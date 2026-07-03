56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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Stephan Schmitz illustrates complex ideas simply enough to be instantly readable, yet still leaves room for interpretation. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, the award-winning illustrator creates conceptual digital works built around clear compositions, restrained color palettes, and carefully chosen visual metaphors. Rather than spelling everything out, his illustrations often invite viewers to pause, connect the clues, and find the larger meaning behind the scene.

Bored Panda has featured Stephan’s illustrations before, and this new selection offers another look at how effectively he uses visual storytelling to communicate difficult, timely, and often deeply human topics. That approach has made Stephan’s work a strong fit for editorial features, advertising campaigns, publishing projects, and scientific journals. His illustrations can explore political tensions, social issues, medical subjects, mental health, technology, climate concerns, or everyday human behavior, all while keeping the message visually sharp and emotionally accessible.

Scroll down to see his thought-provoking illustrations, and let us know which one stayed with you the longest.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

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56 Thought-Provoking And Honest Illustrations About Our Lives By Stephan Schmitz (New Pics)

Image source: Stephan Schmitz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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