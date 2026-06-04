This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

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When we last featured Indian illustrator Yogricha Verma, her comics revolved around the everyday realities of modern womanhood—relationships, self-discovery, insecurities, and the small moments that shape our lives. Since then, both her work and her life have evolved. In her newest illustrations, Verma turns her attention to a deeply personal subject: motherhood. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences of pregnancy, marriage, and raising twins, she documents a chapter of life that is at once joyful, chaotic, exhausting, and transformative.

Verma’s illustrations are filled with humor, but also with observation, offering a glimpse into the everyday moments that rarely make it into family photo albums. Scroll down to explore her latest comics and the experiences that inspired them.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

#2

This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

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This Indian Artist Made 33 Simple Yet Deeply Relatable Comics About Motherhood, Marriage, And Family Life (New Pics)

Image source: yogricha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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