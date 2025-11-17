50 Fascinating Pics That Will Provide You With Your “Daily Dose Of History”

If you were anything like me as a kid, pandas, you probably didn’t pay very close attention in history class. Memorizing dates and names seemed like such a bore, and my teachers could not manage to get the importance of the subject through my thick skull. But now that I’m an adult, I am fascinated by learning more about the world’s past, so I’m doing everything I can to catch up on those lessons I snoozed through.
Lucky for me, there are plenty of online resources available to increase my historical knowledge, including the Historic Daily Dose Instagram page. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from this page that’s dedicated to ensuring you don’t become Vitamin-History deficient, so be sure to upvote the ones you find most interesting and feel free to pass them along to your friends and family as well!
#1 I Truly Think This Photo Speaks For Itself. This Was What Job Hunting Was Like In The 1930s
#2 Venus The Bulldog, Mascot Of The Destroyer Hms Vansittart
#3 William Harley And Arthur Davidson, 1914
#4 A 106 Year Old Armenian Woman Shows That She’s More Than Capable Of Defending Her Home, 1990
#5 This Photo Shows What New York Looked Like Back In 1903
#6 African American Soldiers Of The Us Army 41st Engineers During The Color Guard Ceremony At Fort Bragg, North Carolina
#7 This Is Queen Elizabeth During Her Wwi Service
#8 A Police Officer On A Harley-Davidson Transports A Prisoner In A Mobile Holding Cell (1921)
#9 A Lucky British Soldier Smiles As He Shows Off His Damaged Helmet, 1917
#10 Seeing How Many People You Could Pack Into A Phone Booth Was What Teens Did Before The Internet, 1959
#11 There Have Been Several Movies About German Submarines And How They Looked Back In The Day, But Here Is An Actual Photo Taken From 1918
#12 This Is What Some Of The World Leaders Looked Like As Children
#13 Thought This Was A Pretty Cool Photo. Pictured Above Is An American M3 Lee Going Airborne On An Obstacle Course
#14 This Photograph, Taken In 1942 By Life Magazine Photographer Gabriel Benzur, Shows Cadets In Training For The U.S. Army Air Corps, Who Would Later Become The Famous Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen Were The First Black Military Aviators And Helped Encourage The Eventual Integration Of The U.S. Armed Forces
#15 Yes, Believe It Or Not, This Is One Of The Pipes That The Hoover Dam Consists Of
#16 On September 3rd, 1967, Or “H-Day” As It Was Called, Sweden Planned To Switch From Driving On The Left Side Of The Road To The Right Side. This Is What Happened
#17 These Two Bullets Were Found After The Battle Of Gallipoli Which Started In 1915 And Ended In 1916 During Wwi
The Turks still consider their victory at Gallipoli to be a great, defining moment in the nation’s modern history. Eight years later, the Turkish war of independence broke out, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Ataturk was a commander at the battle of Gallipoli
#18 Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”
#19 Yes, This Is What Halloween Looked Like In The Year 1900. What Are Your Thoughts?
#20 The Making Of Batman In 1966
#21 A Member Of The State Militia Faces Off Against An African-American Veteran During The 1919 Chicago Race Riot. July 27, 1919
#22 Pictured Aboved Is A Woman Wearing A Gas Mask And Pushing A Gas-Resistant Pram In England During 1938
#23 A Shell-Shocked Reindeer Looks On As War Planes Drop Bombs On Russia In 1941
#24 Yes, This Is What Ice Delivery Was Like In 1918
#25 Perhaps One Of The Most Popular Photos Of D-Day, This Helps Show The Brutality The Allied Forces Had To Endure
This photo, entitled “Into the jaws of death”, on the other hand, brings the event to life by offering the perspective of allied soldiers about to storm the beaches and make history
#26 Salvo The “Paradog” Completing A Parachute Jump During Training
Dogs accompanied D-Day troops dropped behind enemy lines, sniffing out mines, traps, and troops. They were given two months’ intensive training, including how to angle themselves in the air — “forepaws up and rear legs down.” On the day of the drop some dogs had to be encouraged out of the plane with the aid of a two-pound chunk of meat
#27 This Grotesque Photograph Of A Fish May Put You Off Just A Little Bit. Taken In 1903, It Marks An Important Day In The History Of Fishing
