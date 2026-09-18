Dreadful Behavior Of These 10 Hollywood Men Got Exposed, What Happened Next Is Pure Karma

Hollywood fame can open almost every door, but it can’t always keep what happens behind them a secret.
For some of the industry’s biggest stars, women coming forward with disturbing allegations about their private behavior triggered a chain reaction that reached far beyond the headlines. Investigations, lawsuits, public accusations, and criminal cases followed, while studios and agencies began cutting ties.
While some lost major roles, others saw their Hollywood careers grind to a halt. In several cases, the fallout also extended to their personal lives and damaged their carefully built public images.
Although the allegations and their outcomes differ, the professional fallout was impossible to ignore, with many fans describing it as “karma” for their actions.
Here are 10 Hollywood men whose careers took dramatic turns after women publicly spoke about their alleged behavior behind closed doors.
#1 Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer gained recognition for portraying twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010).
He also played the lead role in The Lone Ranger (2013) and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015). Hammer earned critical acclaim for his performance in 2017’s Call Me by Your Name.
However, his promising career soon unraveled after he faced several disturbing allegations.
In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram account shared screenshots of se*ually charged text messages Hammer had allegedly sent to various women. Two months later, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Efrosina Angelova, identified herself as the account’s owner.
Angelova accused Hammer of as*au*ting her in April 2017. Two other women, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, also accused the actor of ab*sing them.
Vucekovich alleged that Hammer emotionally ab*sed her during their relationship. She also alleged that the actor had expressed cannibalistic desires to her.
“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she told Page Six.
Lorenze claimed Hammer had branded her, left her with bruises, and talked about consuming her.
Hammer denied the allegations, and no criminal charges were filed. Nonetheless, he later admitted to having extramarital affairs, which effectively ended his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers.
Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube
Chambers denied any prior knowledge of Hammer’s alleged misbehavior and supported the victims. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2023.
Amid the allegations, Hammer was dropped from several high-profile projects. He lost the lead role in the Paramount+ miniseries The Offer and the Starz limited series Gaslit. The talent agency William Morris Endeavor also dropped him as a client.
After his acting career was significantly derailed, Hammer reportedly turned to selling timeshares and working as a resort concierge in the Cayman Islands. Hammer reflected on the allegations during a 2024 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
“It was a dark time. It was a dark, painful time. It’s also something that I have to accept is on me. I had an affair on my wife. Obviously, I’m not the first person in the history of Hollywood to do that, but I did it, and it’s less than becoming behavior that I have to own,” he said.
Hammer eventually returned to acting with the 2025 western Frontier Crucible. He made a comeback as a lead actor in the 2026 action-thriller Citizen Vigilante, which sparked controversy over its perceived anti-immigrant message.
On Reddit, one user cited “Armie Hammer losing all his jobs, plus losing his wife and support of his friends” as a prime example of a celebrity who “got their karma.”
@sydneymorningherald Armie Hammer’s promising career took off in 2010 when he played both Winklevoss twins in The Social Network, then starred in The Lone Ranger, The Man From U.N.C.L.E and Call Me By Your Name. But the anvil fell on Hammer in July 2021. Only now, with a controversial new film five years after being cancelled, he says that his life is “trending upwards” again. #armiehammer #entertainmentnews #actor ♬ original sound – Sydney Morning Herald
Image source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
#2 Blake Jenner
After winning a reality series that served as an audition for Glee, Blake Jenner joined the musical series as Ryder Lynn in 2012. He was initially introduced as a recurring character in season 4 before being promoted to series regular.
During his time on the show, Jenner met actress Melissa Benoist, who played Marley Rose and also joined the cast in season 4. The co-stars soon began dating and eventually married in secret.
In 2015, the couple publicly announced their marriage, with reports claiming they had secretly wed in 2013, shortly after getting engaged. In 2016, Benoist and Jenner appeared together in the DC series Supergirl.
However, Benoist filed for divorce that December, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the divorce was finalized in 2017.
In November 2019, Benoist shared an Instagram video chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. She talked about an injury sustained in 2015, revealing that she had torn her iris after an iPhone was thrown at her during a domestic dispute.
The incident left her with a permanently enlarged pupil and a broken nose. Benoist also said she experienced extreme control, manipulation, and cycles of severe violence at the hands of her partner, though she did not directly name Jenner.
“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved against the wall so hard the drywall broke,” she said.
Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
In October 2020, Jenner responded to speculation that Benoist was referring to their short-lived marriage, taking full responsibility for the ab*se.
“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically,” he said in an Instagram video.
