This Hairdresser Gives Free Makeovers To Homeless People, And Here's The Result (30 Pics)

Contrary to what common sense would make us assume, there are several factors that can cause someone to become homeless. Humans are complex and unique from one another. Every person approaches and is impacted by their personal issues differently, and some of these issues can cause someone to lose their home.

Losses, addiction, mental illness, emotional and financial instability, and family abandonment are a few of the numerous circumstances that can lead to homelessness.

Recently a hairdresser in Brazil started an incredible project. At least 3 times a week, he goes out to the streets in search of people he could possibly help. He provides assistance to those people by cutting their hair and beard, doing their makeup, and even giving them clothes for free in hopes of making them feel better.

More info: Facebook | Facebook

#1

Image source: leandromatias1984

#2

Image source: leandromatias1984

#3

Image source: leandromatias1984

#4

Image source: leandromatias1984

#5

Image source: leandromatias1984

#6

Image source: leandromatias1984

#7

Image source: leandromatias1984

#8

Image source: leandromatias1984

#9

Image source: leandromatias1984

#10

Image source: leandromatias1984

#11

Image source: leandromatias1984

#12

Image source: leandromatias1984

#13

Image source: leandromatias1984

#14

Image source: leandromatias1984

#15

Image source: leandromatias1984

#16

Image source: leandromatias1984

#17

Image source: leandromatias1984

#18

Image source: leandromatias1984

#19

Image source: leandromatias1984

#20

Image source: leandromatias1984

#21

Image source: leandromatias1984

#22

Image source: leandromatias1984

#23

Image source: leandromatias1984

#24

Image source: leandromatias1984

#25

Image source: leandromatias1984

#26

Image source: leandromatias1984

#27

Image source: leandromatias1984

#28

Image source: leandromatias1984

#29

Image source: leandromatias1984

#30

Image source: leandromatias1984

