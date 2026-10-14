Guy Books A Hotel Room With His Mistress, Forgets His Wife Can See The Bill And Blames The Staff

It’s funny how entitled people go to any lengths to save their own skin, even when they are at fault. They love playing the blame game, holding everyone else accountable but themselves. That’s probably why it feels so satisfying when life pushes back against them.
One woman came across such an entitled man and vented about him online. She was working at the front desk of a hotel when he raged at her for charging his card. He accused her of “ruining his marriage,” as his wife would find out he was there with his mistress. Scroll down to learn how he made a fool of himself!
Watching life teach entitled cheaters a lesson is oddly satisfying
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This front desk worker had a cheater accusing her of “ruining his marriage” as the hotel charged his card, which would expose him
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Cheaters often play the blame game when their actions are exposed
The whole concept of cheating is extremely strange and beyond my comprehension. People have the option of breaking up instead of complicating things for their partners. But some folks just want to have the best of both worlds. And if they really want to cheat, they will find any way possible to do it. That’s why they choose discreet places where they can get away with it.
According to Delta 74 Private Investigations, hotels are among the most common places where affairs take place. They claim that if you were to sit and work in a hotel lobby or reception area on any day of the week, you would likely see an affair happening right in front of your eyes. When they choose these locations, they sometimes get away with it. But when they are caught, it can be quite enjoyable to watch them trying to save themselves.
Dr. Rob Weiss, a mental health professional, talks about how they try to justify their actions in his book Out of the Doghouse: A Step-by-Step Relationship-Saving Guide for Men Caught Cheating. He lists seven common behaviors cheaters sometimes engage in after their infidelity is uncovered that make the situation worse rather than better. One is blaming someone or something other than themselves for the cheating.
“Unfortunately, this tendency toward externalizing blame typically continues even after their infidelity is discovered. In the heat of the moment, cheaters tend to forget that the choice to cheat was theirs and theirs alone,” he explains. Well, dealing with an exposed cheater already sounds like a hassle. It can get even more insufferable if the person caught is extremely entitled.
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Hospitality workers can face mental health challenges due to such customers
The way the man accused the poster of his mistake was very telling about what his wife would face if she found out about his affair. Honestly, I shudder to think about what she might have to go through. Also, his disrespect, shouting at the author, and demanding a refund clearly showed his sense of entitlement.
Experts at Verywell Mind emphasize that such people have a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. They also make high demands and act melodramatically when people refuse to give in to them. That sounds exactly like the guy in the story, doesn’t it?
Moreover, experts stress that entitled people often act like victims and blame other people or outside forces for their problems. Someone with this attitude also believes the world owes them and that others are responsible for making their lives better. No wonder he lashed out at the author, but netizens cheered her on for the way she handled it.
Working the front desk at a hotel is not easy. I mean, they deal with all kinds of people, their weird demands and tantrums, every day. Research highlights that “the pressures faced by hospitality workers are unique. Long hours, demanding customers, and the need for efficiency contribute to a high-stress environment.”
As though she didn’t have enough troubles, the last thing the author needed was an entitled cheater yelling at her in the morning. It must have been a sight to see when he realized that he made a fool of himself in front of so many people. Don’t you agree? Drop your thoughts in the comments! Also, here’s another dramatic tale of a cheater that you can check out.
The poster responded to netizens and provided more details about the situation
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