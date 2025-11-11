A Hot Day Perfectly Repairs Car’s Bumper

If you hit your bumber, don’t panic – you might still have some hope! After “markery’s” wife had a little car accident, she couldn’t believe her eyes what happened next.
“My girlfriend was in a fender bender the other day, resulting in the first photo. She called me this morning and told me she freaked out when she woke up to find it had popped in to place! No massaging, or mallet, just heat and time, and a BIG happy surprise when she woke up :) It freaked me out, and I knew exactly where to share this experience lol,” wrote markery.
More info: reddit.com
