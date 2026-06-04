This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

When we last featured Indian illustrator Yogricha Verma, her comics revolved around the everyday realities of modern womanhood—relationships, self-discovery, insecurities, and the small moments that shape our lives. Since then, both her work and her life have evolved. In her newest illustrations, Verma turns her attention to a deeply personal subject: motherhood. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences of pregnancy, marriage, and raising twins, she documents a chapter of life that is at once joyful, chaotic, exhausting, and transformative.
Verma’s illustrations are filled with humor, but also with observation, offering a glimpse into the everyday moments that rarely make it into family photo albums. Scroll down to explore her latest comics and the experiences that inspired them.
More info: Instagram
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