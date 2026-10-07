70 Ridiculous Things Hollywood Has Tricked The World Into Believing Are Normal

Being able to suspend your disbelief is important while watching any film or television show. Every detail may not be entirely realistic, but you accept that, in the world of the story, it makes sense. However, sometimes, there are plot points and scenes that viewers just can’t help but call out for being too ridiculous.
Netizens have been discussing the most absurd things that Hollywood has convinced people to believe are normal onscreen, so we’ve gathered a list of their replies below. From hackers magically being able to access any website in the world in seconds to car doors being bulletproof, enjoy reading through these silly details from movies and television shows. And be sure to upvote the moments that you definitely don’t buy either!
#1
That people with normal jobs can afford the most luxurious of apartments in new york, San francisco, etc.
Image source: austexgringo, alex Roosso
#2
Air conditioning ducts are an easy way to sneak through buildings.
Image source: Artysupport7757, Singapore Stock Photos
#3
Knocking people out with a blow to the skull or jaw is a harmless way to temporarily incapacitate.
Image source: uuuuuuuhburger, Phil Hearing
#4
If you keep bothering her long enough she will fall for you. Nah, she will just think you are creepy.
Image source: anon, Liliana Drew
#5
Bullying.
While classic highschool and middleschool movie bullying can be seen in real life, it’s realistically and commonly much less direct. It’s more passive-aggressive. Sometimes they even pretend to be nice but you can tell they’re only speaking to you because their friends find it funny, or it was a dare.
Rarely will you see a jock push a nerd up against his locker. Students, in my experience, will immediately call them out for that.
Bullying is a lot more complex, from what I’ve seen.
Image source: RafeReddits, cottonbro studio
#6
Hackers that furiously tap on the keyboard for 30 seconds…”I’m in”.
Image source: nestor515, Tima Miroshnichenko
#7
All Americans live in Manhattan or suburban LA. Nowhere else exists. Everyone also has at least a middle class lifestyle and there is no poverty.
Image source: _spookyvision_, Federico Abis
#8
90% of anything to do with a medieval battle (or fantasy battle based on medieval tech). A few highlights:
1) Archers did not use volley-fire (i.e. everyone fires their shots together in volleys instead of as individuals); that’s a musket tactic and makes no sense for bows.
2) You do not commit a cavalry charge with your lance already lowered (if you’re using a lance, you want it to drop into striking position *just before* it makes contact with the target).
3) Hollywood has absolutely no clue how armour works. Chainmail hoods with big gaps under the chin, articulated plate mail (i.e. basically the most advanced armour made before blackpowder made metal armour obsolete) being combined with things like skull cap, which is from a completely different era, people armouring their shoulders and legs while leaving their heads and throats completely unprotected – armour is a mess.
4) Charges in medieval combat were not massive hordes of warriors screaming and sprinting full speed towards the enemy before engaging in a swirling melee; you charged in tightly disciplined blocks of soldiers and, above all else, you *maintained your formation*! Breaking formation and letting enemies get beside or, worse, behind you was one of the worst things you could do in medieval combat and breaking formation was usually a precursor to the unit turning around and running a few seconds later.
5) No one ever used boiling pitch/tar to burn attackers during a siege. Pitch and oils were valuable and expensive resources and it would be a complete waste to use them to attack a soldier or two when boiling water or even a sizable rock tossed down from the ramparts would have the exact same effect and was much more easily replaced.
EDIT: A couple more that always grind my gears when I see them.
6) An archer will almost never hold a bow for an extended period of time after drawing it. Most military longbows have a draw weight above 100 pounds, which means that for however long you’re holding the bow drawn it’s like your muscles are lifting a 100+ pound weight. You’ll tire yourself extremely quickly holding it like that, so all those scenes you see where the archers all nock arrows, draw, and then hold while the enemy closes would never happen. Firing generally happens extremely quickly after drawing, allowing only whatever time is needed to correct aim.
