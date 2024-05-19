Home
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

by
Scroll
Home
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

While the sunny beaches of Bermuda beckon, Hoda Kotb is notably absent from the set of Today Show. On May 8th, Savannah Guthrie hinted that Hoda had an exciting assignment ahead with Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

Exciting Episode Development

An Instagram post by Hoda revealed her excitement: Brought along a great book – perfect for your graduate! Bonnie Hammer is a legend in the TV business…she is one of my trusted mentors who guided my career. The show celebrated its 5th anniversary with these special episodes, flying down to Bermuda to bask in its beauty and engage with local culture.

Bermuda Bash Highlights

The broadcasts will feature special performances and spotlight a community hero on the island. Guests include Bermudian singer-songwriter Mishka, known for his signature blend of soul-stirring lyrics and soothing, wind-swept vocals. Hoda emphasized that their journey would be full of fun and exploration, saying, We’re gonna soak in the sun, we’re gonna enjoy the nightlife…

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

The Impact of Mentorship

The synergy between Hoda and Jenna extends beyond work. Reflecting on their bond, Jenna expressed how working with Hoda has been a joyful experience, stating, It feels so profound to get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

Kotb’s admiration for her mentor Bonnie Hammer remains evident. She stated: Without Bonnie – I would not be where I am today…and now all of the lessons she taught me are right on the pages of this book! Xo. Bonnie’s influence has undeniably shaped many aspects of Kotb’s career.

Cultural Immersion Awaiting Audiences

The adventure doesn’t stop there. The duo plan to immerse themselves in Bermuda’s local charm at The Loren at Pink Beach hotel, where their Trippin’ travel series will continue.Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

This initiative spotlights Bermuda’s pink sands and turquoise waters while celebrating Mother’s Day. As Jenna Bush Hager declared, We have been waiting for this trip…and it’s finally here.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colby Minifie
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2020
That Actor Whose Name You Never Knew: Patrick McGoohan
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2021
Sara Ali Khan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sara Ali Khan
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Audrey Esparza
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kiara Belen
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crystal Kung Minkoff
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.