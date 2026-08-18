Parents Deny Guy’s Brother Access To Pool He Paid For, So He Buys A Hot Tub For The Boys Instead

A good summer with friends can be as simple as having somewhere nice to hang out, cool off, share snacks, make memories, and laugh until your stomach hurts. Sometimes, these little moments become precious memories we carry with us long after summer is over.
Three teenage friends put in the work to save enough money for a pool after their local one shut down, excited to finally have a place of their own to spend the summer. They thought they had found the perfect way to make the season memorable, until a problem surfaced that none of them saw coming.
The narrator, who is the brother of one of the teens shared the story below.
The best childhood summers are often the ones spent making memories with friends
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The narrator watched his brother and his two friends work all summer to make their pool dream happen
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The boys combined their summer earnings and finally bought the pool they had been dreaming about
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They chose one of the friends’ yards because it was big and the perfect place to set everything up
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Then the parents suddenly introduced a long list of rules that left two of the boys shut out of the pool they paid for
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The boys refused to let the selfish family’s rules ruin their friendship or their summer
Image credits: Spirited_Shelter4655
So the narrator stepped in with a surprise that gave the boys somewhere else to make memories together.
The Original poster (OP) watched his younger brother, “Pete,” and two friends, “C” and “J,” work toward a summer dream of having their own pool. After their local community pool shut down, the three 14-year-olds started mowing lawns and doing odd jobs to raise the money.
A few weeks later, they finally had enough to buy a cheap above-ground pool, and everyone agreed to set it up in C’s larger backyard. The first weekend was exactly what they had imagined, with the three friends finally enjoying the pool they had worked so hard to buy. Then, somehow, Pete and J stopped being invited.
C could swim whenever he wanted, while his parents repeatedly turned the other two away. When Pete eventually sneaked into the pool and got caught, C’s dad gave him an earful and insisted the pool was on their property, so they made the rules. The narrator tried to understand the logic, especially since the boys had all chipped in for the pool.
C’s parents cited liability concerns and said they didn’t want to be responsible if anything happened, while Pete was left wondering why his money came with a very limited swimming subscription. His brother agreed the situation was unfair, but he didn’t want to turn a decade-long friendship into a neighborhood legal drama. So the author came up with a considerably more satisfying solution.
He bought an inflatable hot tub and set it up at home, where Pete could actually enjoy it with his friends. The boys had a much better hangout spot, and neighborhood kids started dropping by too. C’s parents were less amused, especially after their son admitted he preferred soaking with his friends to swimming alone in the pool they had been so determined to keep exclusive.
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Summer can be about more than keeping kids busy during school break. The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that teens develop important social skills by spending time with their peers, from sharing jokes and stories to navigating group dynamics and disagreements. For the three boys in this story, working together to save up for the pool gave them motivation to work hard for something they wanted.
That kind of shared space also matters a lot during the summer. The CDC encourages kids and teens to stay active outdoors and specifically suggests trying new activities with friends, noting that positive social interactions are part of a healthy summer. For Pete and his friends, the pool was a simple way to stay active while spending time together after putting in the effort to earn it.
Kids can lose some of the joy of working for something when adults take over and decide how to use that reward. Research found that controlling parenting can undermine children’s sense of autonomy, while being supportive helps them feel more capable. In this case, the boys had worked hard for their pool, only to have one family’s rules take away the reward they had earned.
The commenters were firmly in the boys’ corner, with many saying C’s parents should reimburse Pete and J for their shares. Others loved the hot-tub solution, calling it a clever way to protect the boys’ friendship while letting C’s parents stew with their “pool.” What do you think? Should C’s parents be forced to pay the boys back, or was the hot tub already the perfect solution?
Readers had plenty to say about the selfish parents and the poster’s sweet solution
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