55 Before-And-After Pics Of Houses Getting Back Their Historical Charm

We all look for inspiration when we decide to restore our homes. You might want to include a Pinterest-worthy reading nook, a cozy exposed brick wall, or maybe just keep the original charm intact. But let’s be honest, it’s not always easy. Restoring any home takes effort, and when it’s a historic one, you’ve got layers of time (and sometimes mystery wallpaper) to deal with.
That’s why we decided to take a scroll through the Facebook page ‘Restoring Your Historic House,’ a community dedicated to preserving and celebrating the beauty of older homes. From careful craftsmanship to heartwarming before-and-afters, this page is full of real stories and renovation magic. Keep scrolling to be totally mesmerized; you might just fall in love with these homes.
#1
Before & After ~ Remarkable Restoration.
This lovely house in the Italianate style is located at 3514 21st Street in San Francisco. Its façade was stripped of ornament and “modernized” with a severe stucco treatment in the 1950s. The dramatic restoration was done in the 1970s. It is a great example of what can be done with determination and care.
The before photo from the 1970s is on the OpenSFHistory.org website. It was taken by writer, researcher, and educator Judith Lynch, who took thousands of color slides of San Francisco architecture in the 1970s. The recent photo was taken by Tom Leach, who lives on the street and does amazing restorations, although this is not one of his projects. Check out his work at handdrawnsanfrancisco on Instagram.
This project, done 50 years ago, was an early restoration of a Victorian-era building. Preservationists in San Francisco were leaders in advocating an appreciation for Victorian architecture at a time when both Modernists and lovers of colonial-era buildings disparaged it. Advocates of Mid-Century Modern are in a similar place today.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features – whatever era it comes from.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online bookshop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#2
Before & After ~ Finding Hidden Treasure in New Orleans.
I spotted this project underway in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans in 2023. It is an excellent example of how past alterations often hide important character-defining features under modern finishes -waiting to be rediscovered and restored. I got the photo of the nearly completed project when I was there in January this year.
The image on the left is from Google Streetview and shows the house before selective demo exposed what remained hidden – essentially the entire historic double gallery (porch) with turned, scroll-cut, and stick and bead trim elements. Other than the second-story railing, it was all still there, including the wonderful brackets supporting the gallery roof.
How to analyze changes to a house over time for clues to what might be hidden is covered in Chapters 2 and 3 of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.” Chapter 6 addresses selective demolition and how to uncover hidden historic elements without destroying them.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling hardcover book are available from the author in our shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#3
Before and After ~ Federal style Mississippi house.
The dramatic restoration of Laurietta, an 1825 Federal style plantation house, illustrates what is possible with a thoughtful and careful approach to restoring historic houses. You can see that original materials and features were retained and restored where possible and missing elements were replaced with compatible materials, taking design cues from the style and period of the house.
These Southern houses are now recognized as the work of skilled enslaved craftsmen in many cases, monuments to those who built them as much as those who owned them.
The new owners/restorers were fortunate to find that the Historic Natchez Foundation had salvaged and stored a number of architectural elements from the house when it appeared it would not be saved. These were returned to the house for the restoration.
You can read about the project here: https://ow.ly/Holw50Ri4k2
Most restoration projects are not this dramatic but are no less meaningful to the owners and community. No matter your project’s scope, you can gain useful inspiration and information in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Select preservation titles by other authors are also available in our shop!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#4
Before & After ~ San Francisco Italianate in 1974 and Today.
The “before” photo was taken in 1974 by Judith Lynch, who documented the condition of many Victorian houses before they were restored. Many of her photos can be found on OpenSFHistory.org. The current photo is from SFARMLS.
This beautiful Italianate style house in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco was stripped of its Victorian ornament and covered in fake brick asphalt siding in the post-WWII period.
Fortunately, subsequent generations have learned to appreciate Victorian architecture, and the house has been restored to its original appearance based on physical evidence under the asphalt siding.
The current paint scheme is not exactly period correct, but it is pretty close. More importantly, the house has had its character and proportions restored with the return of its frieze, cornice, and other trim elements.
Italianate is one of 25 styles and types described and illustrated with hundreds of color photos in Chapter 2 of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#5
Before & After ~ The D.D. Renner House, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Before photo from Knox Heritage.
This George F. Barber-designed house had been cut up into six tiny apartments and lost its tower and entry porch before being restored from the original plans by Knox Heritage in 2007. The non-profit used grant funding for the project and then sold the house to a private owner.
Barber was among the most prolific residential architects of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with his own publishing company promoting his designs in books and magazines and 30 architects and draftsmen supplying blueprints to customers nationwide. Knoxville was his home and base of operations and contains many Barber-designed buildings.
This Queen Anne house is typical of Barber’s work in that style, with a highly complex form, varied materials, and exuberant wood ornament. It is located across the street from Barber’s own house in Knoxville.
Understanding what is possible is the first step in planning a restoration. “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help homeowners see the potential and then design and execute the project.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#6
Before & After ~ The C.J. Chapman Cottage
As the summer season gets underway here on the coast of Maine, it seems appropriate for this Friday’s before & after to feature a summer cottage. This towered Queen Anne style cottage was designed by architect John Calvin Stevens and built on a Casco Bay island in Maine in 1892.
Before photo from a private collection. The after photo was taken by noted architectural photographer Dave Clough for a book titled “Homes Down East. Classic Maine Coastal Cottages and Townhouses,” which I co-authored with Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr.
This cottage is called “The Towers,” for obvious reasons. By the 1980s, it was sadly neglected but was beautifully restored by new owners who have maintained it in good condition since.
Following the publication of “Homes Down East,” the publisher asked if I had any ideas for another book. I did, and the seed for “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was planted.
Having Dave Clough join the project to photograph the 13 featured houses in the book added enormously to the quality of the finished product.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from me in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#7
Before & After ~ From Abandoned House to Affordable Workforce Housing!
Before photo: Martin Austermuhle, after: Bright MLS.
This restoration was done in Anacostia, Washington, DC, by the non-profit L’Enfant Trust’s Historic Properties Redevelopment Program. Their mission is historic preservation, focusing on very distressed properties.
The restored houses are sold to moderate-income families such as teachers, health care workers, and government employees that serve the community but are often priced out of the DC’s expensive housing market. You can read more about this organization’s impressive work on its website: lenfant.org
Historic preservation is sometimes portrayed as something only the wealthy benefit from, gentrifying neighborhoods and pushing out poor residents, often people of color. While there is some basis for such claims historically, that is far from the whole story.
