30 Times People’s Vacation Was Ruined By The Worst Airbnb Experience

Going on holiday should be straightforward. You pick a destination. You buy your tickets. You book a room at some cozy little place. You pack your bags. And then you’re off on an adventure! Sadly, life often isn’t as smooth as that.
That place you booked? You might have just accidentally stumbled on a nightmare waiting to happen. We’ve compiled a list of the very worst experiences travelers have had with Airbnb hosts and homes, as shared by the r/mildlyinfuriating online community. Check ‘em out below. Pssst, Pandas, if your host is arguing that a rat you saw in the kitchen is ‘actually a mouse,’ it’s best to book a hotel in the future.
#1 Found A Camera In My Air B&b. It Was Halfway Behind The Painting With Only The Lens Peeking Out. Discovered It Because We Heard It Clicking After Me And My Girl Got Out Of The Shower
Image source: _Atoms_Apple
#2 More Reasons To Hate Airbnb. I Went On A Trip Several Weeks Ago To New Orleans, And Our Airbnb Host Didn’t Tell Us Until We Landed That The Pool Was Unusable. The A/C In 80% Of The House Was Broken Too
Image source: daxter304
#3 My Friend Got This Response When Telling The Airbnb Owner There Was A Mouse
Image source: hyrte0010
#4 The “Mattress” At My Airbnb
Image source: izzydoesizzy
#5 This Is The Hot Tub Of The Airbnb Which Was The Main Reason Why I Rented The Spot. Smelled Terrible And Was Obviously Not Cleaned In Forever
Image source: Forsaken_Storm_6397
#6 Exactly What You Do Not Want To See In A Cupboard As You Pack Out Of Your Airbnb
Image source: HenriHeine
#7 I Reserved An Airbnb With Sea View…. Can’t Complaint
Image source: weully
#8 Port Huron, Mi Outrageous Airbnb 67$/Night Listing Came Out To 261$. Cant Forget The 150$ Cleaning Fee That Will Be Conducted By The Guest
Image source: LockPuzzleheaded3519
#9 Airbnb Host Tries To Slander Me
Image source: Own_Signature3976
#10 Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting
Image source: pokemon-collector
#11 I Don’t Even Know Why I Bothered Looking At Airbnb
Image source: Prize_Opposite9958
#12 Airbnb Host Tried To Charge Us For Changing Settings On A Thermostat
Image source: ViberNaut
#13 My Airbnb Host Said “The Keysafe Is Near The White Door… It Is Silver With Black Plastic”
Image source: Arwell27
#14 I Checked Into My Airbnb Apartment In Seattle Today And Saw This When I Opened The Fridge. F**k Everything About This
Image source: seanpower
#15 Water Has Been Piss-Yellow And Metallic Tasting In Our Airbnb For A Week Now. Owner Says They Can’t Do Anything About It
Image source: Go_Commit_Reddit
#16 Found This Camera In My Vacation Rental
Image source: 400cc
#17 This Knife At The Airbnb We Stayed At
Image source: Flupox
#18 The Sheets At My Airbnb. Homeowner Wouldn’t Answer The Phone Because It Was The Sabbath And He Couldn’t Work
Image source: prophecygirl785
#19 The Most Absurdly Thin Toilet Paper I Have Ever Seen, Found In My Airbnb
Image source: Vincentnt0
#20 Air Quality Tests From My Airbnb Where The Host Claimed Not To Smell Any Mold (Control Test On Top). Support Refused My Refund
Image source: Dawg_Jacket
#21 Airbnb Host Asking For Tips
Image source: Eliot_Lochness
#22 Only Cheese Grater At The Airbnb I’m Staying At
Image source: internationalfunyman
#23 Booked An Airbnb For The Family Because One Of Us Has An Open Heart Surgery Near That Town. Reviews For Cleanliness Were Outstanding. 5 Minutes Into Our Stay This Is What Our Socks Turned Into Just Walking Around. Host Refuses To Cancel/Refund
Image source: EngLitIsLit
#24 This Bathroom In An Airbnb
Image source: sandepants
#25 I’ve Never Felt So Gigantic (Airbnb In Italy)
Image source: rosindel
#26 $700-A-Night Airbnb And They Gave Us Half A Sponge
Image source: mach4UK
#27 If You Needed Another Reason To Hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks Before Our Reservation Our Hosts Tells Us He Over Booked?? More In Comments
Image source: veritas__a3quitas__
#28 17 Hrs In Transit Sydney To La, Just Want To Get Into My Airbnb And Sleep, Jet Lagged, Delirious, Airbnb App Makes Me Do Seven Rat Maze Puzzles For Security Check Ayfkm
Image source: Thackham
#29 The Bathroom In My Airbnb In Helsinki, Finland. On The Bright Side, I Could Potentially Brush My Teeth, Shower, And Drop A Number 2 At The Same Time
Image source: Thyfranck
#30 This TV At The Airbnb Im Staying At
Image source: JustonianD