At the same time, Jenner claimed that Benoist was also ab*sive during their relationship, saying he had been “scratched,” “slapped,” and “punched” during their domestic disputes.
Following the controversy, Jenner’s career took a steep dive. He was initially cast in the lead role in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along but was later replaced by Paul Mescal.
Jenner played a supporting role in the 2022 action film Paradise City and was last seen in the television film The Proposal Spot.
In 2023, the 34-year-old drew scrutiny after he allegedly sent “creepy” texts to a 14-year-old fan despite knowing her age. The incident renewed conversation around his past behavior and its impact on his career, with one Reddit user stating:
“His downfall before he got to taste any success he was supposed to get was very swift and very deserved.”
Image source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
#3 Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller debuted with the 2008 drama Afterschool, but their breakout performance came in the 2012 coming-of-age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Miller’s popularity only grew after they were cast as Barry Allen / The Flash in the DC Extended Universe. They also gained recognition for their performance as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts films, a spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise.
Although Miller’s popularity peaked around 2020, their career soon became mired in controversies and legal troubles.
In April 2020, they made headlines after allegedly choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland. What started as friendly banter quickly turned into a physical altercation, and the woman later told Variety:
“All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.”
In March 2022, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, following two alleged physical altercations with patrons at a karaoke bar. Around the same time, a couple staying with Miller were granted a temporary restraining order after the actor allegedly threatened them and stole their belongings.
According to legal documents, Miller “burst into” the couple’s bedroom and threatened to bury the male victim and his “sl*t wife.” However, the restraining order was revoked two weeks later.
The following month, the actor was arrested on a second-degree as*ault charge after reportedly throwing a chair that struck a 26-year-old woman in the forehead at a private gathering.
Then, in June, Miller was accused of grooming Tokata Iron Eyes, whom they first met in 2016 when she was 12. Her parents obtained a temporary order of protection against Miller on Tokata’s behalf. They also claimed that Miller had been manipulating and controlling Tokata.
Image credits: Hawaii Police Department
Despite the allegations, Tokata remained supportive of Miller, and the parents later withdrew their complaint after key witnesses recanted their original statements.
A month later, Miller faced similar allegations after a mother sought legal action against the actor over alleged inappropriate behavior towards her minor daughter. She was granted a temporary harassment prevention order after Miller allegedly “menaced” her family.
However, no criminal charges were filed against Miller, and their attorney denied any wrongdoing. The harassment prevention order was lifted on June 30, 2023.
Aside from their behavior toward women, Miller was also accused of misleading law enforcement after housing a mother and her three young children on their farm in Stamford, Vermont.
In August 2022, Miller was charged with felony burglary, leading to a 12-month probation. Later that month, the actor publicly addressed the recent controversies, saying they were facing “complex mental health issues” and had begun treatment for the same.
“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life,” they added.
The controversies unfolded alongside the marketing and release of The Flash, a superhero blockbuster many believed would catapult Miller to A-list status. However, the film underperformed at the box office, and the 33-year-old hasn’t returned to acting since.
“Karma coming back to bite them in the a*s after all they did,” one user wrote on Reddit.
Image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
#4 James Franco
James Franco rose to prominence with the short-lived comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000).
He later rose to A-list status with roles in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007) and frequent collaborations with Seth Rogen, such as Pineapple Express (2008) and The Interview (2014).
However, his career quickly unraveled after several women made damning allegations against Franco.
In 2014, a 17-year-old girl alleged that Franco met her in a hotel room despite knowing her age. However, Franco argued that the interaction took place in New York, where the legal age of consent is 17.
“I hope parents keep their teens away from me. Thank you,” he tweeted at the time.
In 2018, far more serious allegations emerged when five women accused him of inappropriate or se*ually exploitative behavior in a Los Angeles Times report.
Four of the women were students at Studio 4, an acting and filmmaking school Franco founded, while the fifth described the actor as her mentor. Some of the women said they believed Franco could help advance their careers if they complied with his wishes.
“I feel there was an ab*se of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable,” said Sarah Tither-Kaplan, one of the alleged victims.
Tither-Kaplan also revealed that Franco removed protective plastic guards covering the students’ private parts while filming a n*de scene and simulated oral s*x on them.
Franco’s attorney disputed the allegations, and the actor himself addressed the claims during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing
“If I have done something wrong, I will fix it — I have to,” he said.
On October 3, 2019, two former students filed a lawsuit against Franco and his partners, accusing them of creating a pipeline of young women who were subjected to se*ual exploitation in the name of education.
The lawsuit also claimed that students were subjected to exploitative auditions and pressured to engage in simulated se*ual acts during a class on intimate scenes taught by Franco.
