People Online Praise This Customer Who, After Being Declined A Discount, Maliciously Follows Home Depot’s Rules And Still Gets The Discount

It’s quite a great feeling knowing that you got a good deal on some items you’ve needed or wanted to buy for a really long time. This is why very often, there are discounts and special deals that attract customers into buying things that they might not even need. There are various discounts, coupons, and special deals that can be available both in-store and online. Even though it might seem that such discounts are a convenient thing, Reddit user @Foolserrand376 decided to share his experience of trying to use an opportunity to save some money by buying discounted goods.
A lot of customers don’t like to miss out on a good deal or huge discount
The user decided to start his story by sharing that he felt the need to replace his light bulbs at home. After seeing that home improvement company Home Depot was offering some discounts on the item in question, the customer went to a store to get some light bulbs. Before this, he checked if the store he was going to had the needed amount of bulbs and also printed out the ad that showed the price.
One Reddit user decided to replace some light bulbs at home after seeing that there was a deal at Home Depot
After taking all the items he needed, the customer went to check out, where the price for the light bulbs was the original one and not the one with a discount. The author of the post shared that he showed the ad that he saw online and said that he would like to buy the light bulbs for this price. However, the manager of the store stated that when buying in-store, the price is different than the one shown online.
The author of the post shared that despite seeing this deal online, he decided to make the purchase in a physical store
Then the client put everything back, sat down at the contractor’s desk, and used their computer to purchase the same light bulbs online. After this, he left the store, sat in the car, and after being notified that the order was ready to be picked up, headed back to the store. After showing the proof of purchase, the customer asked for his light bulbs, and the manager then asked where was the cart that he left after refusing to buy the items for their original price.
However, the manager of the shop stated that the discount was only valid for items bought online
The client then decided to order the items online and wait for them to be available for pick up at the same store
After some time, the customer came back for his purchase, making an employee pack the same order he had gotten himself before
The client then replied that everything was put back in place, so now another employee was asked to prepare the order. The manager also said that the customer just could’ve left the cart with all the light bulbs, to which the customer stated that they could’ve just made the discount.
This situation encouraged a lot of other users online to share their own experiences of going through something similar as well as laugh at and appreciate how the author of the post handled the situation. Have you ever had to go through a similar situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
Other users online also shared some stories of going through similar experiences
Some people online were also happy to see how the client handled this situation
