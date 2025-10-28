Proof That Dogs Love You No Matter How Much Money You Don’t Have

Once a dog forms a close relationship with a caring owner, their loyalty can be unbreakable, and they will stick with their owner through thick and thin. And unlike us, dogs don’t pass judgment on people who are down on their luck or homeless. This post is a tribute to homeless dogs, who love and stick with their homeless owners no matter what.
Pet dogs offer vital help to the homeless. They provide them with unconditional love in a time when much of society has turned their back on them and they protect their owners from the many dangers of the streets. Surprisingly, many homeless dogs are relatively well-cared for. Homeless owners will often choose to go hungry themselves rather than see their companion go hungry, although they are often unable to provide their pets with professional veterinary help.
More info: petsofthehomeless.org