In-depth research by Place Economics and others has documented that historic districts often contain higher concentrations of affordable housing than other areas of a community. Preservation is not all about the architecturally significant mansions of wealthy people.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help restore historic houses, whether modest or grand.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book Combo Packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#8
Before & After ~ 4th of July Edition.
Our nation’s history is complicated and our understanding of it incomplete. Historic preservation has an important role in how we can better understand it in the future.
Monticello is a good place to look at this issue. Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence signed July 4, 1776, was its designer and most famous occupant. Sold by his heirs in 1826, it was rescued from decay by the Levy family after the Civil War and became one of America’s early historic house museums in 1923.
The grand homes of “Great Men” were the focus of early preservation efforts and their interpretation was exclusively concerned with those men and their families. In recent decades recognition has grown that these buildings are monuments to others as well – those who actually built them, maintained them, and did the labor that paid for it all, often enslaved people.
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello has embraced this expanded role, expending significant resources in archeological and documentary research into the many other people who resided at and worked on the plantation, including the large, enslaved population, followed by reinterpretation of the house and grounds for visitors. This includes the history of Sally Hemmings and her family, some of whom were the bi-racial children of Thomas Jefferson.
As a nation, we’ve made fitful progress on fulfilling the ideals of the document Jefferson drafted in 1776, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Clearly there remains work to be done.
We will continue making progress toward those ideals only by acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of all Americans, past and present while seeking to live up to the principles Jefferson outlined in the Declaration.
Before photo courtesy of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#9
Before & After ~ Deering Highlands Stick Style.
Vinyl is not final! The owners of this beautiful c. 1890 Stick Style house in Portland, Maine, have stripped off the vinyl siding and restored the original panelized clapboard, shingle, and beadboard siding over the past five years. The “before” photo from the tax assessor’s records was taken in 2019. The “after” was taken last May. It has been wonderful to watch this gorgeous house emerge from its boring white plastic wrapper.
I haven’t been able to identify the original owner of this house, yet. For much the of the 20th century it was owned by Lilla and D. Kilton Andrew. Mrs. Andrew was a prominent social figure who hosted fund-raising tea parties for various organizations. More than 100 people attended some of these events in the house according to newspaper accounts. The house is several miles from downtown Portland in the Deering Highlands streetcar suburb. Located nearly at the highest point in the neighborhood, it likely has views of the distant harbor from the tower.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help historic house owners restore their houses – including tips for removing vinyl siding.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online bookshop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
“Restoring Your Historic House” is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#10
Before & After ~ Extreme Edition. The reconstructed John Crump House.
The before photo (courtesy of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation) was taken c. 1895. It shows the 18th-century John Crump House in Williamsburg, VA, in an advanced state of disrepair. In the early 20th century, the building collapsed or was torn down. As part of the Colonial Williamsburg restoration (which started in 1928), it was reconstructed in 1941-42.
The reconstruction was based on physical evidence recovered through archaeology and documentary evidence, including this before photo. The archaeology also uncovered a portion of an earlier foundation, likely dating to 1719, which nearly led to the house being reconstructed in the wrong location. Plans were corrected when this photo was located and showed the location clearly not on the earlier foundation.
Few of us will ever reconstruct an entire historic building, but sometimes, reconstructing missing portions of a historic house is part of a restoration project. The research and planning for reconstructing the long-demolished woodshed and carriage house at Whitten House in Maine are an example project in Chapter 3 of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#11
Before & After ~ The c. 1868 Gile-Harvey House in Readfield, Maine.
This house is an excellent example of what is possible with determination and commitment.
My friend Cornelius Donovan took the before photo of this house several decades ago. Seeing this abandoned house as a teenager started his love of historic houses and preservation. Today, he is restoring a similar Italianate house.
Fortunately, someone else also saw the potential for the Gile-Harvey House and they have spent more than 20 years restoring it beautifully. It is the most prominent house in the village of Readfield, and its restoration has improved the appearance of the whole community.
The Italianate style got a toehold before the Civil War, popularized in part by its use for Queen Victoria’s summer retreat, Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. It really took off after the war, with examples of the style appearing in all parts of the United States.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#12
Before & After ~ Estate Les Chenes.
Once known as the Shadow House and then called Ivy Vale Plantation, this formerly abandoned farmhouse is located in Webster Parish, Louisiana. Photos courtesy of restorer Denton Culpepper.
The 1818 vernacular farmhouse stood vacant for 39 years before being restored as a home and event venue in 2017-2018. Originally a simple dog-trot house, it was expanded later in the 19th century with the wing on the left and the partial porch enclosure on the right.
It reminds us that a historic house does not have to be architecturally distinguished to be historically significant. These vernacular buildings document an important part of history – often representing the homes occupied by the majority of residents in a community.
The historic preservation movement has made significant progress in recognizing the need to save homes of all types to honor and remember the history of all our citizens, not just the mansions of the rich.
Every region of the country has simple buildings that reflect the building traditions of its historic residents and the materials available in the area. This house is a wonderful example.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people save historic houses in their communities – preserving their character-defining features while making them livable for 21st-century lives.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at
YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Select preservation titles by other authors are also available in our shop!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#13
Before & After ~ Recovering from Superstorm Sandy. Before: Patrick Lynnett, after: Liz Roll. Sandy made landfall as an enormous post-tropical cyclone near Brigantine, NJ, in 2012, bringing a massive storm surge along the coast, damaging some 346,000 homes in the state. This historic beach house was swept from its foundation by the surge, sustaining significant damage but remaining largely intact. It was elevated onto a higher foundation that will allow future flood waters to flow under the house, adapting to the reality of climate change and increasing likelihood of future coastal flooding. Coastal communities worldwide are studying how to accommodate rising sea levels and intensifying storms. Many of these communities are grappling with the challenges of preserving historic buildings under these conditions. Elevating buildings is one approach; restoring dunes and building sea walls are among the other approaches to slowing the impact. The least desirable option is to abandon our heritage and allow the sea to claim it. Preservation fights climate change. The embodied energy contained within historic buildings saves carbon compared to building new buildings to replace them. According to the EPA, it takes about 65 years for an energy-efficient new building to save the amount of energy lost in demolishing an existing building. The inherent sustainability of historic houses and improving energy efficiency are addressed in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.” Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/. © Scott T. Hanson 2024
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#14
Before & After ~ From Threatened to Gorgeous.