The lawsuit was eventually settled in February 2021, and Franco later admitted to sleeping with his students while denying he started the school to exploit women.
The allegations significantly impacted Franco’s career, with the actor maintaining a low profile for the next few years. He also did not appear in any major films for several years after Zeroville in 2019.
The controversy also cost Franco his friendship with Rogen, who has refused to work with his longtime collaborator.
“It is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change,” he told People in 2024.
In recent years, Franco has appeared in several indie projects, many of which received poor reviews. In a bid to make a comeback, the 48-year-old also featured in a vertical drama series.
“He aged like milk since the accusations came out,” one Reddit user said of Franco’s return to the limelight, adding, “maybe karma hasn’t let him sleep all these years.”
Image source: JC Olivera/Getty Images
#5 Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors graduated from the Yale School of Drama in 2016 and soon became a well-known face in the indie space. His breakthrough came in 2019 with the critically acclaimed drama film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.
Majors’ Hollywood profile was bolstered in 2020 with his leading role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods. The following year, he appeared as He Who Remains in Loki, making his MCU debut.
In 2023, Majors portrayed Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also received praise for his performance as Diamond Dame in Creed III.
He was primed for further success after his previous MCU appearances set up his character as the primary antagonist of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. However, the actor’s career collapsed following a single, highly publicized controversy.
On March 25, 2023, Majors was arrested in New York City in relation to an alleged domestic dispute. He was charged with strangulation, as*ault, and harassment, although the alleged victim wasn’t initially identified.
“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” his lawyer told People at the time.
The victim was later identified as his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who had sustained minor injuries to her head and neck during the dispute.
Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images
In her testimony, Jabbari accused Majors of twisting her arm and hitting her in the head during a confrontation inside a chauffeur-driven SUV. She also claimed the dispute stemmed from a text Majors received from another woman, which the actor did not dispute.
In April 2023, multiple women who had allegedly been abu*ed by Majors came forward and were reportedly cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
In June 2023, multiple sources claimed that Majors was physically and emotionally ab*sive toward one ex-partner. Another former partner described her relationship with Majors as “emotional tor*ure,” with allegations of ab*sive behavior dating back to 2013.
Majors’ arrest immediately affected his professional life. The U.S. Army pulled back recruitment ads featuring the actor. His talent management company and public relations firm stopped representing him. Disney dropped Majors’ then-upcoming film Magazine Dreams from its release schedule.
On December 18, 2023, Majors was found guilty of one count of third-degree reckless as*ault and one count of second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 52 weeks of an in-person domestic violence intervention program and probation.
After his conviction, Marvel dropped Majors from all upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which was later reworked into Avengers: Doomsday.
Majors’ comeback vehicle, the action drama Run Hide Fight: Infidels, is scheduled for release on September 16, 2026.
Image source: JC Olivera/Getty Images
#6 Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson began his career as a child model and appeared in more than 100 commercials by age 16. He appeared in small parts on several television shows during the 1990s before his breakout role in That ’70s Show.
The hit sitcom aired from 1998 to 2006, with Masterson playing the fan-favorite Steven Hyde in 200 episodes. His career stagnated after the show ended but briefly regained momentum when he reunited with That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher on the Netflix sitcom The Ranch.
In March 2017, three women accused Masterson of se*ual as*ault. According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, over three separate allegations of ra*e.
The women were also members of the Church of Scientology and claimed the organization pressured them not to contact police or go public with their accusations. The victims cited actress Leah Remini’s docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath as a major reason they came forward with the allegations.
One of the victims had initially filed a report with the LAPD in 2004 after she was allegedly as*au*ted in 2003. However, the case was closed because key witnesses contradicted the victim’s testimony.
In December 2017, a fourth woman made similar allegations against Masterson. As a result, Netflix fired the actor midway through production of The Ranch season 3.
“Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” a spokesman for the streamer said.
Image credits: Myung J. Chun/Getty Images
A fifth woman came forward with further allegations against Masterson, and the United Talent Agency subsequently dropped him as a client. In June 2020, the actor was charged with three counts of ra*e in relation to incidents from the early 2000s.
Masterson pleaded not guilty in January 2021, and a preliminary hearing began on May 18, 2021. After the court found sufficient evidence to move forward, his criminal trial began in October 2022.
Separately, the victims also filed a civil lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology for the alleged cover-up of the incidents. However, the civil case was put on hold until after the criminal case was completed.
After a month-long trial, the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision, resulting in a mistrial. A new trial was held between April and May 2023, and Masterson was convicted on two counts of forcible ra*e, while the third resulted in a hung jury.
