83 Home Decor Projects That Have No Business Looking This Great (New Pics)

It takes a lot of effort to turn a house or apartment into a true home. Dozens of choices that you make, both large and small, come together to create an atmosphere that is uniquely yours. That being said, finding inspiration can be tough at times.
Luckily, there are some brilliant online communities like ‘Home Decorating’ out there that give you plenty of creative and interesting ideas to try yourself. Keep scrolling for our collection of interior design and home decor inspo!
#1 Finally My Laundry Room Is Done!
Image source: likemelikemenot4ever
#2 Update: The House Is Painted!
Image source: _Frank_Lloyd_Wrong
#3 What Do You Think About This Light?
Image source: LargeBecca
Though there will always be design trends to chase, at the end of the day, you have to remember to focus on your personal vision for your home. You can take inspiration from numerous sources, but you should never have to feel like you have to stay at the cutting edge of fashion. Comfort and personal style trump ever-changing trends.
According to House & Home, some of the biggest design trends and movements expected at the start of 2026 included the revival of Art Deco. In short, there was a move away from quiet luxury toward a “more expressive maximalism characterized by bold geometry, high-contrast palettes and a decadent mix of lacquer, brass and rich woods.”
#4 Kitchen Before And After
Image source: ItsallLegos
#5 Before/After: Arched Our Primary Bath Entry And Put In Iron Doors
Image source: blenda220
#6 Moody Cabin Bathroom Reveal
Image source: FormalMost1121
Another design trend noticed at the start of 2026 was the move away from accent walls toward so-called color drenching. Put simply, color drenching is a technique that takes a single monochromatic shade (often warm and soulful colors) and paints the entire room in it.
Meanwhile, in the kitchen, there’s a turn toward dark and mid-tone wood aesthetics. And checkerboard floors, a classic, are returning to different parts of the house.
#7 My Brick Loft
Image source: BrickLoft
#8 After/Before – Our French Kitchen
Image source: hugorut
#9 Bedroom Before & After
Image source: CotaPT
House & Home notes that there’s also been a shift toward having an “integrated wellness system” in your home. In other words, a space dedicated to your well-being.
“While the home gym remains the primary focus, recovery rooms like saunas, steam showers, cold plunge pools, and meditation spaces are gaining traction.”
#10 IKEA Built-In Bookcase
Image source: DisastrousPipe8192
#11 My Mom Really Wanted Me To Show Off Her Living Room In Her Newly Built House
Image source: Caeladrax
#12 My Bedroom (And Closeup Of Fully Custom Shelf I Built With My Dad!)
Image source: AffectionatePain5859
The Spruce also emphasizes the importance of using a uniform paint color in your home.
For example, interior designer Emilie Fournet suggested that you “paint your skirting boards the same color as your walls.”
This way, you cut back on visual clutter while increasing the perception of height of your walls.
#13 Took The Plunge And Finally Painted The Ceiling!
Image source: Burnout_Toast
#14 What To Do With This Empty Space Behind The Couch?
Image source: Certain_Inspector_34
#15 Kitchen Upgrade (After + Before)
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
Meanwhile, interior designer Lisa Gilmore told The Spruce that you should focus on what you want and need right now, instead of worrying about reselling your property.
“I hear homeowners say ‘oh I love that, but if we ever sell, someone else might not like it,’ Don’t make decisions for the home you live in and love now for some fictional person of a future scenario. When people buy a home, they are likely going to want to put their own spin on it.”
#16 Update: New Office Chair!
Image source: Aggravating-Egg-5098
#17 First Renovation
Image source: KettleShmettle
#18 Is It Actually Terrible To Paint House White Like This ?
Image source: Buttkicker727
Furthermore, designer Laura Brophy urges homeowners to design for their lifestyles.
“Every choice should reflect the way you move through your day—how you gather, unwind, work, and recharge. Once the function is defined, begin layering in beauty with intention: rich materials, thoughtful textures, and meaningful pieces that feel authentic and enduring.”