The 1874 James and Lucinda Bedell House in Tottenville, Staten Island, NY, was at the center of a battle between a community that wanted it preserved and a developer who wanted to tear it down and build four new houses on the lot. It was in very good condition when purchased by the developer who then vandalized it.
The city landmarked the house to save it, and out of spite, the owner removed character-defining trim elements, pulling off the porch with his pickup truck. It looked like the house would be lost. The before photo by Emilio Guerra was taken while it sat vacant for a decade before being restored by a new owner.
The house once again lives up to its landmarking documentation description as “the most beautiful Second Empire house on the south shore of Staten Island.”
Fortunately, this house was located in a community that supports historic preservation and is willing to fight to save its history.
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to help people understand what it takes to save a historic house and how to approach the work.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online bookshop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott t. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#15
Before and After ~ A Queen Anne Gem in Conway, Arkansas.
Before: Our Restoration Nation, after: David Hatfield.
This wonderful Queen Anne before and after comes from my friends Laine and Kevin Berry of Our Restoration Nation. They are among my favorite house restorers sharing their projects on social media.
Unlike so-called “reality” TV, Laine and Kevin approach their projects with authentic enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to honoring the historic fabric and character of the houses they take on. They share the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of the process, delivered with humility and a great deal of humor. Follow them on Instagram or YouTube!
Laine and Kevin’s current restoration project is Hope Farm, in Natchez, Mississippi. The work they are doing there, after the house was nearly destroyed by fire in 2023, is simply outstanding. Follow them and watch the progress happen!
The Arkansas house, now called “Scottie,” was condemned and being sold as a tear-down when they rescued it. It’s a beautiful example of what is possible when someone cares enough to do the hard and dirty work of saving a threatened house. Be like Laine and Kevin!
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help anyone who wants to restore a house with sensitivity, covering all aspects of the process.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at yourhistorichouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#16
Before & After ~ Move It or Lose It!
The Alexander Black House, Blacksburg, VA, built in 1897, is a wonderful Queen Anne style house and a great example of what can be done to save a historic house with the right combination of knowledge and other resources. Before photo: Town of Blacksburg. After: Ansel Olson.
Sometimes, the only way to save a house is to move it, as was the case here. When commercial or institutional encroachment leaves a historic house stranded in a context where it is no longer desirable as a home and is likely to be demolished, relocating it to a vacant lot in an appropriate neighborhood can be the right move, so to speak.
The Town of Blacksburg purchased the house and arranged the one-block move after the property was sold for redevelopment. The restoration at its new location included reopening the porch and restoring the missing tower roof. It is now the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Center.
Additional exterior and interior photos can be seen on the architectural firm’s website that oversaw the restoration: https://www.glaveandholmes.com/…/alexander-black-house…
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#17
Presidents Day Before & After ~ Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, was one of the earliest house restorations in America. Our first president died in 1799, and his beloved home eventually fell into an advanced state of neglect, as seen in this 1858 photo (courtesy of the Mt. Vernon Ladies Assoc., after photo by Ken Lund).
The Mount Vernon Ladies Association was formed to save and preserve the house, purchasing it shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War.
Following the war, restoration of the house to its Washington era appearance began and has never really stopped. New research and analysis lead to more accurate information about the appearance and functioning of the plantation during Washington’s lifetime, and additional work is done based on new knowledge.
Note that the balustrade on the roof and the porch at the left in the 1858 image were added to the house after Washington’s lifetime and were removed during the restoration to accurately present the house as he knew it.
In recent decades, significant research has also been done on the enslaved inhabitants of Mt. Vernon, and their important roles in the history of the plantation are now included in the interpretation of the site for visitors. When we celebrate our founders, we need to include those whose labor made their patriotic efforts possible.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” covers all the stages of restoration needed to save a house.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#18
Mansard Monday Before and After ~ A Second Empire Gem in Carlisle, PA.
This wonderful Second Empire before and after house comes from the This Old House website.
Restored by a young woman with some help from her dad, it is an excellent example of what can be done to save a historic house with the right combination of determination, knowledge, and other resources.
Houses like this one were built in urbanized areas across the US during the second half of the 19th century, providing stylish and comfortable dwellings for middle-class families. Many were neglected after the middle class moved to suburbs outside the urban centers in the mid-20th century. Now, “empty nest” baby boomers and millennials are moving back to cities in large numbers and houses like this are being restored.
Knowing what is possible is the first step toward saving a house that has been neglected. “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people learn what they need to know to undertake such a project.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Want to learn more about historic house styles? “A Field Guide to American Houses,” the updated classic by Virginia McAlester, is available in our shop. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book Combo Packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#19
Before & After ~ San Francisco Stick Style Cottage.
Before photo: Wolfgang Schubert. Link to original image on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/schuberts/3850641274/
This sweet little 1880s Stick Style house in the Richmond District of San Francisco appears to have been built twenty or more years before the larger buildings around it. It is the only one in the area with a deep setback from the sidewalk. The before photo was taken in 2010 and shows the house in seriously neglected condition. The following year, it was sold and restored.
It is a good example of a house that many would have seen as a “tear-down” being beautifully restored to provide desirable housing at far less environmental cost than replacing it with new construction. It also preserved one of the oldest houses in the neighborhood, documenting part of the development history of this area of the city. Preserving a historic house is almost always a win for local history, building character, and the environment.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help anyone who wants to restore a house with sensitivity, covering all aspects of the process.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#20
Before & After ~The Dr. Clarence M. Dodge House in Manchester NH. Craig St. Pierre photos.
Built in 1883-1884, the house’s main block was nearly destroyed by a fire in 1886, with minimal damage to the kitchen ell and carriage house. The house was rebuilt. The second owner updated the porch and extended the bay window to the second story, along with some interior alterations in 1896. It has remained remarkably intact since that time but suffered from neglect and deferred maintenance in recent years. When Craig St. Pierre bought it in 2019, the house, ell, and carriage house needed significant work. It was a daunting project to undertake.
In the past four years, Craig has been the Energizer Bunny of historic house rehab, restoring the house’s exterior, reclaiming the over-grown landscape, and getting a good start on interior projects – doing much of the work himself. Since the lower photo was taken, he has restored the stained glass windows in the dormers and the cupola on the barn.
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to give people a one-stop, go-to source for information on all historic house rehab and restoration aspects. It has been a pleasure to follow Craig’s progress, and gratifying to know that his copy of the book has been well used.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
It is the perfect holiday gift for the old house lover on your list!
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2023
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#21
My favorite Before & After ~ Hench House, a great example of what is possible – right down to replicating the original paint colors.
