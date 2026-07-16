People Wish Parents Went Back To The Good Old Boring Names After Seeing These 67 Abominations

The joy that parents feel when they find out they’re expecting is unmatched. But immediately after the news has settled in, they have to start planning. Prepping the nursery, buying the baby gear, saving up for all of the expenses that come along with having a kid… And in the midst of all that, they have to decide on a name for the little one.
Some moms and dads have had the names of their future children picked out since high school, while others are panicking to make a decision in the hospital while in labor. But if a couple has trouble choosing a name, it’s always better for them to pick a classic than try too hard to go against the grain. Because choosing a wild name might lead to cyberbullying before the baby is even born… We took a trip to a Facebook group that’s dedicated to sharing “Tragedeighs,” so we’ve compiled a list of the most appalling ones below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are on someone’s actual birth certificate!
#1
Image source: Sariah Carr
#2
Image source: SageRambutan9181
#3
Image source: EnergeticCorgi8184
Choosing a name for your child comes with a huge amount of pressure. What if they don’t like the name when they grow up? What if they get bullied for it? Should you choose a gender-neutral name to cover all of your bases? According to BabyCenter, some of the most common reasons why parents can’t make up their minds are that they simply can’t agree or that everyone in their lives is full of suggestions.
It’s common for couples to have different tastes, whether that’s about music or pizza toppings. And unfortunately, having different tastes in names can make it incredibly hard to pick one for a child. Not to mention the fact that everyone wants to weigh in on the subject. But being overwhelmed with suggestions can actually cause analysis paralysis.
#4
Image source: Shanaya Barlow
#5
Image source: Jenna Holcomb
#6
Image source: AnxiousPenguin8162
It can also be challenging for parents when they choose a name for their child, share it with others, and nobody else is a fan. If family members and friends try to talk you out of the baby name you’ve already decided on, it can make you start to second-guess everything. And before you know it, you’re straight back to square one.
On the other hand, parents might struggle to commit to a name if the one they like is too popular. Will their child have three other classmates by the same name? Will it be annoying for them to always have to find a way to differentiate themself from the other Sarahs or Johns? To avoid this, parents often want to choose a unique name. But as we see here, that can backfire…
#7
Image source: yellowdaisy97
#8
Image source: Rayney Swanner
#9
Image source: Rachel Reed-Dalhover
37% of parents admit that they’ve struggled to choose a name for their baby, and one quarter didn’t decide on a name until the third trimester. Another quarter said they couldn’t even pick a name until after the baby was born, sometimes waiting until their child was a few weeks old to make a decision. Meanwhile, BabyCenter reports that 16% of parents cite uniqueness as the most important factor when deciding on a name. So, trying to find something uncommon can delay the process!
#10
Image source: Grace Maree Buerklin
#11
Image source: LavenderStrawberry5394
#12
Image source: Sarah Murray
Unfortunately, not every parent is happy with the choice that they’ve made by the time the baby arrives. In fact, 7% of parents admit that they have doubts about their name choice, and 4% say they would pick something else entirely if they had the chance to go back in time. 3% of parents have even gone as far as to change their child’s name after they’re born.
#13
Image source: Alisa Farley
#14
Image source: anonymous
#15
Image source: LoyalPeapod1694
The future is unpredictable. So you can never know if a movie is going to come out when your child is two, starring a haunted doll with the same name as your daughter. Or perhaps a celebrity by the same name will get arrested for a heinous crime. Unfortunately, you can never predict how your child’s name will be perceived in the future. But what you can do is at least try to choose a name that won’t give future bullies too much ammunition.
#16
Image source: Christina Graham
#17
Image source: yellowdaisy97
#18
Image source: yellowdaisy97
As Shakespeare famously wrote, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” But when it comes to kids, the name they receive might actually have an impact on their lives. In recent decades, there has been an epidemic of bizarre baby names. Influencer Trisha Paytas made a splash online by naming her son Aquaman. And who can forget Elon Musk and Grimes naming a child X Æ A-12? But according to The Guardian, there are pros and cons to having such a unique name.
#19
Image source: anonymous
#20
Image source: Maddie Tomblin
#21
Image source: Allison Hannon Kuelper
Uncommon and downright strange names can lead to endless comments, questions, and jokes for the child’s entire life. And we have to remember that they won’t be a child forever. What might have seemed cute as a baby name might not be as endearing when the person is 30 years old and applying for a job at a law firm. In fact, it’s been well-documented that a person’s name can impact their ability to receive a job interview, regardless of their qualifications. I mean, would you want someone named Aquaman representing you in court?
#22
Image source: Destiny Rodgers
#23
Image source: CleverKoala354
#24
Image source: James Augustine
Are you enjoying your scroll through these shockingly bad baby names, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe parents agreed on, and let us know in the comments below what the most upsetting baby name you’ve ever heard was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring tragedeighs, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: Tracy Baumer
#26
Image source: Amanda Russo
#27
Image source: Shanaya Barlow
#28
Image source: Grace Maree Buerklin
#29
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#30
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#31
Image source: Grace Maree Buerklin
#32
Image source: Anonymous27657
#33
Image source: anonymous
#34
Image source: Brittany Jo
#35
Image source: Grace Maree Buerklin
#36
Image source: Peyton Sloan
#37
Image source: Elizabeth Lynne
#38
Image source: Jane Bérangère
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Image source: CopperRabbit6506
#40
Image source: Jillian Hubbard
#41
Image source: Allana Dowd
#42
Image source: Carly Beth
#43
Image source: Andrea Krete
#44
Image source: Melissa Skipper
#45
Image source: Michelle PC
#46
Image source: Shanaya Barlow
#47
Image source: Kristina Marie
#48
Image source: Katie Cline
#49
Image source: anonymous
#50
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#51
Image source: Ella Bentler
#52
Image source: Cara Middleton
#53
Image source: Ravenna C Ortiz
#54
Image source: Sam Hart
#55
Image source: MentalYeeeee
#56
Image source: Grace Maree Buerklin
#57
Image source: Dominic Alston
#58
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#59
Image source: Shaunna Zacquelee
#60
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#61
Image source: anonymous
#62
Image source: HeilanCoo🐮
#63
Image source: Sabbath Rhaine
#64
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#65
Image source: Brandee Holmes
#66
Image source: Magen Lara
#67
Image source: Brandee Holmes
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