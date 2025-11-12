Gay Teen Asks Friend’s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet

by

Everybody loves sleepovers, and Mason Brian Barclay is no exception, but the teenager, who identifies as gay, had a slight problem when he wanted to stay over at his friend’s house recently. His new BFF, Houston Shelton, was having a sleepover, but her parents have a strict no opposite-sex rule, which meant that only girls were allowed.

Not to be deterred however, Mason decided to write to Houston’s mom to make his case as to why he should be allowed to attend. “Hey Mrs. Shelton! This is Mason Brian Barclay, I am one of Houstons new bestffriends. If she had people over on Friday, would I, a very homosexual male, be able to take part in the sleepover.” How did Mrs Shelton respond? Scroll down to see the conversation for yourself, which Mason recently shared on twitter.

More info: Twitter

Mason Brian Barclay wanted to go to his best friend Houston’s sleepover, but her parents only allowed girls

Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet

He decided to text Houston’s mom to ask her himself

Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet

Mason shared the exchange online and people were quick to comment

Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet
Gay Teen Asks Friend&#8217;s Mom If He Can Come To Girls-Only Sleepover And Her Response Wins The Internet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
First Look at Cress Williams as CWs Black Lightening
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
The Real Housewives Franchises Rated from Worse to Best
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2021
What “America’s Next Top Model” Gets Wrong about Modeling
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
Leslie David Baker Teases Stanley Character Return In New Videos
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2020
The Boys diabolical compare the boys season every episode detailed
The 20 Most Shocking Moments From The Boys Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2021
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Cake Making Skills!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.