7) Nearly all uses of flaming arrows. You would use flaming arrows during a siege, either as the attacker (to try and light homes and buildings on fire and therefore draw defenders away from the walls) or, more rarely, as the defender (siege towers were generally quite flammable and were also one of the more serious threats to the defenders; accordingly, they were frequently covered with wet animal hides to try to mitigate the risk of catching on fire). Beyond that, the only thing you’re doing with flaming arrows is potentially lighting someone’s corpse on fire after you hit them.
Basically, medieval battles looked almost nothing like Hollywood thinks they did, and a number of people have been conned into thinking a number of Hollywood-myths are actually accurate depictions.
Image source: darkknight109, Kostiantyn Klymovets
#9
That attraction leads to ripping each other’s clothes off, smashing mouths and having panting, vigorous, relief filled animal like intimacy.
But please, correct me if I’m wrong ….
Image source: Here_For_The_Feed, Gustavo Fring
#10
Women always have shaved legs and armpits, even in a zombie apocalypse. They also never have their periods at an inconvenient time. Imagine getting abducted or having to run from the bad guys and – oops, surprise, period is here early!
Image source: cucumber0882, cottonbro studio
#11
That there is sound in outer space. NO, THERE IS NOT. There is no air to vibrate, ergo, there is no sound.
Image source: MomCat23, Guillermo Ferla
#12
Carrots are not a normal part of rabbit diets and are too high in sugar for them. We all think this only because of Bugs Bunny.
Image source: anon, Sandy Millar
#13
Sharks are bad! They don’t even want to eat you. The grab you with their mouths just to see what you are. They don’t want to eat you at all.
Image source: fromhelley, David Clode
#14
That car doors are somehow bulletproof.
Image source: Ferret_76, Adrian Dascal
#15
That CPR brings practically anybody back to life, no matter what happened to them.
Image source: defiantnd, Martin Splitt
#16
That’s you can enhance photos despite the grain or pixelation. If you enlarge a photo you will not get a crystal clear image.
Image source: raisingambiguity, Onur Binay
#17
Paramedics are constantly running and push the stretcher into the ER at breakneck speed with doctors and nurses running alongside down the hallways.
Image source: Downwhen, Mathurin NAPOLY / matnapo
#18
How glamorous the walk of fame is, Hollywood blvd is dirty and full of cheap shops selling useless things and homeless people.
Image source: Horace_P_MctittiesIV, Darya Sannikova
#19
You can hold all of another person’s weight with one arm hanging off a cliff.
Image source: WoogzDaBoogz, Erik Mclean
#20
Almost every car chase ever. The power of the car almost never makes a difference.
Especially common with motorcycles. Your 10 year old 100hp Honda wont keep up even for a few seconds with any bike north of 70hp. That bike is gone. Also dirt bike chases.
Image source: tigerbloodz13, Lorenzo Hamers
#21
1. That people can have entire operations set up in abandoned buildings without being bothered for tresspassing
2. Rogue detectives/law enforcement going awol and working cases they were told not to, then have their entire unit cheering for them when they get the bad guy or rescue someone.
Image source: anon, Jason Rost
#22
That as long as you love someone it’ll work out, nevermind the amount of work it takes to make a relationship work or that how you feel about someone will change because both of you change.
Image source: mac11_59, Everton Vila
#23
That high school was gonna be this epic thing.
#24
They never get chemo right. Yes they have a bald cap but they forget to remove eyebrows and eyelashes. Plus, with modern medicine, side effects like vomiting can be prevented.
I wonder how many women delayed getting a lump checked out because of what they saw on TV
Cite: I’m a breast cancer survivor since 2008.
Image source: ivylass, Angiola Harry
#25
Really surprised NOT to see this here:
That all frogs make the ‘ribbit’ noise.
It’s just the sound of a frog that lives in the Hollywood hills. Other frogs make all manner of sounds including barking.
Image source: jamboman_, Jack Hamilton
#26
That high schoolers look like they’re in their mid to late twenties.
Image source: JazzlikeSpray8
#27
You can get anywhere in a major city in minutes, and there is always an open parking spot in front of any place.
Image source: samebatchannel
#28
– Cops have to tell you if they’re undercover or it’s entrapment. (It’s not.)
– You’re legally entitled to a phone call. (You’re not.)
