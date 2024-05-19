Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda for Today Show Special

While the sunny beaches of Bermuda beckon, Hoda Kotb is notably absent from the set of Today Show. On May 8th, Savannah Guthrie hinted that Hoda had an exciting assignment ahead with Jenna Bush Hager in Bermuda.
Exciting Episode Development
An Instagram post by Hoda revealed her excitement:
Brought along a great book – perfect for your graduate! Bonnie Hammer is a legend in the TV business…she is one of my trusted mentors who guided my career. The show celebrated its 5th anniversary with these special episodes, flying down to Bermuda to bask in its beauty and engage with local culture.
Bermuda Bash Highlights
The broadcasts will feature special performances and spotlight a community hero on the island. Guests include Bermudian singer-songwriter Mishka, known for his signature blend of soul-stirring lyrics and soothing, wind-swept vocals. Hoda emphasized that their journey would be full of fun and exploration, saying,
We’re gonna soak in the sun, we’re gonna enjoy the nightlife…
The Impact of Mentorship
The synergy between Hoda and Jenna extends beyond work. Reflecting on their bond, Jenna expressed how working with Hoda has been a joyful experience, stating,
It feels so profound to get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy.
Kotb’s admiration for her mentor Bonnie Hammer remains evident. She stated:
Without Bonnie – I would not be where I am today…and now all of the lessons she taught me are right on the pages of this book! Xo. Bonnie’s influence has undeniably shaped many aspects of Kotb’s career.
Cultural Immersion Awaiting Audiences
The adventure doesn’t stop there. The duo plan to immerse themselves in Bermuda’s local charm at The Loren at Pink Beach hotel, where their Trippin’ travel series will continue.
This initiative spotlights Bermuda’s pink sands and turquoise waters while celebrating Mother’s Day. As Jenna Bush Hager declared,
We have been waiting for this trip…and it’s finally here.