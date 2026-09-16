Honors Student Gets Suspended Over Coffee, Then Challenges Whether School’s New Rule Is Even Valid

A cup of coffee landed an honors student in in-school suspension on the first day of her senior year.
But what happened next turned a seemingly minor school rule into a much bigger dispute over transparency and who gets to decide the rules students must follow.
The incident sparked plenty of reaction online, with one user questioning the school’s priorities, “I swear there should be like 100 problems they should worry about before Starbucks.”
High schooler Julie Kaputa was suspended after refusing to give up her coffee on the first day of senior year
Julie Kaputa’s senior year got off to an unexpected start on September 3, when she walked into her first-period class carrying a coffee.
According to Julie, her teacher gave her three options: “to dump that out or consume it on the spot or go down to the office.”
She chose not to throw away the coffee and was given an in-school suspension for violating the district’s newly introduced outside food and drink rule.
The policy was part of the school district’s updated code of conduct and prohibited students from bringing outside food or beverages into the school.
The district said the changes were intended to create a safe, distraction-free learning environment.
Julie’s mother, MaryAnne Kaputa, also questioned why such a significant change had apparently been introduced without the family seeing notice of a public hearing.
“She said it. She said, ‘It says there’s supposed to be a public hearing. When was that? We never knew about it. Did they announce it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, look.’ And we couldn’t find one,” MaryAnne told WWNY.
For Julie, the coffee itself quickly became secondary to the process behind the rule.
“There was no public hearing to discuss it. Transparency in government is a big thing that I care about a lot, and it just kind of struck me as odd that there wasn’t a public hearing,” the student shared with the outlet.
The honors student said she was practicing “civil disobedience” to bring awareness to the issue and challenge the rule
Hence, Julie said she was intentionally challenging what she believed was a rule that had not been properly introduced.
“I brought my coffee in as an act of civil disobedience in order to bring awareness to the fact that the administration and the board of education had not held a public hearing,” Julie later said.
“While I do disagree with the policy as well, I think the issue that was more important is transparency in government.”
Julie and her family argued that the district had changed its code of conduct without properly notifying the public about the required hearing.
According to WWNY, Superintendent Todd Green initially said the district held a board meeting in August and considered it the public hearing.
However, after speaking with Julie, Green acknowledged that the meeting had not been properly announced as a public hearing.
Rather than continuing to frame Julie’s actions simply as defiance, Green praised her willingness to question the process.
“It’s good to see students standing up for what they believe in. We really appreciate that. That often doesn’t happen,” Green told the outlet.
He added, “We know there are open meeting laws. We try to follow that. If things get pointed out that we need to do and change or fix, we’ll do that.”
The Beaver River School Board eventually held a public hearing and officially changed the coffee rule
The district also agreed that Julie’s suspension would not affect her permanent record.
After the controversy drew public attention, the school board held a public hearing on Monday, September 14, giving community members a chance to weigh in on the policy.
The meeting drew a large crowd, with students, parents, and other members of the school community speaking about the rule.
Not everyone believed the original policy was unreasonable.
Beaver River alumnus Jason Grunert defended the idea that outside drinks could create classroom problems.
“Outside drinks being brought in and consumed throughout the morning or day cause a distraction, making it harder on students and teachers and highlight the wrong kind of diversity — financial diversity,” Grunert reportedly argued.
But Julie defended her stance, arguing that individual teachers should have more say over what is allowed in their classrooms.
Julie’s coffee protest ultimately sparked a wider conversation about how school rules are made
“I believe it is up to the teacher to decide what they would like in their classroom to happen. I don’t think the code should dictate that for each classroom,” she said.
On Tuesday, September 15, the school board amended the policy.
Rather than maintaining an outright ban on outside food and drinks, the revised rule allows individual teachers to decide on a case-by-case basis whether such items will be permitted in their classrooms.
School board president Holly Aucter also acknowledged that the community’s concerns deserved to be heard.
“I believe the reason we are all here is because we care about the community. I do not want it to come across like we don’t,” Aucter said during the meeting.
“The reasons that were presented to this board back in August should have been presented in a public hearing forum.”
As of this writing, Julie has been attending her normal senior-year classes, with the disciplinary mark entirely cleared from her student record.
“This situation just sounds like one teacher on a power trip. What kind of nonsense is this?!” one netizen fumed
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