– There is a reading of the will. (There isn’t.)
– Juries are nothing like “12 Angry Men.” It might be a great film, but it’s practically the opposite of how juries work.
Image source: ButtholeBanquets
#29
That you can gain access to any high security facilities as long you have obtained a access-card from a employee.
Image source: arrig-ananas
#30
That autistic people are all savants without empathy. Almost always white dudes at that.
Image source: SaintHuck
#31
During the Pandemic lockdown of 2020, they fooled a vast proportion of general population into believing that they, multi-millionaire celebrities, with lifestyles and property Joe Public could only dream about, were hit as badly as them.
Oh the deprivation and poverty they suffered, hiding in their gated mansions with vast acreage, wealthy, condescending, while the public panic bought, endured shortages and were afraid of bankruptcy, ruin, joblessness. The Hollywood glitterati showed how out of touch they were with us ‘plebs’. But how they whinged and demanded our sympathy and attention.
That Imagine video said it all.
Image source: anon
#32
You must make up with “the one” in pouring rain and propose to them while you look like a homeless wet cat.
Image source: anon
#33
That it’s okay to give milk to cats.
Cats are lactose intolerant. Giving them ANY amount of cow’s milk to drink is essentially animal cruelty.
Edit: Downvotes don’t normally bother me, but in this specific instance? They’re pretty alarming and depressing. If anyone that sees this comment doesn’t believe what I said, then please call your local vet and ask them about it yourself. If you truly love your pets, then you owe it to them to view this as learning experience.
Image source: anon
#34
The birth of a child takes under an hour, starting with a huge splash and “uh-oh!” as her water breaks then the baby is here within a few minutes, requiring a mad dash through the hospital in a wheelchair.
Image source: thechamster
#35
I’m a medievalist who specializes on the public understanding of the past so… there is just so, so much about the Middle Ages .
I’ll start with two silly ones. First of all, back scabbards are not a thing. Sorry, *Witcher* fans– no matter how cool they look they are deeply impractical and historically were never used. Trying to resheath something very sharp by blindly hitting yourself in the shoulder is a very bad idea.
And sticking just on the sheath; swords do not make a “shiiiing!” noise when unsheathed. Sheaths are generally made of leather– a “shiiing!” noise would imply metal scraping against metal (and that’s usually what foley artists do to recreate it). Those noises are typically added in post.
I got a million more of these if anyone is interested.
Image source: Medievalismist
#36
We should all hate our mother-in-law. My MIL was a wonderful woman and I miss her.
Image source: anon
#37
European here.
That every American lives in a huge house! I mean look at Home Alone for example…
Image source: Sad-Ad-2369
#38
Shouting “Objection, your Honour!” in a non-US courtroom will earn you a confused look and an order to pipe down by the judge.
Source: seen it happen in a British Tribunal.
Image source: RedWestern
#39
If i’m in high school and my mom or dad makes a huge breakfast to cover an entire dining room table, i’m going to be late to school that day cause ain’t no way i’m choosing school over the once in a lifetime breakfast and just grabbing a piece of toast “gotta go or i’ll be late!”.
Image source: thatswhat_shesaid1, Joel Goodman
#40
That helicopters can sneak up out of nowhere.
Image source: CaseyBoudreau, Isaac Benhesed
#41
That women will *flip out* if a dude accidentally walks into the wrong bathroom and sees them all doing horrible things like washing their hands, fixing their hair, and checking their makeup. We don’t. We usually just tell you you’re in the wrong room, or ask if you are looking for someone.
Image source: AtheneSchmidt, Franck V.
#42
That people always talk in clear, coherent and meaningful sentences without any umms or ahhs.
Image source: j_grouchy, Brooke Cagle
#43
That the difference of rich and poor in America is just upper middle class and middle class.
Image source: anon
#44
You can gain 50 pounds of muscles in 3 month with chicken, rice, brocoli and 15 pounds dumbbells.
Image source: GyGMMA
#45
That America will save the world from an eventual catastrophic event.
Image source: momozungo
#46
That as soon as you cross the border into Mexico you enter either the old west or a third world wasteland.
