would Do. What Can I Reply To Sound As Sorry As I Can Possibly Be Without Making It Sound Like It Wasn’t A Big Deal?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: GrammarLLC

#40 Recently Reached Out To Bio Father, He Wants To Meet. Told Him I Need Time And He’s Respectful Of It. This Is His Wife, Potential Mother Of My Half-Brother… She Just Keeps Messaging Me

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: nomelaninnative

#41 Girl Helped Me (F26) Get Home After Getting My Knee Injured During Volleyball Last Night And Is Willing To Help Me Now

We’ve talked at volleyball but weren’t super close. These were the last text we went. She might of meant “hit” instead of “hot”. Not sure how to respond now

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: dlgb3991

#42 When Unfamiliar Person Says They’re Not Ok, Should I Ask Why?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: Nrvanaaa

#43 What Do I Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: mc2205

#44 Glad He 22m Took It Back But What Do I 21f Say Back (We’re Just Friends)

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: superpablue

#45 I’ve…ive Got No Idea. Hdirtt?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: Justachilenogurl

#46 I Think Pasta Is “Okayish”

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: mooningful

#47 Friend Has Texted Me A Lot About Ben Platt. I’m Out Of Replies About Him. Please Help

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: rosewater17

#48 Just Got This Message On Reddit. What?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: theEmosk98

#49 My Father Is A Real Estate Agent And Wants Me To Buy A House. He Is Being Manipulative

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: DrummerDooter

#50 My Friends Reply To Why She Called Me

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: gaynessssss

#51 Dad Wants Nothing To Do With The Baby

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#52 I Got A Bit Drunk And Sent A Girl This

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Not Sure How To Respond. This Is My Mother, And She Just Kicked Me Out For Not Ordering Food In Time

We’ve fought for the past year over things she seems horrible, and I do not want to see her right now because tension is high. Do I just suck it up and set up a time and let her win? What do I do

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: lordsaveusall

#54 I Wanna Just Say Thank You But That Feels Small

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: tireddreamss

#55 Friend Has Chronic Depression But Idk How To Respond And I Really Want To Help

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#56 I Guess The Girl I Like Has Autism And I Guess My Comment (Which Was Meant As A Compliment) Offended Her. Is There Something Good I Can Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: sadridge

#57 How To Recover Lads, Maybe I Offended Her

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: RezkxX7

#58 Matched On Tinder Yesterday. What Do I Say?

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: Xova_YT

#59 Military Recruiter Trying To Get Me. Don’t Know How To Respond To This

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Pretty Sure Im On The Wrong Track

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: i-am-ur-daddy

#61 Received This Text From An Unknown Number And I Have No Idea Why They’d Give The Police My Number. Not Sure If It’s A Mistake Or A Joke Or What But I Don’t Know Where To Go From Here

61 People Show Wild And Concerning Messages, Ask &#8220;How Do I Respond To This?&#8221;

Image source: HoneyBeeMonet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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