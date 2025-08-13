66 Posts Criticizing The Lack Of Affordable Housing In The US, Shared On The ‘Georgism’ Group

Everyone deserves to have access to affordable housing. Unfortunately, in parts of the developed world, this isn’t the case. Housing prices are wildly out of control, interest rates are wild, and not enough new properties are being built! And many cities aren’t built in a smart way. Many young and ambitious working professionals find themselves struggling to cover their bloated rent, let alone save up enough cash to buy a decent home.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most spot-on posts about the lack of affordable housing and poor urban planning in the United States, as shared on the ‘Georgism’ subreddit. This is a community that fully embraces the Georgism (aka Geoism or the single tax movement) social philosophy and economic theory, and thinks it’s the way to create a solid foundation for a truly fair society. Scroll down to check out their posts.
#1 People Aren’t Having Kids, Because Housing Prices Are Out Of Control
#2 $500 More Rent, Zero Added Value. Georgism Would Fix This 😔 ✊
#3 It’s Almost Like Monopoly Was Originally Invented To Warn Us About Everything That’s Happened 🤔
#4 What Do You Guys Think? Is Our Lack Of Density/Walkable Spaces Contributing To Our Health Crisis?
#5 Boomers Destroy The Housing Market, Then Blame Younger Generations For Buying Coffee…
#6 How Much Land Do We Waste Just To Park Cars For A Few Hours?
#7 Georgist Policies Would Fix This
#8 Tax Land, Tax Carbon
#9 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl
#10 Without Georgism, Landlords Will Always Charge As Much As They Can Get Away With
#11 Nothing An Lvt And A Little Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!
#12 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us
#13 Visualization On How Much Land Is Wasted Due To Mandated Parking Minimums And Car Sprawl
#14 The Damage Sprawl Has Done Is Immense
#15 Say It With Me Now Folks, Why Ban What You Can Tax?
#16 And We Know Just How To Do This
#17 My Mistake For Needing Social And Economic Opportunity
#18 Gulf War? No, What I Said We Needed Was A Golf War
#19 No Offense, It Just A Meme
#20 Don’t Forget To Thank Your City Council For Saving You From This
#21 Game Based On Reality
#22 Unless We Make Some Real Changes To The System, Some Things Will Never Change
#23 Why Work For Wages, When Rents Eat It All?
#24 Land Value Tax (+ No Parking Mandates) Would Fix This
#25 Who Needs Walkable Neighborhoods When You Can Have Empty Parking Lots And Car Sprawl?
#26 The Current Housing Crisis Summed Up In One Image
#27 Tax What People Take, Not What People Make
#28 I Thought You All Might Like This Tweet
#29 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality
#30 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field
#31 What Arguments Do Suburbanites Use That Make You Irrationally Upset?
#32 Nothing A Lvt And Some Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!
#33 With Lvt + Yimby, We Could Afford So Much Nice Things, But Instead Here We Are Throwing All Our Money At Landlords And Sprawl
#34 The Present Century Has Been Marked By A Prodigious Increase In Wealth-Producing Power
#35 Self Identified Libertarians Seemingly Only Support Libertarian Beliefs When It’s Convenient For Them
#36 Dodger Stadium’s Parking Lot Can Fit Another 10 Dodger Stadiums In It
#37 Breaks My Heart That We Prioritize Low Density Sprawl Over This
#38 Who Needs The Missing Middle When You Have This 😍
#39 Placemaking In Georgism? So Hot Right Now
#40 Me_irl
#41 Urban Decay
#42 Another Example Of Gross Tax Injustice
#43 It’s That Time Of Year Again. Who Needs Christmas Spirit When You Could Have Stroads And Highways 🥰
#44 Unbelievable This Is The Only Thing Legal To Build In Most Of The Us
#45 Lvt Would Solve This
#46 One Of My Biggest Pet Peeves
#47 Is This A New Form Of Economic Rent?
#48 Priceless
#49 Unironically, Lvt + Upzoning Would Help Protect Canada In The Trade Wars… And Protect It From The American Car-Dependent Lifestyle
#50 Half Of Renters Can’t Make Ends Meet. This Can’t Possibly Be Sustainable
#51 You Know What Isn’t Affordable? No Housing
#52 Our Cities Are Unwalkable Because Our Current Tax System Favors Bad Land Use
#53 Despite Looking Nicer, Real Rents Also Went Down Over This Same Time Period Thanks To The New Units!
#54 Zoning Killed The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could
#55 This Is Basically What Car Dealerships Do. It’s Regulatory Capture, And It’s Bad
#56 When Your Nearest Park Is A 10+ Minute Drive, Don’t Be Surprised When Kids Don’t Play Outside
#57 Over-Leveraged Landlord Has His 57 Homes Repossessed
#58 American Cities Are Somehow Both Simultaneously Over Planned And Under Planned
#59 The World If We Had Land Value Tax: 🌳🌳🌲🌇🚄🌇🏡🌳🏞️⚡📈
#60 The Corruption Of Economics
#61 The Value Of Land Is Socially Created. Landowners Reap Without Sowing
#62 Just Tax Land LOL
#63 Yeah Right, Lisa. A Wonderful Magical Single Tax
#64 From Doughnut Economics Book
#65 When You Don’t Tax Land
#66 ‘i’ll Build You A Bike Lane In 2047.’