Jim and Jean Leaman rescued the 1887 Hench House in York, PA, from pending demolition and restored it a decade ago. It is an excellent example of what is possible even for a house many people would consider “too far gone.” The city was about to demolish this house before the Leamans stepped in.
Every house can’t be saved, some genuinely are too far gone to be saved, but houses are destroyed every year that could have been restored. Knowing it is possible is often the first step toward accomplishing something good.
The restoration of the Hench House by a retired couple who are not wealthy and did much of the work themselves should be an example to others. That is why I used it on the cover of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Hench House is one of 13 featured houses photographed by noted architectural photographer David Clough and presented between the how-to chapters of the book. These houses range from Maine to New Mexico and date from c. 1760 to 1957.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors, including the classic “A Field Guide to American Houses” by Virginia McAlester. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2023
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#22
Before & After ~ Restoring the Frank P. Glazier House wrap-around porch.
This is a beautiful example of what is possible with determination and commitment. Before: Chelsea Tax Assessor. After: Charles Reinhart Company.
Once the home of Chelsea, Michigan’s most famous citizen, the Queen Anne style house had spent decades divided into apartments before being restored as a single-family home. The restoration took 14 years, with a good deal of the work done by the owners. You can read more about it in this “Community Observer” article: http://ow.ly/CO5i50N1UJe.
This real estate listing from several years ago has dozens of interior and exterior photos of the restored house: http://ow.ly/LRHA50N1UJj
The restoration was done in phases. These images show the dramatic difference made by reopening and restoring the porch that had been enclosed to make an apartment in the 1970s.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features. All aspects of the process are covered, from finding the right house for you to painting and wallpaper.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book Combo Packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#23
Before & After ~ A 1915 Craftsman style Bungalow in Pasadena, CA.
Photos courtesy of Ary Castaneda.
Ary Castaneda and her husband spent two years restoring this wonderful 1,520-square-foot Craftsman style Bungalow in the Bungalow Heaven neighborhood of Pasadena, CA. It is an excellent example of what can be done to save a house that outwardly appears to be a “tear down.”
The Craftsman (or Arts & Crafts) style appears in multiple forms, but its quintessential form is the Bungalow. The word comes from India by way of Great Britain. The Bungalow evolved into its own American form, with variations, and spread from coast to coast in the first decades of the 20th century as the more straightforward detailing and forms of the Craftsman style replaced more elaborate Victorian styles in popularity. The Bungalow Heaven neighborhood has more than 800 Craftsman homes built between 1900 and 1930.
All aspects of home restoration for houses dating from c. 1720 to c. 1970 are covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#24
Before & After ~ Move It or Lose It!
One of Mobile, Alabama’s, greatest preservation success stories in recent years! Before image: WPMI 15 News.
Originally located on Tuscaloosa Street, the house was built around 1852 as an addition to a much older home. In fact, the earlier portion, built in 1825, is thought to be among the very oldest surviving homes in the city.
In 2018, under new ownership, the house was threatened with demolition for the property to become a parking lot for a neighboring business.
With demolition permits already approved, local preservation group Restore Mobile and area preservationists sprang into action to save the home. Thanks to the determination of local developer Bob Isakson Sr., the home was carefully cut into sections and moved off of the property to save it from the wrecking ball.
The earlier portion was moved to a new location to be restored by Isakson and the 1850’s portion, shown here, found its new home on a lot owned by preservationist, Steve May. After restoration, May and his family moved into the house.
Sometimes, the only way to save a house is to move it, as was the case here. When commercial or institutional encroachment leaves a historic house stranded in a context where it is no longer desirable as a home and is likely to be demolished, relocating it to a vacant lot in an appropriate neighborhood can be the right move, so to speak.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#25
Plan Book Houses ~ A fine Queen Anne style house from R.W. Shoppell’s 1887 “Modern Houses, Beautiful Homes” plan book. This design appeared as Design 349 in this edition.
Shoppell founded the New York Cooperative Building Association to publish his popular house plan books and magazines. Complete blueprints could be purchased for any design, and duplicates of his houses often appear throughout the country.
House plan books were published by numerous architects and were enormously popular. They allowed middle class people to build architect-designed homes for a fraction of the cost of hiring an architect to design just one house.
This lovely design has a wonderful projecting bay that forms a tower on one side of the house. The top story of the tower has an open porch. The use of wood shingle above clapboard siding brings the varied textures and typical of the Queen Anne style to this beautiful house in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Understanding the style of a house is an essential first step in developing a restoration plan that prioritizes the preservation and restoration of character-defining features while making changes necessary for modern life in an old house.
More than 50 color photos illustrate the Queen Anne style in Chapter 2 of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
The shop also carries select restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#26
Before and After ~ An Italianate gem in Vermont.
This wonderful Italianate house came across my feed a while back. It is an excellent example of what can be done to save a historic house. Photos by Adam Franco.
This impressive house in the Italianate style with a Second Empire Mansard roof atop the tower is located in rural Vermont. Its dramatic restoration after a prolonged period of neglect will help this small town to retain its unique identity.
The buildings constructed by those who came before us tell our community’s story. Without them a town is just more acreage of land, indistinct from the next one. Historic houses make places memorable.
Many people would have assumed this house was beyond saving. Fortunately, someone had the knowledge to realize that was false and possessed the courage and financial resources to take it on.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people learn what is possible. It will help you to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors including the classic “A Field Guide to American Houses” by Virginia McAlester. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#27
Before & After ~ A 1925 Craftsman style Bungalow.
Not every “before and after” has to go from the verge of destruction to House and Garden cover shot. This is a good example. Several years ago, this sweet bungalow was vacant and neglected with a failing asbestos shingle roof, but it was not yet falling down.
It is located on a busy main street in a town that is not thriving. Most nearby properties are commercial, and a vacant house next door was in even worse shape. Two dying pine trees towered over the house, ready to fall through the roof. Under these circumstances, the house could easily have been demolished for a parking lot.
Fortunately, someone came along and recognized the charming house waiting to be rescued. The dying trees were removed, and the house has a new asphalt shingle roof. A fresh paint job retains the colors it has likely had since the asbestos siding was installed, c. 1950s. Perhaps a future phase of work will expose the original wood shingle siding.
Understanding what is possible is the first step in planning a restoration. “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help homeowners see the potential and then design and execute the project.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2023
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#28
Before & After ~ Fyke’s Grove. A beautiful house with a great story!
