Gay Teen Asks Friend’s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet

Everybody loves sleepovers, and Mason Brian Barclay is no exception, but the teenager, who identifies as gay, had a slight problem when he wanted to stay over at his friend’s house recently. His new BFF, Houston Shelton, was having a sleepover, but her parents have a strict no opposite-sex rule, which meant that only girls were allowed.
Not to be deterred however, Mason decided to write to Houston’s mom to make his case as to why he should be allowed to attend. “Hey Mrs. Shelton! This is Mason Brian Barclay, I am one of Houstons new bestffriends. If she had people over on Friday, would I, a very homosexual male, be able to take part in the sleepover.” How did Mrs Shelton respond? Scroll down to see the conversation for yourself, which Mason recently shared on twitter.
Mason Brian Barclay wanted to go to his best friend Houston’s sleepover, but her parents only allowed girls
He decided to text Houston’s mom to ask her himself
Mason shared the exchange online and people were quick to comment
