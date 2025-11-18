Former Hollywood Child Star Stuns With Exposed Breasts And Chiseled Abs On Red Carpet

Taylor Momsen looked unrecognizable at KidSuper’s Funny Business Comedy Fashion Show last Monday (September 9).
The 31-year-old, best known for her role as Cindy Lou Who in How The Grinch Stole Christmas, opted for a revealing look at the New York City event.
The singer went braless, covering her nipples with duct tape, and wore an edgy black and gray jacket with matching low-rise jeans.
Taylor completed the risqué outfit with several necklaces and black platform boots.
Hosted by actor Marlon Wayans during New York Fashion Week, the event featured different comedians who took the stage wearing designs from Kid Super’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.
“Virgin eyes and dirty looks and a great time with @kidsuper at one of the funnest fashion events I’ve ever been to! Thanks to @dougieplaylist and the whole team for having me! @lovesac @puma @bfa @nyfw makeup,” she wrote on Instagram, along with red carpet photos that showed off her toned abs.
Taylor was only six years old when she played Cindy Lou Who alongside Jim Carrey in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Speaking on the Podcrushed podcast, Taylor revealed that she was bullied after working on the film.
“The Grinch changed my life in a multitude of ways, one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly,” she said.
“Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name; I was just a Grinch girl. I got used to it, but it was alienating.”
Taylor went on to play Gretel in Hansel and Gretel and Alexandra in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams.
She also starred in the 2007 Disney film Underdog as Molly, and in Paranoid Park as Jennifer.
Her last acting project was in the hit teen drama Gossip Girl, where she played Jenny Humphrey.
Additionally, Taylor has worked as a model, signing with the top agency IMG at the age of 14.
In 2011, the Missouri-born star revealed that she had quit acting to focus on her music career, a field that allowed her to express herself more freely compared to her acting work.
“Music is where I can be me,” she told Parade. “It’s what I want to do with my life. I mean, it’s my only goal.
“Acting is easy. I’ve been doing it for so long and I totally love it. But you’re playing a character instead of yourself.”
Taylor quit acting to focus on her band, The Pretty Reckless, which has released four studio albums
“Music is more personal because you’re writing it, and you’re involved in every step of it.”
Her rock band, The Pretty Reckless, has released four albums, with their latest one, Death by Rock and Roll, being released in 2021.
In 2020, the group became the first female-fronted band to achieve seven number-one singles when Death by Rock and Roll topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.