The William and Matilda Fyke House, called Fyke’s Grove, is an excellent example of what can be done to save a historic house with the right combination of knowledge and other resources. Photos from the owner.
When David and Missy Fyke purchased a property with an abandoned old house in Cedar Hill, TN, a few years ago, they planned to build a new home. Then, Missy’s research showed that the seriously deteriorated house on the property was built by David’s great great grandparents around 1880 and had been the childhood home of his great-grandfather. It was sold out of the family in the 1920s.
Plans for a new house were set aside, and the Fykes undertook the restoration of Fykes Grove.
The historic family house was rehabilitated and brought back to life from the failing foundation and termite-infested sills to the rusted-through metal roof. The “after” photo shows the house nearly complete after two years of work. The restored house is now filled with another generation of Fykes.
All the stages of restoration needed to save a house like Fyke’s Grove are covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#29
Before & After ~ Queen Anne Millworker Cottage.
In the 19th century, progressive industrialists recognized a need for decent housing for their workers and that meeting this need would give them a healthier and more stable workforce. This enlightened self-interest led to the construction of thousands of millworker cottages in a variety of styles popular during the Victorian period and into the early 20th century.
This Freeport, Maine, millworker cottage was built by a man who unexpectedly inherited a sizable fortune in the 1880’s and used it to create jobs and housing in his community. He built a factory and office building, leased them to a shoe manufacturer, and then built dozens of similar cottages to house factory workers.
This cottage sat abandoned for decades before being renovated as a “deep energy” retrofit case study to show how a historic house can be made very energy efficient without losing its historic character-defining features.
This rehab is an Example Project in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com. Link in bio.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors, including “A Field Guide to American Houses.” Save with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#30
Before and After ~ John Wesley Work House.
This Queen Anne/Stick Style house was home to Nashville composer and ethnomusicologist John W. Work III. Work moved into the house on Fisk University campus in 1937 and lived there for many years.
A music teacher and one of the first academic scholars of rural African American folk music, Work made some of the earliest known field recordings of black Nashvillians. After a period of abandonment, the house was restored by Fisk University and the National Park Service.
This house perfectly illustrates what is possible in restoring historic homes. It also is an example of institutions recognizing the importance of preserving African American history by restoring a house that was home to a historically significant Black individual.
Once close to collapse, it was restored to its appearance while Work lived in it, including the documented historic paint colors.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help historic house owners restore their houses.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
“Restoring Your Historic House” is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#31
Before & After ~ Downeast Maine Stick Style. This wonderful Stick Style house is located in Lubec, Maine, the easternmost town in the U.S. It sits high on a hill overlooking Passamaquoddy Bay with views of Campobello Island, Canada, and Eastport, Maine. The Stick Style is a variation of the Queen Anne style. It features wall surfaces divided into panels with flat or molded trim, often with different siding materials in panels to give a variety of patterns and textures to the surface. These houses frequently feature stickwork brackets at the eaves and porches, bay windows, and towers like other Queen Anne style houses. The style was named by noted architectural historian Vincent Scully, who traced its development in the mid-19th century in his influential 1955 book, “The Shingle Style and the Stick Style.” The book is still in print and worth owning if you are interested in Victorian-era architecture. Stick Style is one of 25 styles and types illustrated in Chapter 2 of “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.” Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/. Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. “Restoring Your Historic House” is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers. © Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#32
“Before & After ~ The Rebirth of “Yeller”
I met Britt and Keith at my first book signing event for “Restoring Your Historic House” just before Christmas in 2019. They told me about their project house, nicknamed “Old Yeller,” and bought a copy of the book. “Yeller” is just a couple towns upriver from where I live, so was able to follow along with their progress through completion last year.
I am happy to be able to share the before and after of “Old Yeller.” The c. 1870 Italianate style home was in rough shape when Britt and Keith bought it. It had been vacant and abandoned, leading to vandalism and deterioration. It was trashed. Keith was told he should tear it down and put in a modular home. Fortunately, they saw through the piles of junk, damage, and vandalism to recognize the inherent quality and character of the house.
Nearly all the original interior finishes were repaired and preserved – plaster, trim, floors – while all new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC were put in. Original windows and doors were rehabbed and kept along with exterior trim and siding.
Although the house was rehabbed with the intent to resell, the eight-year project was in no way a “flip.” Flips are fast and cheap, with all the quality that’ll get you (not much). This has been a labor of love and respect for the history and character of the house. The new owners are very lucky to have it!
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to give people a one-stop, go-to source for information on all historic house rehab and restoration aspects. It is gratifying to know Britt and Keith’s copy of the book has been well used.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#33
Before & After ~ Portland, Maine, Second Empire.
I’ve known this house since a boyfriend lived there in the early 1990s. Even then, the fake brick asphalt siding was looking worn and dated. Fortunately, a few years ago someone recognized its potential and used historic photos to restore the wood trim and clapboard siding to take it back to its intended character.
Hundreds of thousands of historic houses have been covered over with inappropriate “maintenance free” siding materials. This usually involves removing character-defining trim elements, as was done here. Using physical evidence left on the building, like paint marks and nail holes, and historic photos it is usually possible to replicate the missing trim when restoring.
The dirty secret of “maintenance free” products is that they are unrepairable. Once they are damaged, or just get old and deteriorate, they have to be replaced. Historic materials can be selectively repaired or replaced in-kind without having to completely replace all of the material. Our ancestors were less wasteful.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help historic house owners restore their houses – including tips for removing inappropriate siding.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online bookshop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
“Restoring Your Historic House” is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#34
Before & After ~ Col. Samuel Rockwell House, Milledgeville, GA.
Photos by Leland Kent.
Designed by architect Joseph Lane and built in 1838 for Colonel Samuel Rockwell, the house is transitional Federal to Greek Revival style. It was occupied by several owners until 1962 and then remained vacant for some years. Following a fire in the late 1960s, new owners restored the house and lived there for several decades.
Vacancy and neglect in recent years left the house threatened by dead and dying trees and again in need of restoration. In 2019, three young investors restored the house for use as an inn and wedding/event center (RockwellHouseGA.com).
Every house can’t be saved, some genuinely are too far gone to be saved, but many homes are destroyed every year that could have been preserved. Knowing it is possible is often the critical first step toward accomplishing something good.
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to help people know what is possible and how to achieve it.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#35
Before & After ~ The Dr. John Banks House.
