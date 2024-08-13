Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her 60th Birthday at Home with Family and Friends

Hoda Kotb’s trip to Paris to cover the Olympics may have been wonderful, but coming home to celebrate her birthday with her family will likely win first place in her heart.
In a sweet video shared on Instagram Aug. 8, Hoda opened the front door and was met with a warm hug from her two daughters, Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5, who ran to welcome their mom home from her European adventure.
And on Friday, Aug. 9, Hoda was able to wake up at home with her family to celebrate her 60th birthday. She shared a sweet series of images on Instagram to commemorate the occasion and captioned the slideshow: “Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo”
Wearing comfy shorts and a “Sunshine and Whiskey” T-shirt, Hoda holds up triple best friend necklaces that look like they were gifted to her by her daughters. The girls look especially pleased to be by their mom’s side again.
In the next image, Hope holds a bunch of mylar birthday balloons, one of which is in the shape of Chase from “Paw Patrol,” which, of course, is exactly what every 60-year-old would want for their birthday. In the background, you can see Hoda’s Olympic command center with her schedule and two analog clocks, one showing the time in New York and the other showing the time in Paris.
The next photo shows Hoda’s smiling mom, Sameha Kotb, hugging her granddaughters. On the glass doors behind them are pictures the girls made to decorate the house for Hoda’s birthday. Hoda’s mom and daughters got in on the Olympic action earlier this week when Hoda FaceTimed them with decorated gymnast Simone Biles at her side.
The last photo is a group shot. Hoda looks like she’s absolutely over the moon to be back home with her family.
If you want to help celebrate Hoda’s 60th birthday, come to her Birthday Bash, which will be live on the TODAY Plaza Monday, Aug. 12. There will be special guests, fun surprises and a performance by country band, and Hoda favorite, Little Big Town!