As it were – because on this day, a man named Edward Llewellyn broke the world record for the biggest sea bass ever caught. He single-handedly caught the Mammoth fish weighing a whopping 425 lbs
#28 The Hindenburg Disaster Occurred On May 6, 1937
As the German passenger airship LZ 129, Hindenburg caught fire and was destroyed during its attempt to dock with its mooring mast at naval air station Lakehurst in Manchester township, New Jersey, United States. Of the 97 people on board (36 passengers and 61 crewmen), there were 35 fatalities (13 passengers and 22 crewmen). One worker on the ground was also killed, raising the final death toll to 36
#29 The Painting Of The Eiffel Tower In 1932
#30 Pictured Above Are Us Army Rangers Awaiting The Invasion Signal Of Northern France, Also Known As Normandy, In A Landing Craft At An English Port During June Of 1944
#31 The Expanding Fireball And Shockwave Of The Trinity Explosion, Seen .025 Seconds After Detonation On July 16, 1945
#32 Yes, This Is Also What Kids Used To Do For Fun. This Photo Shows A Young Girl Riding An Alligator In The 1920s
#33 This Photo Depicts Hugo Gernsback Wearing His “Teleyeglasses” In 1963
Gersnback, an inventor of such innovations as a combination of electric hair brush/comb and a battery-powered handheld illuminated mirror, is best known to science fiction fans as the founder of amazing stories magazine
#34 Men Of The British Expeditionary Force Safely Arrive Home After Their Arrival In Flanders On June 6, 1940
More than 330,000 soldiers were rescued from Dunkirk in the mission code-named operation Dynamo
#35 Photo Taken In January Of 1952
From Dresden’s Muenzgasse street showing people working on the removal of debris in front of the ruins of the Frauenkirche (church of our lady). The church was reduced to rubble during world war II allied bombings
#36 Pictured Above Are Kittyhawk Fighters Of The American Volunteer Group Flying Near The Salween River Gorge On The Chinese-Burmese Border During May 28, 1942
#37 There Are Several Instances Where Moms Have Tried To Sell Their Kids For Cash
This is a photograph dating somewhere between the late 1940s and early 1950s of a ‘for sale’ advertisement where four kids were being sold off by their parents. Apparently, the man and woman were in dire poverty and had no other means of making money
#38 Invented In The 19th Century, The “Mass Shaving Machine” Can Shave A Dozen Men Simultaneously
Eric Sykes, an English comedian, demonstrated the device on an unaired pilot for a TV series about 1800s innovations
#39 Two German Soldiers And Their Mule Wearing Gas Masks In Wwi, 1916. I’m Not Too Sure How That Worked Out For The Mule
#40 Pictured Above Is The Testing Of A New Type Of Bulletproof Vest In 1923
#41 An Unidentified American Soldier, Shot And Killed By A German Sniper, Clutches His Rifle And Hand Grenade In March Of 1945 In Coblenz, Germany
#42 Pictured Above Is The Children’s Khorovod, Also Known As Barmaley Fountain Located In Stalingrad
#43 If You Think Something Smells Fishy, It Could Be Because This Epic Historical Photograph Actually Features A Taxidermist’s Preservation Of The Massive Catch
This giant sea creature was caught off the coast of New Jersey in 1933. It allegedly weighed more than 5,000 pounds!
#44 Dr. Wernher Von Braun
An aerospace engineer that was a leading figure in Nazi German rocket technology, and then United States rocket technology, was photographed standing in front of five F-1 rocket engines circa 1969
#45 Over The Body Of A Dead Comrade, Canadian Infantrymen Advance Cautiously Up A Narrow Lane In Campochiaro, Italy On November 11, 1943
The Germans left the town as the Canadians advanced, leaving only nests of snipers to delay the progress
#46 Pictured Above Are Men Working On M3 Lee Tanks At The Detroit Arsenal Plant In Michigan, United States. Date Is Unknown
#47 Belgians Blasted This Bridge Across The Meuse River In The Town Of Dinant, Belgium, But Shortly After, A Wooden Bridge Built By German Sappers Was Standing Next To The Ruins On June 20, 1940
#48 Pictured Above Is Russian Photographer Yevgeny Khaldei (Center) In Berlin With Soviet Forces, Near The Brandenburg Gate In May Of 1945
#49 During The Invasion Of Sicily By Allied Forces, An American Cargo Ship
Loaded with ammunition explodes after being hit by a bomb from a German plane off Gela, on the southern coast of Sicily, on July 31, 1943
#50 Nazi Motorcyclists Pass Through A Destroyed Town In France During 1940