Image source: anon
#47
Middle aged men covered with scars from a life of action are physically fit and have full range of motion in all their limbs.
Image source: uli-knot
#48
That poverty isn’t that bad. Sure you’re poor but you have a huge open apartment, you’re not juggling to keep utilities on, your landlord will keep giving you a break because you bake him cookies and all else fails, you have a working car and family halfway across the country who will begrudgingly take you in.
Image source: Bird_Brain4101112
#49
The shy girl next door, with glasses, just needs a good makeover.
Image source: Saassy11
#50
That the whole world speaks english. take emily in paris, barely anyone speaks english there.
Image source: anon
#51
That it’s possible to carry on a conversation in a crowded bar without shouting.
(Side note: I’ve noticed that nearly every cut to a scene set in a bar begins with the sound of billiard balls cracking, just in case the fact that the characters are sitting at a bar counter having drinks doesn’t make it clear enough that we are now in a bar.).
Image source: scdog
#52
Two items:
1) The use of Apple computers like iMacs or Macbooks in government offices. In the Michael Bay Transformer movies, I could apply “suspension of disbelief” to the giant robots or to someone that looks like Shia being with Megan Fox. It’s sci-fi fantasy, after all. But during the scenes inside the Pentagon, every computer was an iMac. That’s a bridge too far, Mr. Bay.
2) Hollywood tends to overstate certain demographics. Quick thought exercise: Take a totally randomized group of 4 people. Would you expect at least one of them to be gay? Okay, say a randomized group of 10 people? Surely now, right? Random group of 20, you’d be guaranteed one, right? Well that’s the hollywood effect. You’d need to pull a random group of [59 people](https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/publications/how-many-people-lgbt/) before you could reasonably expect JUST ONE gay person.
Image source: anon
#53
Basically everything Hollywood tells you about the military is propaganda, and that’s by design.
The military lets Hollywood play with their toys. In exchange, the military gets to fill the script with propaganda.
Thanks, Top Gun.
Image source: mortalcoil1
#54
Jumping from one moving train to another is safely doable. Nah fam, I can barely do it while they’re standing still and pretty close on spur lines, no chance Jason Bourne or even Captain America are doing that ish.
Image source: James_Dubya
#55
No food shopping trip is complete without a baguette poking out of the top of the shopping bag!
Image source: tuffdadsf
#56
That all cars are made of unstable explosives.
Image source: crazyface81
#57
That when people drown or are drowning there’s a lot of noise and flailing about.
Drowning is often incredibly quiet.
Image source: anon
#58
That you need to wait 24 hrs before you report someone missing.
Image source: cuentaderedd
#59
That clear shower doors have this innate bio sensor that allows them to limit the steam up affect just high enough to obscure from the outside.the more private parts of human anatomy.
Image source: TheUnblinkingEye1001
#60
USAF cockpits or USN submarines are bright and lit with white lights.
USSR ones are dark and with sinister looking red glow.
Image source: hermansu
#61
So help me god if I see another movie saying we use ten percent of our brain.
Image source: didactical42
#62
If someone goes missing, the community cares enough to form a search party, hold press conferences, etc.
Image source: rmichaeljones
#63
That if you don’t want kids, you’ll meet *the right person* and suddenly want a brood.
No. The right person would *also* not want kids.
Image source: wintermelody83
#64
That every piece of technology constantly makes beeping sounds.
Image source: anon
#65
That celebreties are highly intelligent people that the rest of us should take advice from.
Image source: lurker-1969
#66
That all woman run away from danger in high heels.
Image source: eltoca21
#67
Water from a sprinkler system is crystal clear and, from the character’s reaction, odorless.
Image source: widowedsoul
#68
That a 120lb female can fight a 180lb male and win.
He won’t really even feel those punches she lands, IF she even lasts long enough to connect one.
Image source: MichiganGeezer
#69
Injuries and trauma are temporary and easy to get rid of, then you’re good as new.
Image source: bettinafairchild
#70
That you can use a defibrillator to shock an asystole rhythm back. A defibrillator is used to correct an abnormal heart rhythm, but won’t do jack if the heart isn’t beating at all.
Image source: VeloxFox
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