In July 2023, prosecutors decided not to retry Masterson on the third charge. On September 7, 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Later that month, his wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
In June 2026, Masterson filed an appeal seeking to overturn his conviction, citing what he described as drastic changes in the accusers’ testimony over the years. He remains incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California.
@dailymail Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis explain letters written to the judge of Danny Masterson’s case vouching for his character, igniting backlash from fans. #news #masterson #dannymasterson #scientology ♬ original sound – Daily Mail
Image source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
#7 Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson is one of the few Hollywood stars to succeed as both an actor and a director. After his breakout role as Max Rockatansky in the Mad Max franchise, Gibson became an A-lister with the Lethal Weapon franchise.
He later won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the 1995 war film Braveheart. Gibson saw further success as a director with The Passion of the Christ (2004) and Apocalypto (2006).
However, Gibson’s decades-long career has been accompanied by a long list of controversies.
In a 1991 interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Gibson allegedly made inflammatory remarks about homosexuality. His depiction of Edward II in Braveheart was also deemed a “homophobic caricature” by LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD.
Gibson refused to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community, telling Playboy in July 1995:
“I’ll apologize when hell freezes over. They can fu*k off.”
In July 2006, Gibson was arrested in Malibu, California, for driving under the influence (DUI). According to the arrest report, Gibson went on an angry tirade and made antisemitic comments toward the arresting officer.
Image credits: Paramount Pictures
In July 2010, Gibson’s ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, accused him of domestic violence, leading to an investigation. The pair had been together since 2007 and share a daughter.
Later that month, audio recordings of Gibson making ab*sive and racist remarks towards Grigorieva surfaced online. In March 2011, the actor was charged with misdemeanor battery.
He pleaded no contest, received three years of probation, and was ordered to pay a $400 fine and complete 16 hours of community service. In an April 2011 interview with Deadline Hollywood, Gibson addressed the leaked audio recordings and said they were edited.
“It’s one terribly awful moment in time, said to one person, in the span of one day and doesn’t represent what I truly believe or how I’ve treated people my entire life,” he said.
Nonetheless, the recordings and domestic violence case severely damaged his career. Gibson was informally blacklisted for nearly a decade, and his reputation began to thaw with the critical acclaim of 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge.
However, Gibson remains a controversial figure in Hollywood, facing backlash for allegedly mocking an ASL interpreter at Fan Expo Canada in August 2026.
Image source: Domenico Cippitelli/Getty Images
#8 Shia Labeouf
After his breakout performance as Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens (2000–2003), Shia LaBeouf emerged as a rising Hollywood star. He rose to leading man status with the commercial success of the Transformers films (2007–2011).
LaBeouf’s career has been repeatedly overshadowed by controversy, including reported feuds with co-stars, plagiarism accusations, and legal issues. Despite this, he continued to work steadily in Hollywood throughout the 2010s.
In June 2014, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass after an incident at Studio 54 theater in New York City.
In July 2017, police arrested him again for disorderly conduct in Savannah, Georgia. He was also charged with public intoxication and obstruction. LaBeouf was sentenced to one year of probation, including time served, and a $1,000 fine.
LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against the actor in December 2020, accusing him of se*ual battery, as*ault, and emotional distress. The former couple met in 2018 and had a tumultuous year-long relationship during which LaBeouf allegedly subjected Twigs to “relentless ab*se.”
She also claimed that the Transformers star knowingly gave her a se*ually transmitted disease, choked her, and forced her to sleep n*ked while he kept a loaded firearm by their bed. During a 2021 podcast appearance, Twigs reflected on her relationship with LaBeouf, saying:
“He would wake me up in the night to accuse me of all sorts of things. Accuse me of staring at the ceiling and thinking about ways to leave him…accusing me of wanting to be with somebody else.”
She also described LaBeouf as “jealous and controlling” and accused him of leaving her with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Image credits: KillaJuniorman/X
While denying the allegations, LaBeouf told The New York Times that he had been ab*sive to himself and those around him for years, acknowledging a “history of hurting” people closest to him.
“I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt,” he added.
Following the lawsuit, LaBeouf was removed from the awards campaign for the Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the Hollywood mainstream, appearing mostly in indie and European projects.
In May 2024, the actor made his first red carpet appearance since the allegations went public at the Cannes Film Festival. However, his presence drew renewed criticism.
The lawsuit was eventually settled on undisclosed terms in September 2025. However, LaBeouf’s public image took another hit when he was arrested in February 2026. He was charged with two counts of simple battery during the Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.
The following month, LaBeouf made headlines for screaming at a woman while sitting at a cafe in Rome, Italy.