Black History Month is a good time to highlight the Dr. Banks House in Natchez, Mississippi. It was built in the Queen Anne style about 1892 and remodeled in the Colonial Revival style c. 1905. Before photo courtesy of the Historic Natchez Foundation.
Dr. Banks, the first Black doctor in the city, began practicing in Natchez in 1889. He also served as President of the only African American-owned bank in the city. Booker T. Washington stayed here during his trips to Natchez.
The Banks House was the headquarters for the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) during the Civil Rights Movement. Mississippi NAACP Field Director, Charles Evers, used the house as a hub for the Natchez movement. The house was the home of NAACP President George Metcalfe, who suffered serious injuries when the Ku Klux Klan bombed his car in 1965. The same year “night riders” who committed acts of violence at night intent on inspiring terror fired shots through a window of the house.
In 1997, Dr. John Banks’ grandson, Frank Robinson, restored the home, which had fallen into disrepair. Since 2011, it has operated as a historic house museum. In 2022, the house was added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
Restoration methods and materials used by museums are included among the approaches presented in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#36
Appropriate Paint Removal from Exterior Brick.
I frequently see terrible advice on removing paint from exterior brick in a number of old house groups. Sandblasting is never the right answer for this.
When brick is fired in the kiln, a hard “skin” forms on the outer surfaces, where it is most exposed to the heat. Similar to the crust on a loaf of bread. Sandblasting will remove this outer skin and leave the softer interior of the brick exposed. The interior of a brick, once exposed, is like a sponge and will absorb excessive moisture.
In a cold climate, this will freeze and quickly cause the brick to break down. In a warmer climate, the brick will deteriorate more slowly but still will eventually crumble. Power washing with enough pressure to remove paint also damages the brick, and drives excessive moisture into the brick and mortar.
The National Park Service has a Preservation Brief on this topic: https://ow.ly/cjjW50QKPAa
There are products made to remove paint from brick without causing damage. As a preservation consultant on historic tax credit projects, I have seen the best results from Prosoco products. They manufacture a line of masonry paint removal products for a variety of conditions, along with excellent masonry restoration cleaners. The painted walls of the mill building in the photos were stripped and cleaned with their products. https://ow.ly/BlC850QKPAb
Appropriate approaches for all exterior materials are covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#37
Before & After ~ The c. 1868 Gile-Harvey House in Readfield, Maine.
This house is an excellent example of what is possible with determination and commitment.
My friend Cornelius Donovan took the before photo of this house several decades ago. Seeing this abandoned house as a teenager started his love of historic houses and preservation. Today, he is restoring a similar Italianate house.
Fortunately, someone else also saw the potential for the Gile-Harvey House; today, it is beautifully restored. It is the most prominent house in the village of Readfield, and its restoration has improved the appearance of the whole community.
The Italianate style got a toehold before the Civil War, popularized in part by its use for Queen Victoria’s summer retreat, Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. It really took off after the war, with examples of the style appearing in all parts of the United States.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#38
Before & After ~ The Effect of a Changed Paint Scheme.
A picturesque, towered Queen Anne in Portland, Maine, has typical features of the style, including a projecting bay, round tower, and front porch. These photos show what a dramatic difference changing a paint scheme can make in the character of a house. Both use three colors for the body, trim, and windows. The windows remain the same in both, the trim is nearly the same, and only the body is significantly different – going from pale yellow to medium-dark green.
The contrast between the darker body color and the lighter trim causes the architectural forms and details of the house to stand out and enlivens the appearance of the house. A 1924 photo of this house shows it reversed from the most recent scheme, with a light body and dark trim, creating a similarly lively appearance even in a black-and-white image. A thoughtful selection of paint colors can enhance the architectural features of a house.
The topic of paint for historic houses, including a discussion of historically appropriate paint schemes, is covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott t. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#39
Before & After ~ Affordable Housing & Historic Preservation. Indiana Landmarks Photos.
There is increasing awareness that historic preservation and affordable housing are natural allies. Many regions with a shortage of housing affordable to working people also have numerous small, neglected or abandoned houses. These houses can often be rehabbed and sold to new owners for less than the cost of new construction when preservation organizations and housing advocates work together.
Bloomington Restorations rehabbed this house with help from a challenge grant from Indiana Landmarks. Founded in 1976, Bloomington Restorations has saved 60+ properties by rehabbing houses for affordable housing and buying endangered buildings to sell to buyers to restore. Reopening the enclosed porch and restoring the wood clapboard exterior restored the character and charm of this home.
Historic preservation is sometimes portrayed as being only for the wealthy, gentrifying neighborhoods and pushing out poor residents. While there is some basis for such claims, that is far from the whole story. Preservation is not all about architecturally significant mansions.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help restore historic houses.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#40
Then & Now ~ Bar Harbor Vacation.
We are visiting Bar Harbor, Maine, this week. I am sharing some of the wonderful historic houses found here, including the John D. Jones cottage “Reverie Cove” was designed by architect Fred Savage and built in 1893.
Savage was a native of Mount Desert Island, where Bar Harbor is located, and became a leading designer of summer cottages after working as a draftsman in the Boston office of Peabody & Stearns. He designed more than 300 cottages. Reverie Cove survived the Fire of 1947 that destroyed many of the island’s great cottages.
At some point, the original stucco failed and was replaced with painted wood shingle, somewhat diminishing the intended “Mediterranean Revival” character of the house.
The color photo was taken by architectural photographer Dave Clough in 2013 for a book project I co-authored with Maine State Historian, Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr. and architect Christopher Glass. The book was “Homes Down East, Classic Maine Coastal Cottages and Town Houses,” published by Tilbury House Publishing (currently out of print).
Following publication of “Homes Down East,” the publisher asked if I had any ideas for another book. I did, and “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was born.
Having Dave Clough join that project as photographer for the 13 featured houses presented between the how-to chapters added enormously to the quality of the finished product.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover “Restoring Your Historic House” are available from me in our shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#41
Before & After ~ Gehring House, Bethel, Maine.
Designed by architect Frederick A. Tompson and built in 1896 for Dr. J.D. Gehring, the house is Free-Classic Queen Anne in style leaning toward Colonial Revival. In the early 20th century, Gehring was a noted psychologist to the wealthy and famous, many of whom stayed with the Gehring family during treatment.
Vacancy and neglect in recent years left the house threatened by vandalism. I became involved in efforts to restore the house in 2017 and, after several false starts, new owners have finally succeeded in saving and restoring the building, right down to its original paint colors. I took the after photo yesterday.
