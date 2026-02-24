‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Handed A Brutal Jail Sentence After Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for playing Brad Taylor on ABC’s Home Improvement, has been handed a jail sentence stemming from a 2024 DUI arrest in Riverside County, California.
The punishment marks the most severe legal consequence in a years-long pattern of arrests that has followed the former child star, whose legal problems have repeatedly intersected with substance use and court-ordered probation terms.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alc*hol content (BAC) of 0.15 percent or higher, double the .08 percent legal limit.
Under the plea deal, he was denied probation but received 57 days of credit for time already served.
Zachery Ty Bryan was handed a 16-month jail sentence after years of substance and domestic violence issues
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Warning: This article discusses topics of domestic violence and substance use.
Bryan’s case traces back to February 2024, when he was arrested in La Quinta, California, around 2:30 am on a felony DUI charge and a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.
At the time, a spokesperson for the La Quinta Police Department told TMZ that officers were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.
Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Lane County Jail via Getty Images
When they made contact with Bryan, the spokesperson said officers observed signs of impairment and arrested him.
He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center, and his bail was set at $50,000, not including an additional $15,000 fee tied to the misdemeanor. Bryan posted bail the same day.
The February 2024 arrest did not end Bryan’s DUI problems. In October 2024, he was arrested again, this time in Custer County, Oklahoma, on a DUI charge and for driving without a license.
During that stop, Bryan told officers he had “too much” to drink and admitted his expired license was a result of one of his multiple DUI arrests.
The actor will be behind bars for 16 months.
The actor has a history of repeatedly attacking his fiancée and mother of three of his children
Image credits: American Broadcasting Company
Bryan’s legal record has also included repeated domestic violence allegations involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who is the mother of three of his children. The pair share a daughter, Kennedy, and twins, Parker and Sequoia.
The first major public incident came in 2020, when Bryan was arrested in Oregon for allegedly strangling Cartwright nearly to suffocation.
He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges and received 36 months of probation.
Image credits: AlphaRob96
Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
Lane County chief deputy district attorney Chris Parosa later explained that Bryan ultimately pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony tied to domestic violence, and that he served only seven days in jail because the judge chose a lighter punishment than what the charges normally require.
Instead, he was placed on 36 months of supervised probation with strict conditions, including “standard domestic violence conditions” and a requirement of no contact with the victim without approval.
His probation was not set to expire until October 2026.
Image credits: Johnnie Faye Cartwright
Cartwright publicly defended him in 2023, telling Us Weekly she wanted what was best for him as the father of her children and attributing the situation to trauma.
“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways,” she said.
“I’ve learned firsthand that the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families, so the healing process can begin.”
The actor blamed his experience working as a child actor for the struggles he later faced in adulthood
Image credits: greggsymonds
Image credits: Johnnie Faye Cartwright
In January 2025, police in Myrtle Beach charged Bryan with second-degree domestic violence in another incident involving Cartwright.
Cartwright told police Bryan choked her and punched her in the face multiple times, and she said there were others inside the home during the incident.
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
In July 2025, Cartwright accused Bryan again, alleging he punched her in the head and threatened to end her life. In November 2025, it was revealed she was seeking a five-year restraining order against him based on those allegations.
That same month, Bryan publicly addressed the report, calling it a “painful wake-up call,” and directly blaming his experience with early fame for the struggles he faced in adulthood.
“Fame as a child actor left scars; being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn’t equipped to handle, but that’s no justification for my choices as an adult,” he told TMZ.
Image credits: American Broadcasting Company
In November 2025, Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, accused of violating the terms of his probation. He was held without bail at Lane County Jail, with a scheduled release date of December 3.
Incidentally, Cartwright was arrested the same day and booked into the same jail. She faced five charges, including DUI, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempted first-degree harm.
In December 2025, the conflict took another sharp turn when Cartwright was accused of attempting to run Bryan over with a truck.
Fans criticized the leniency with which Bryan was treated, while at the same time lamenting his situation
Image credits: American Broadcasting Company
News of Bryan’s repeated arrests triggered a wave of exhausted reactions online, with many focusing on the leniency he has received compared with what they believe repeat offenders typically face.
“Maybe if the courts gave him actual jail time like other offenders receive, instead of just days, he wouldn’t keep reoffending. It’s not rocket science,” a fan wrote.
Others framed Bryan as a warning about the trajectory of child stars, with one user calling him “another sad child star statistic.”
“He needs to do some serious jail time,” another added. “Robert Downey Jr. did, and look at him now.”
“I know people who have endured extreme trauma, and they do not do these kinds of things,” a third replied.
“As long as you use it as an excuse, you’ll never get better, and things will never change.”
“Hollywood breaks people,” a fourth added.
“Life-saving measure.” Fans shared their thoughts on the arrest on social media