#19 8 Years And It Finally Feels Complete 🥰
Image source: lindsey_what
#20 After Years Of Homelessness I Finally Have My Own Place
Image source: KarensRpeopletoo
#21 Be Honest. Does My Place Look Like A Brothel? Should I Paint The Walls Back Beige?
Image source: TruthSeeker1133
Good design is universal, and it doesn’t matter if you’re talking about products, technology, or furniture.
According to iconic designer Dieter Rams, the fundamental principles of good design include the following:
- Good design is innovative
- Good design makes a product useful
- Good design is aesthetic
- Good design makes a product understandable
- Good design is unobtrusive
- Good design is honest
- Good design is long-lasting
- Good design is thorough down to the last detail
- Good design is environmentally-friendly
- Good design is as little design as possible
#22 Mistake Or Can This Table Be Saved?
Image source: RevolutionaryCar4635
#23 Osaka’s Narrow House That Turned A 3 Meters Gap Into A Livable Home
Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11
#24 Just Finished Designing This Bedroom For My Nephew (I’m Really Proud)
Image source: CotaPT
Or, to flip the script for a moment, badly designed products would be derivative, not useful to the consumer, ugly or tasteless, difficult to understand intuitively, and obtrusive or disruptive.
They would also be dishonest, short-lasting, lacking thoroughness, environmentally unfriendly, and overdesigned.
#25 Simply Enthralled With This Lamp I Got As A Christmas Gift
Image source: ygolordned
#26 Reddit Advice After/Before
Image source: Difficult-Side-1141
#27 Painted My Upstairs Doors To Add Some Colour To A Very Gloomy January
Image source: EcstaticReach8496
Ideally, every product you buy will have a good balance of function and form.
If you take a piece of furniture, for example, a couch, then there are two main design traps that you can fall into. It can, for instance, be overly functional or too focused on aesthetics.
In the former case, the couch might be very comfortable to sit on, but it might be drab, dreary, or clash with the rest of your interior design decisions. In the latter case, the couch might look artistic, stunning, and cohesive in your room, but it might be completely uncomfortable to sit on, and therefore lack its main functionality.
#28 Playroom After/Before
Image source: amolampara
#29 Pool Bathroom After/Before
Image source: urkala
#30 There Is An Octopus In My Bathroom!
Image source: Existing_Painter171
The ‘Home Decorating’ online group has been inspiring people with great interior design ideas all the way back to late 2011.
Over the past decade and a half, the community has grown by leaps and bounds, and currently boasts a whopping 513k weekly visitors, who make an impressive 10k contributions every week. So, if you’re in the mood for even more design inspo, this is who you turn to!
Once you’ve finished scrolling through this list and upvoting your favorite photos, we want to hear from you in the comments.
Which of these interior design and home decoration ideas inspired you the most, and why? On the other hand, were there any pics that didn’t quite match your taste and sense of style? What’s the newest change you’ve made to your home that you’re super happy with? Join the discussion down below.
#31 Fell In Love With This Green Tile
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#32 How Dumb Does This Bedroom Set Look With The Flooring? My Mom Said It Matches Too Much And I Can’t Return It
Image source: lavender_sparklez
#33 My Husband And I Are Looking At Purchasing A Home With This Upstairs Bathroom
Image source: bubbles4you890
#34 What Is The Most Unique Decor Or Furniture In Your House?
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#35 Bathroom Wallpaper Yay!