Every house can’t be saved, some genuinely are too far gone to be saved, but many homes are destroyed every year that could have been preserved. Knowing it is possible is often the critical first step toward accomplishing something good.
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to help people know what is possible and how to achieve it.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#42
Before & After ~ Gehring House, Bethel, Maine.
Designed by architect Frederick A. Tompson and built in 1896 for Dr. J.D. Gehring, the house is Free-Classic Queen Anne in style leaning toward Colonial Revival. In the early 20th century, Gehring was a noted psychologist to the wealthy and famous, many of whom stayed with the Gehring family during treatment.
Vacancy and neglect in recent years left the house threatened by vandalism. I became involved in efforts to restore the house in 2017, and, after several false starts, new owners have finally succeeded in saving and restoring the building, right down to its original paint colors.
Every house can’t be saved, some genuinely are too far gone to be saved, but many homes are destroyed every year that could have been preserved. Knowing it is possible is often the critical first step toward accomplishing something good.
I wrote “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” to help people know what is possible and how to achieve it.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#43
Before and After ~ John Wesley Work House.
This Queen Anne/Stick Style house was home to Nashville composer and ethnomusicologist John W. Work III. Work moved into the house on Fisk University campus in 1937 and lived there for many years.
A music teacher and one of the first academic scholars of rural African American folk music, Work made some of the earliest known field recordings of black Nashvillians. After a period of abandonment, the house was restored by Fisk University and the National Park Service.
This house perfectly illustrates what is possible in restoring historic homes. It also is an example of institutions recognizing the importance of preserving African American history by restoring a house that was home to a historically significant Black individual.
Once close to collapse, it was restored to its appearance while Work lived in it, including the documented historic paint colors.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” is filled with information to help historic house owners restore their houses.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors.
“Restoring Your Historic House” is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#44
Before and After ~ A Second Empire Gem in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
This wonderful Second Empire before and after house comes from the This Old House website.
Restored by a young woman with some help from her dad, it is an excellent example of what can be done to save a historic house with the right combination of determination, knowledge, and other resources.
Houses like this one were built in urbanized areas across the US during the second half of the 19th century, providing stylish and comfortable dwellings for middle-class families. Many were neglected after the middle class moved to suburbs outside the urban centers in the mid-20th century. Now, “empty nest” baby boomers and millennials are moving back to cities in large numbers and houses like this are being restored.
Knowing what is possible is the first step toward saving a house that has been neglected. “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people learn what they need to know to undertake such a project.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Want to learn more about historic house styles? “A Field Guide to American Houses,” the updated classic by Virginia McAlester, is available in our shop. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book Combo Packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#45
Before & After ~ Sebring-Ten Eyck-Ostrander House, Schodack Landing, New York.
Before photo: Google. After: Kinderhook Group.
Built as a Federal style country house in 1784 for Cornelius Sebring, a wealthy New York City merchant and landowner, the house was remodeled in the Second Empire style in the later-19th century. The original primary facade faces the Hudson River and includes a Palladian window above what was the front entrance.
The main entry was shifted to the road elevation with the remodeling that included the Mansard roof, bracketed cornice, lengthened first floor windows, and the full-width porch.
The house has been misidentified as the “Capt. Schermerhorn House” in recent years, but documentation shows that Sebring built the house and by 1834 Jacob Ten Eyck owned it. It remained in the Ten Eyck family through the 1860s. By 1876, Wiliam Ostrander owed it and may have been responsible for the Second Empire style remodeling.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features. All aspects of the process are covered, from finding the right house for you to painting and wallpaper.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book Combo Packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#46
Before & After ~ Undoing Bad “Repairs.”
As I often remind folks here, the wrong mortar will destroy your house. Today I am adding *and* caulking is not an appropriate substitute.
All masonry walls need repointing every 50 to 100 years. Because the two materials expand and contract at different rates with changes in temperature and humidity, one has to “give” to the other to allow the expansion. The mortar is the sacrificial material and will slowly deteriorate and fall away from the joint. Repointing replaces the mortar to restart the cycle.
The upper photo shows a house where this has not happened, and someone “repaired” the missing mortar with caulking. It not only looks terrible, but it is also trapping moisture in the wall. This will lead to additional damage to the wall. I took the before photos in 2019.
I recently walked by this house and was happy to see that the caulking has been removed and the house repointed with appropriate mortar, as seen in the lower photos. There is still a bit of caulking residue in spots, which will hopefully wear away over time. I guarantee the mason cursed the whole time they were trying to get the caulking off the brick and that the owner paid a premium for that task.
The close-up before photo is one of more than 2000 photos and drawings illustrating the text in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.” It was used to illustrate what not to do to a brick wall.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Preservation titles by other authors are also available in our shop. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#47
Before & After ~ Queen Anne Millworker Cottage.
In the 19th century, progressive industrialists recognized a need for decent housing for their workers and that meeting this need would give them a healthier and more stable workforce. This enlightened self-interest led to the construction of thousands of millworker cottages in a variety of styles popular during the Victorian period and into the early 20th century.
This Freeport, Maine, cottage was built by a man who unexpectedly inherited a sizable fortune in the 1880’s and used it to create jobs and housing in his community. He built a factory and office building and leased them to a shoe manufacturer and then built dozens of similar cottages to house workers.
This cottage sat abandoned for decades before being renovated as a “deep energy” retrofit case study to show how a historic house can be made very energy efficient without losing its historic character-defining features.
This rehab is an Example Project in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors, including “A Field Guide to American Houses.” Save with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#48
Before and After ~ A Queen Anne Gem in Conway, Arkansas.
Before: Our Restoration Nation, after: David Hatfield.
This wonderful Queen Anne before and after comes from my friends Laine and Kevin Berry of Our Restoration Nation. They are among my favorite house restorers sharing their projects on social media.
I visited Laine and Kevin and their current restoration project, Hope Farm, in Natchez, Mississippi this week. The work they are doing there, after the house was nearly destroyed by fire in 2023, is simply outstanding. I got lots of photos of the work in progress for future posts here.
Unlike so-called “reality” TV, Laine and Kevin approach their projects with authentic enthusiasm, passion, and commitment to honoring the historic fabric and character of the houses they take on. They share the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of the process, delivered with humility and a great deal of humor. Follow them on Instagram or YouTube!
This sweet house, now called “Scottie,” was condemned and being sold as a tear-down when they rescued it. It’s a beautiful example of what is possible when someone cares enough to do the hard and dirty work of saving a threatened house. Be like Laine and Kevin! Here is a link to a great article about the restoration with lots of photos: https://ow.ly/Q7yH50RoHqX
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help anyone who wants to restore a house with sensitivity, covering all aspects of the process.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at yourhistorichouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#49
Period-Appropriate Paint Schemes.
