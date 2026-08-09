Hoda Kotb: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Hoda Kotb
August 9, 1964
Norman, Oklahoma, US
61 Years Old
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Who Is Hoda Kotb?
Hoda Kotb is an American broadcast journalist, television personality, and author, celebrated for her empathetic interviewing style. She has established herself as a warm and trusted voice in morning television.
Her significant public recognition began with co-hosting the fourth hour of Today, a segment that quickly became known for its lively and candid conversations. This daily platform cemented her genuine connection with viewers.
Early Life and Education
Hoda Kotb was born to Egyptian Muslim parents in Norman, Oklahoma, and spent parts of her childhood in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Alexandria, Virginia. Her family also lived in Egypt and Nigeria for a year.
She graduated from Fort Hunt High School in 1982 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Tech in 1986. Early on, she developed a passion for storytelling that guided her career path.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Hoda Kotb’s personal life, including a marriage to tennis coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008. More recently, she was engaged to financier Joel Schiffman.
Kotb is a devoted mother to two adopted daughters, Haley Joy Kotb and Hope Catherine Kotb, whom she co-parents amicably with Schiffman following their separation in early 2022.
Career Highlights
Hoda Kotb became the main co-anchor of NBC News’ Today from 2018 to 2025, a significant role that showcased her journalistic depth and warmth. She also co-hosted the highly popular fourth hour of Today from 2007 to 2025, which garnered a Daytime Emmy Award.
Beyond her anchoring duties, Kotb has authored several New York Times bestselling books, including her memoir Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee, and children’s books. She also hosts the podcast “Making Space with Hoda Kotb.”
Her career is further marked by multiple accolades, including a Peabody Award for her Dateline NBC report and an Edward R. Murrow Award, cementing Kotb as a highly respected figure in broadcast journalism.
Signature Quote
“If you fall—and trust me, you will—make sure you fall on your back. Because if you fall on your back, you can see up. And if you can see up, you can get up. And you can keep going and going and going.”
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