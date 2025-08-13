66 Posts Criticizing The Lack Of Affordable Housing In The US, Shared On The ‘Georgism’ Group

Everyone deserves to have access to affordable housing. Unfortunately, in parts of the developed world, this isn’t the case. Housing prices are wildly out of control, interest rates are wild, and not enough new properties are being built! And many cities aren’t built in a smart way. Many young and ambitious working professionals find themselves struggling to cover their bloated rent, let alone save up enough cash to buy a decent home.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most spot-on posts about the lack of affordable housing and poor urban planning in the United States, as shared on the ‘Georgism’ subreddit. This is a community that fully embraces the Georgism (aka Geoism or the single tax movement) social philosophy and economic theory, and thinks it’s the way to create a solid foundation for a truly fair society. Scroll down to check out their posts.

#1 People Aren’t Having Kids, Because Housing Prices Are Out Of Control

Image source: michellecyca

Image source: michellecyca

#2 $500 More Rent, Zero Added Value. Georgism Would Fix This 😔 ✊

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#3 It’s Almost Like Monopoly Was Originally Invented To Warn Us About Everything That’s Happened 🤔

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#4 What Do You Guys Think? Is Our Lack Of Density/Walkable Spaces Contributing To Our Health Crisis?

Image source: heartereum

Image source: heartereum

#5 Boomers Destroy The Housing Market, Then Blame Younger Generations For Buying Coffee…

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#6 How Much Land Do We Waste Just To Park Cars For A Few Hours?

Image source: urbanthoughts11

Image source: urbanthoughts11

#7 Georgist Policies Would Fix This

Image source: TypeForVictory

Image source: TypeForVictory

#8 Tax Land, Tax Carbon

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#9 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#10 Without Georgism, Landlords Will Always Charge As Much As They Can Get Away With

Image source: Mongooooooose

Image source: Mongooooooose

#11 Nothing An Lvt And A Little Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#12 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#13 Visualization On How Much Land Is Wasted Due To Mandated Parking Minimums And Car Sprawl

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#14 The Damage Sprawl Has Done Is Immense

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#15 Say It With Me Now Folks, Why Ban What You Can Tax?

Image source: Legitimate-Metal-560

Image source: Legitimate-Metal-560

#16 And We Know Just How To Do This

Image source: lev_lafayette

Image source: lev_lafayette

#17 My Mistake For Needing Social And Economic Opportunity

Image source: lux514

Image source: lux514

#18 Gulf War? No, What I Said We Needed Was A Golf War

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#19 No Offense, It Just A Meme

Image source: Airas8

Image source: Airas8

#20 Don’t Forget To Thank Your City Council For Saving You From This

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#21 Game Based On Reality

Image source: Vitboi

Image source: Vitboi

#22 Unless We Make Some Real Changes To The System, Some Things Will Never Change

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#23 Why Work For Wages, When Rents Eat It All?

Image source: TheHumanDurag

Image source: TheHumanDurag

#24 Land Value Tax (+ No Parking Mandates) Would Fix This

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#25 Who Needs Walkable Neighborhoods When You Can Have Empty Parking Lots And Car Sprawl?

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#26 The Current Housing Crisis Summed Up In One Image

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#27 Tax What People Take, Not What People Make

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#28 I Thought You All Might Like This Tweet

Image source: Mongooooooose

Image source: Mongooooooose

#29 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#30 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#31 What Arguments Do Suburbanites Use That Make You Irrationally Upset?

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#32 Nothing A Lvt And Some Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#33 With Lvt + Yimby, We Could Afford So Much Nice Things, But Instead Here We Are Throwing All Our Money At Landlords And Sprawl

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#34 The Present Century Has Been Marked By A Prodigious Increase In Wealth-Producing Power

Image source: middleofaldi

Image source: middleofaldi

#35 Self Identified Libertarians Seemingly Only Support Libertarian Beliefs When It’s Convenient For Them

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#36 Dodger Stadium’s Parking Lot Can Fit Another 10 Dodger Stadiums In It

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#37 Breaks My Heart That We Prioritize Low Density Sprawl Over This

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#38 Who Needs The Missing Middle When You Have This 😍

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#39 Placemaking In Georgism? So Hot Right Now

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#40 Me_irl

Image source: pepinodeplastico

Image source: pepinodeplastico

#41 Urban Decay

Image source: Vitboi

Image source: Vitboi

#42 Another Example Of Gross Tax Injustice

Image source: Vitboi

Image source: Vitboi

#43 It’s That Time Of Year Again. Who Needs Christmas Spirit When You Could Have Stroads And Highways 🥰

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#44 Unbelievable This Is The Only Thing Legal To Build In Most Of The Us

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#45 Lvt Would Solve This

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#46 One Of My Biggest Pet Peeves

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#47 Is This A New Form Of Economic Rent?

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

#48 Priceless

Image source: EricReingardt

Image source: EricReingardt

#49 Unironically, Lvt + Upzoning Would Help Protect Canada In The Trade Wars… And Protect It From The American Car-Dependent Lifestyle

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#50 Half Of Renters Can’t Make Ends Meet. This Can’t Possibly Be Sustainable

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#51 You Know What Isn’t Affordable? No Housing

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#52 Our Cities Are Unwalkable Because Our Current Tax System Favors Bad Land Use

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#53 Despite Looking Nicer, Real Rents Also Went Down Over This Same Time Period Thanks To The New Units!

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#54 Zoning Killed The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#55 This Is Basically What Car Dealerships Do. It’s Regulatory Capture, And It’s Bad

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#56 When Your Nearest Park Is A 10+ Minute Drive, Don’t Be Surprised When Kids Don’t Play Outside

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#57 Over-Leveraged Landlord Has His 57 Homes Repossessed

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#58 American Cities Are Somehow Both Simultaneously Over Planned And Under Planned

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#59 The World If We Had Land Value Tax: 🌳🌳🌲🌇🚄🌇🏡🌳🏞️⚡📈

Image source: middleofaldi

Image source: middleofaldi

#60 The Corruption Of Economics

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

#61 The Value Of Land Is Socially Created. Landowners Reap Without Sowing

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

#62 Just Tax Land LOL

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

Image source: Downtown-Relation766

#63 Yeah Right, Lisa. A Wonderful Magical Single Tax

Image source: kanabulo

Image source: kanabulo

#64 From Doughnut Economics Book

Image source: Dissonant-Cog

Image source: Dissonant-Cog

#65 When You Don’t Tax Land

Image source: Vitboi

Image source: Vitboi

#66 ‘i’ll Build You A Bike Lane In 2047.’

Image source: Money_Improvement975

Image source: Money_Improvement975

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
