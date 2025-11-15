Artist Shows Actors Side By Side With Their Creepy Roles (18 Pics)

There are many creepy characters out there. Many of them are unrecognizable because of the heavy makeup, masks, or SFX on them. So the owner of Fxattics Studios, Angela Norris from Brooklyn, decided to show the actors that played these famous masked roles.

Angela edited the actors next to the creepy characters so they would stand side by side. That way it’s simple to see how much work and effort went into making these celebrities look completely different. Angela told Bored Panda: “I am the owner of Fxattics Studios, where I make props and Halloween masks, so I’m always trying to create works of art to increase my likes and views on the page. I had the idea to do the montage with the clown Twisty as many people don’t know that he is John Carroll Lynch from the show Drew Carey. My followers liked the idea and I kept doing it.”

#1 Lord Of Darkness, Pennywise And Frank N. Furter By Tim Curry From “Legend,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” And “It”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#2 Beetlejuice And Michael Keaton From “Beetlejuice”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#3 Freddy Krueger And Robert Englund From “A Nightmare On Elm Street”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#4 Pennywise And Bill Skarsgård From “It”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#5 Samara And Daveigh Chase From “The Ring”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#6 Twisty The Clown And John Carroll Lynch From “American Horror Story”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#7 Predator And Big Foot By, Kevin Peter Hall From “The Predator” And “Harry And The Hendersons”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#8 Chucky And Brad Dourif From “Child’s Play”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#9 Valak And Bonnie Aarons From “The Nun”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#10 Leprechaun And Warwick Davis From “Leprechaun”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#11 Pinhead And Doug Bradley From “Hellraiser”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#12 Michael Myers And Tony Moran From “Halloween”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#13 Leatherface And Gunnar Hansen From “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#14 Creeper And Jonathan Breck From “Jeepers Creepers”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#15 Jason Voorhees And Kane Hodder From “Friday The 13th”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#16 Captain Spaulding And Sid Haig From “House Of 1000 Corpses”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#17 San And Quinn Lord From “Trick ‘R Treat”

Image source: fxattics_studios

#18 Clown And David Howard Thornton From The Film “Terrifier”

Image source: fxattics_studios