The historic photo shows that this Italianate-style house was more interesting in period colors than its current, mostly white paint scheme. Although the black-and-white photo cannot tell us what the colors were, we can see that at least three colors were used and where they were applied. With this information alone, it would be possible to select period-appropriate colors of similar tones (degrees of dark and light) and return the house to an approximation of its historic appearance.
Determining a period-appropriate color scheme requires research into what colors were commonly used for house exteriors at the time in question. Excellent books on the subject include “Paint in America: The Colors of Historic Buildings”, by Roger W. Moss, and “Victorian Exterior Decoration: How to Paint Your Nineteenth-Century House Historically,” by Roger W. Moss and Gail Caskey Winkler. Period advertising can be an excellent source of information about popular colors and their placement on houses after the middle of the nineteenth century, when color printing became widespread.
The topic of paint for historic houses, including a discussion of historically appropriate paint schemes, is covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott t. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#50
Mansard Monday Before & After ~ The T. Thomas Fortune House in Red Bank, NJ.
Born into slavery in Florida, Timothy Thomas Fortune relocated to New York City in the late 19th century, becoming the first African-American newspaper publisher in the United States. Fortune promoted civil rights in his paper, the “New York Age” and moved his family to this house in 1901.
Fortune’s tenure at the nation’s most influential black paper for over 20 years established him as the leading African-American journalist of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Fortune guided the new African-American printing and publishing industry into an era of respect and profitability. He is also remembered for his involvement and contribution to black organizing and has been said to be “The bridge to the modern-day Civil Rights Movement.” Fortune died in 1928 at the age of 71.
After a long period of neglect and abandonment, the house was restored to its appearance when Fortune owned it and is now home to the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center: https://www.tthomasfortuneculturalcenter.org/
Knowing what is possible is the first step toward saving a house that has been neglected. “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people undertake such a project.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Before photo: T. T. Fortune Center. After photo: Roger Mumford Homes.
© Scott T. Hanson 2023
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#51
Before & After ~ Sebring-Ten Eyck-Ostrander House, Schodack Landing, New York.
Before photo: Google. After: Kinderhook Group.
Built as a Federal style country house in 1784 for Cornelius Sebring, a wealthy New York City merchant and landowner, the house was remodeled in the Second Empire style in the later-19th century. The original primary facade faces the Hudson River and includes a Palladian window above what was the front entrance.
The main entry was shifted to the road elevation with the remodeling that included the Mansard roof, bracketed cornice, lengthened first floor windows, and the full-width porch.
The house has been misidentified as the “Capt. Schermerhorn House” in recent years, but documentation shows that Sebring built the house and by 1834 Jacob Ten Eyck owned it. It remained in the Ten Eyck family through the 1860s. By 1876, Wiliam Ostrander owed it and may have been responsible for the Second Empire style remodeling.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” was written to help people who want to restore a house with sensitivity to its character-defining features. All aspects of the process are covered, from finding the right house for you to painting and wallpaper.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save with our multi-book Combo Packs!
© Scott T. Hanson 2025.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#52
Mansard Monday ~ President’s Day edition.
Here is a then and now look at the President Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace in New York City. The only Presidential house I can find with a Mansard roof.
By the time President Roosevelt died in 1919, his childhood home, built in 1854, had been converted to commercial use and the facade dramatically altered. The Women’s Roosevelt Memorial Association purchased the property and hired architect Theodate Pope Riddle to meticulously reproduce Roosevelt’s home as it was in his childhood, to be furnished with family portraits, original furniture, and other Roosevelt heirlooms. The house opened to the public in 1923 and is now operated by the National Park Service.
The grand homes of “Great Men” were the focus of early preservation efforts. The house was recreated for its association with Roosevelt, not for its architecture. This was perhaps the first restored Victorian era building in the country, well before the architecture of that period was widely appreciated.
“Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners” includes information on the methods and materials used in restoring major landmarks, historic tax credit rehabs, and private home restorations, showing a range of options to solve issues in your house.
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
© Scott t. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#53
Before & After ~ A 1915 Craftsman style Bungalow in Pasadena, CA. Photos courtesy of Ary Castaneda.
Ary Castaneda and her husband spent two years restoring this wonderful 950-square-foot Craftsman style Bungalow in the Bungalow Heaven neighborhood of Pasadena, CA. It is an excellent example of what can be done to save a house that outwardly appears to be a “tear down.”
The Craftsman (or Arts & Crafts) style appears in multiple forms, but its quintessential form is the Bungalow. The word comes from India by way of Great Britain. The Bungalow evolved into its own American form, with variations, and spread from coast to coast in the first decades of the 20th century as the more straightforward detailing and forms of the Craftsman style replaced more elaborate Victorian styles in popularity. The Bungalow Heaven neighborhood has more than 800 Craftsman homes built between 1900 and 1930.
All aspects of home restoration for houses dating from c. 1720 to c. 1970 are covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available from the author at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/ and through the shop on this page.
Our shop also carries select preservation and restoration titles by other authors. Save on cost and shipping with our multi-book combo packs!
“Restoring Your Historic House is also available in bookstores and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
#54
Before & After ~ Surviving Fire.
Before photo by Eric Jarmann.
This lovely house in Newburgh, NY, experienced a major fire that largely destroyed the second story and portions of the roof, caused by an overheated power strip. The first-story rooms, with wonderful historic woodwork and other finishes, also suffered water damage.
Fortunately, it is being restored and rebuilt as it was. Work is still underway, but the exterior is largely completed. I’ve passed by several times during construction and have been impressed with the quality of the workmanship. I took the “after” photo last March.
According to John Foreman of the Big Old Houses blog, the house started as a wood-framed Italianate style house (now the center portion of the long side). A Shingle Style addition was first built on the left side, and the original house was refaced in stone and shingle. A short time later, the right side addition was built with its prominent stone chimney and tower.
All aspects of home restoration, including electrical updates and safety, are covered in “Restoring Your Historic House, The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners.”
Signed and personalized copies of the award-winning and bestselling 720-page hardcover book are available directly from the author in our online shop at YourHistoricHouse.com/shop/.
It is also available in bookstores nationwide and from online retailers.
© Scott T. Hanson 2024.
Image source: RestoringYourHistoricHouse
Follow Us