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#36 Colourful 60s Inspired, Scotland
Image source: badbeachbuggy
#37 Hoping To Give Others Inspiration, This Is My Guest Room
Image source: KH5-92
#38 Final Update (Before And After)
Image source: topnotchwalnut
#39 Room Designed By My Mom
Image source: N0CTURNAL_ME
#40 Rental Kitchen Before/After
Image source: Helpful_Formal_3511
#41 I Bought The Rug Against Your Wishes
Image source: Successful-Arrival87
#42 Update To My Kitchen Nook
Image source: botoxedbunnyboiler
#43 Completed Full Renovation – Palm Springs, CA
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#44 I Found This Mirror And Redecorated My Hall Around It
Image source: Serious-Article5882
#45 2 Years Later… From Sad To Not Bad
Image source: MemeGag
#46 Before & After Of My Eat In Kitchenette. I’m Pretty Proud Of It! Am I Missing Anything?
Image source: AviatingAngie
#47 First Home And First Project- The Reading Room/ Coffee Bar
Image source: Eagle_Rising60
#48 Our Kitchen 💚
Image source: FATCATPDX
#49 Vintage Velvet, Macramé, And Enough Plants To Forget The Outside World Exists
Image source: PuzzleheadedShoe1415
#50 My Thrifted Living Room
Image source: BumpyUncle
#51 After vs. Before
Image source: Appropriate-Safe-49
#52 DIY Kitchen Reno (After/Before)
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#53 Kitchen Remodel – Before/After
Image source: Vatonee
#54 Guest Bedroom
Image source: badbeachbuggy
#55 Feeling Nostalgic For My Grandparent’s Old House
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#56 27 (Male) Sucks At Taking Photos. Living Alone With Dog
Image source: NeFa_NO
#57 1 Year In My Oslo Apartment – Before/After
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#58 A Piece Designed To Honor The Place Husband And Wife Fell In Love, With Little Nods To Their Birthplaces
Image source: BraveCollaborative
#59 Mudroom Makeover ✨
Image source: cheesy_bri
#60 My Small Home
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#61 Powder Room Remodel Before/After
Image source: gattodiseta
#62 Changing The Hallway
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#63 Before & After Of My Art Deco-Ish Inspired Ensuite 🥰
Image source: cherry_ripe-
#64 Our Colourful 50s Inspired Diner Kitchen
Image source: NovelHaunting1978
#65 Living Room Updates
Image source: Helpful_Formal_3511
#66 I’ve Seen A Lot Of People Bemoan All The Beige/Neutral Kids Room So Here’s One Of My Kid’s Rooms. Hope It Inspires Someone To Go Full Color!
Image source: jadentearz
#67 Before And After Kitchen
Image source: Phanpyx
#68 Been Rearranging A Little, How’s The Living Room Looking?
Image source: Pleasant_Stable484
#69 Before… And After 🫧💚
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#70 Laundry Repaint
Image source: ExplorerOwn
#71 Bathroom Makeover
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#72 I Didn’t Take A “Before”, But Here’s The “After” Of My Little Powder Room Under The Stairs
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#73 A Recent Home Mural I Painted
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#74 Added A Pantry! (Before & After)
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#75 Things I Have Thrifted From Habitat And How I Styled Them
Image source: Logical_Order
#76 My 91 Year Old Texas Farmhouse ~ The Listing Photos Versus 6 Years Later ✨
Image source: Accomplished_Edge477
#77 2 Years In My Apartment And Absolutely Loving How It Looks 🥰
Image source: philodendronslut
#78 Guest Rooms Are Done!
Image source: Alone-Meeting-1547
#79 First Project & I’m So Proud & Wanna Share :)) My Husband Built The Full-Sized Bunk Beds! And My Sister Redid The Furniture Her & I Grew Up With. I Decorated. For 3 & 6yo Sisters
Image source: Wrong_Garage_4021
#80 Wallpaper In A Powder Room For A Wild Client In Austin, TX!
Image source: BraveCollaborative
#81 Update! Our Little Lorax Nursery :)
Image source: ingenuedbysociety
#82 Finally Got The Lights Working In My 1973 Hutch!
Image source: kirk_2019
#83 Updated My Cozy Corner ✨
Image source: drac_cute_la
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