“Such a menace to society,” one fan said of the actor’s repeated public outbursts.
On June 3, 2026, LaBeouf was found guilty in the Mardi Gras brawl case. He was sentenced to two years of probation and six months of suspended prison time.
Shia LeBeouf beat, held hostage & tormented FKA Twigs with a gun, but, go off Access Hollywood. https://t.co/PypFabdWe4 pic.twitter.com/NHKJAuRiMf
— Cassia (@AwkwardGirlLA) May 20, 2024
Image source: Rich Fury/Getty Images
#9 Chris Noth
Chris Noth rose to fame as Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order (1990–1995). However, most fans know him as Mr. Big, the primary love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.
After the show ended, Noth continued working in television, taking a recurring role on The Good Wife (2009–2016). He also reprised the role of Big in the Sex and the City film in 2008 and its 2010 sequel.
Noth also gained popularity for his portrayal of corrupt businessman Jack Robertson in the BBC series Doctor Who. In 2021, he joined The Equalizer reboot as William Bishop. The same year, Noth reprised his role as Big in the spin-off And Just Like That.
On December 16, 2021, two women accused Noth of se*ual as*ault over separate alleged incidents in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. He denied the allegations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling them “categorically false.”
“No always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual,” he said.
The next day, screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of “inappropriate” behavior while working with him on an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2005. She revealed that Noth would drink during takes and described him as a “predator.”
Image credits: HBO
On December 18, another woman came forward with similar accusations against the actor. She accused him of as*aulting her when she was 18, adding that he forcibly kissed her and removed her tights in an effort to digitally penetrate her.
A week after the initial allegations, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile accused Noth of forcibly kissing and gro*ing her in 2002. After these allegations, A3 Artists Agency dropped Noth as a client.
A reported $12 million deal to acquire Noth’s tequila brand, Ambhar, was canceled, and a commercial starring Noth and Ryan Reynolds was pulled from the air. He was dismissed from The Equalizer midway through season 2.
Noth was expected to return for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That despite his character’s demise in the premiere. His planned appearance in the series, along with a proposed return to Doctor Who, was also scrapped. However, no criminal charges have been filed against Noth, who is yet to return to acting.
The 71-year-old reflected on the allegations during an appearance on the Really Famous podcast in January 2026. He revealed that the accusations had effectively ended his personal and professional relationship with long-time co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.
At the same time, he reiterated his innocence, dismissed the claims as “completely ridiculous,” and argued they had “no basis in fact.”
“There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial. There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out,” he added.
Image source: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
#10 Steven Seagal
While he never rose to A-list status, Steven Seagal became a prominent action star in the 1990s, with box-office hits such as Above the Law (1988), Out for Justice (1991), Under Siege (1992), and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995).
Almost immediately after his rise to fame, Seagal faced allegations of se*ual harassment. In May 1991, Warner Bros. employees Raenne Malone, Nicole Selinger, and Christine Keeve accused Seagal of misconduct during the filming of Out for Justice.
Seagal reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Malone and another woman, each reportedly receiving around $50,000. At the same time, four other actresses accused Seagal of making inappropriate advances during “casting sessions.”
In a separate incident, Jenny McCarthy claimed that Seagal had asked her to un*ress during an audition for Under Siege 2.
Seagal was sued for se*ual harassment, employment discrimination, and breach of contract in 1995. However, the case was dismissed that August on the grounds of “repetitive and unintelligible” claims.
In April 2010, 23-year-old Kayden Nguyen filed a lawsuit against Seagal, accusing the actor of se*ual harassment, illegal trafficking, failure to prevent se*ual harassment, and wrongful termination. However, three months later, Nguyen withdrew her claims without explanation.
Image credits: Warner Bros.
The allegations severely affected Seagal’s career, which increasingly shifted toward direct-to-DVD movies during the 2000s.
In the following years, several actresses, including Julianna Margulies, Portia de Rossi, and Katherine Heigl, also accused the actor of inappropriate behavior.
Margulies described her troubling encounter with Seagal during a 2021 radio show appearance. She recalled being sent to the actor’s hotel room for what she believed was a casting call.
“I just came into a man’s room — hotel room. No one knows where I am. It’s now 11 o’clock at night, and I’m with a six-foot-four action star, and he has a g*n,” she said.
In 2018, Seagal faced fresh allegations after actresses Rachel Grant and Regina Simons accused him of se*ually ab*sing them.
The actor denied the allegations, and his attorney dismissed them as “completely fictitious.” No charges were filed in connection with the allegations, with the statute of limitations cited as a factor.
My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”
— Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017
Image source: Tristar Media/Getty Images
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