90s Child Stars Reunite With TV Mom In Rare New Photo After Lead Actor’s Disappointing Reboot Update

More than two decades after Home Improvement ended, an unexpected cast reunion has delighted longtime fans.
Patricia Richardson surprised fans by sharing a photo with her TV sons, offering a rare glimpse of the beloved sitcom family’s reunion.
The hit ABC comedy, which ran for eight seasons from 1992 to 1999, turned Tim Allen and Richardson into household names, while the actors who played their sons largely stepped away from the spotlight.
The nostalgic reunion quickly captured fans’ attention, with many celebrating the surprise gathering on social media.
Home Improvement child stars reunite with their TV mom in new photo
Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
On July 30, Patricia Richardson shared a photo on Instagram with her Home Improvement co-stars Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, who played her sons Randy and Mark.
In the photo, 44-year-old Thomas matched Richardson in an all-black outfit. The two posed alongside Smith, 42, who looked dramatically different from his sitcom days, sporting long hair and a thick beard.
“My other boys,” Richardson, 75, wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.
Image credits: @prichardsonla/Instagram
The image delighted longtime fans, with many feeling nostalgic as they watched their favorite television family reunite.
“WOW..Taylor boys, all grown up,” one fan commented.
Another wrote, “I did not recognize Taran at all, I love this photo.”
“Thank you for sharing this!!! I love seeing Jonathan when we can,” a third added.
The Home Improvement child stars have stepped away from acting
Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Richardson’s post prompted many fans to urge Thomas and Smith to return to acting. Both actors have largely stayed away from Hollywood since the show ended.
Shortly after the series wrapped, Smith called it quits on his acting career.
Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
“I never had the chance to decide what I wanted to do with my life. When I was 16, I knew that I didn’t want to act anymore,” he said in 2001.
Since 2023, he has been working as a sea recovery technician for SpaceX. He has also served as a submarine piloting instructor for the Community Submersibles Project.
Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Thomas continued acting for several years, making guest appearances on shows including Smallville and Veronica Mars. Between 2013 and 2016, he reunited with Tim Allen for a few episodes of Last Man Standing.
Image credits: GT/Star Max/Getty Images
He also directed three episodes of the show before stepping away from Hollywood. In 2024, Richardson revealed that Thomas was “not really interested in acting” anymore and wanted to focus on his work behind the camera.
Tim Allen cast doubts on the possibility of a Home Improvement reboot
Image credits: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
Missing from the mini-reunion was Richardson’s third TV son, Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad on the hit sitcom.
Since 2020, Bryan, 44, has faced multiple legal issues. In October 2020, the actor was arrested after allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend. In 2024, he was arrested twice for driving under the influence.
More recently, Bryan was convicted in February 2026 and sentenced to 16 months in prison. In March, Bryan received an additional 19-month prison sentence after admitting to parole violations.
Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Because of Bryan’s legal troubles, Allen cast doubts on the possibility of a reboot while promoting Toy Story 5 in June.
“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” he told US Weekly.
Richardson had also questioned whether a revival was possible on the Back to the Best podcast in 2024. She cited Bryan’s issues, along with Thomas and Smith’s retirement from acting, as major hurdles.
Home Improvement is streaming on Disney+.
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