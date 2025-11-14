Hockey Player Takes His Shot With Anna Kendrick, People Decide To Help With Hilarious Tweets

The holidays are wonderful because they bring out the very best in some people. Folks just feel that inner desire to help each other out and give a lending hand to those in need. Sometimes, it leads to some great humor when it’s a professional sports player who needs support.
Canadian ice hockey player Anthony Beauvillier tagged actress Anna Kendrick and sent her the word “Hi” on Twitter, which made the online community think that he was chatting her up. That’s when things got awesome.
Twitter users decided that the 22-year-old NHL star and New York Islanders player needed some help from them, and they became his wingmen by talking him up with over-the-top compliments.
This is actress Anna Kendrick…
…and this is hockey player Anthony Beauvillier, who tagged her on Twitter and sent her the word “Hi”
Twitter became Anthony’s wingman and talked him up with over-the-top compliments
Saving kittens from a hurricane? Check. Donating his kidney? Check. Buying someone a new computer? Check. Performing heart surgery? Check. It seemed like there was nothing that Beauvillier couldn’t do, according to Twitter users.
The hilariously wholesome thread went viral with more and more people wanting to pitch in and show Kendrick how awesome a guy the hockey player is. From fans of different hockey teams to former players of the New York Islanders, it looked like everyone wanted to make Beauvillier’s holidays special.
At the time of writing, Kendrick had yet to respond to Beauvillier, but we’re hoping that will change. Bored Panda reached out to both Beauvillier and Kendrick to hear more about the situation.
34-year-old Kendrick is best known for her roles in the movies ‘Pitch Perfect,’ as well as ‘Up in the Air.’ She’s also in Disney+’s original film ‘Noelle.’
Meanwhile, Beauvillier is seen by some as the New York Islanders’ most-improved player this year. As of August 28, 2019, he re-signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders. On November 15 of the same year, he achieved the first hat-trick of his NHL career and helped his team beat the New York Rangers 7 to 5. We’re sure there are more great things to come from Beauvillier.
Here’s how other internet users reacted to the hilarious thread
