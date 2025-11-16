130 Of The Funniest And Most Accurate History Memes That People Shared On This Group (New Pics)

There are quite a few people who mistakenly see history as a boring subject. Learning about events that happened years ago or people who are long gone may seem like a waste of time. But the truth is, it’s actually much more than memorizing a whole lot of dates, figures, and names. And it can be pretty entertaining, too!

Just take a look at the r/HistoryMemes subreddit, which is purely dedicated to sharing epic jokes about the old days. More than 3.6M self-described history experts continuously share hilarious takes on our past and mix in a little fun to the facts.

We have selected some of the best posts from the r/HistoryMemes online community to prove that history is not dull at all. Continue scrolling, and let us know which ones you enjoyed most! Also, if you can’t get enough of funny history memes, be sure to check out our previous posts right here, here, and here.

#1 Impressive

#1 Impressive

Image source: historyinmemes

#2 History Meme

#2 History Meme

Image source: historyinmemes

#3 I Am Confusion

#3 I Am Confusion

Image source: historyinmemes

#4 It Really Do Be Like That (Via: @russiansinlondon)

#4 It Really Do Be Like That (Via: @russiansinlondon)

Image source: historyinmemes

#5 We Love Petty

#5 We Love Petty

Image source: historyinmemes

#6 Thanks For Clarifying

#6 Thanks For Clarifying

Image source: historyinmemes

#7 History Meme

#7 History Meme

Image source: historyinmemes

#8 It Do Be Like That

#8 It Do Be Like That

Image source: historyinmemes

#9 History Meme

#9 History Meme

Image source: historyinmemes, twitter.com

#10 History Meme

#10 History Meme

Image source: historyinmemes

#11 Big Brain Meme

#11 Big Brain Meme

Image source: historyinmemes

#12 I Still Do This

#12 I Still Do This

Image source: historyinmemes

#13 You’ve Got My Support

#13 You've Got My Support

Image source: historyinmemes

#14 Quit Horsing Around

#14 Quit Horsing Around

Image source: historyinmemes

#15 Father Of John Wick

#15 Father Of John Wick

Image source: historyinmemes

#16 First Roman Meme

#16 First Roman Meme

Image source: NobleDictator

#17 Inspired By A Different Post Made By U/Modshave2muchpower

#17 Inspired By A Different Post Made By U/Modshave2muchpower

Image source: MylesTheFox99

#18 I Love How The Horseshoe Crab Refuses To Evolve

#18 I Love How The Horseshoe Crab Refuses To Evolve

Image source: IdiotoftheEast

#19 The Great War Was Just One Big Tragedy

#19 The Great War Was Just One Big Tragedy

Image source: Misery_Forever

#20 More Like Months

#20 More Like Months

Image source: historyinmemes

#21 Absolute Queen

#21 Absolute Queen

Image source: historyinmemes

#22 Somebody Wanna Tell Him?

#22 Somebody Wanna Tell Him?

Image source: historyinmemes

#23 After One Of Stalin’s Speeches People Were So Scared To Be The First One To Stop Clapping That The Applause Went On For 11 Minutes. Eventually The Director Of A Paper Factory Was The First One To Sit Down. That Night He Was Arrested And Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

130 Of The Funniest And Most Accurate History Memes That People Shared On This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kingsly2526

#24 The More You Know

#24 The More You Know

Image source: historyinmemes

#25 Deep Stuff

#25 Deep Stuff

Image source: historyinmemes

#26 Sounds Like A Donda Bar

#26 Sounds Like A Donda Bar

Image source: historyinmemes

#27 For The Glory Of Rome

#27 For The Glory Of Rome

Image source: jklifexxx

#28 On October 26 2001, An Entire Country Decided To Wipe Their Ass With Their Own Constitution.

#28 On October 26 2001, An Entire Country Decided To Wipe Their Ass With Their Own Constitution.

Image source: charliesfrown

#29 Family Tree Goes Brrrrrrr

#29 Family Tree Goes Brrrrrrr

Image source: bliss_that_miss

#30 Gotta Respect The Ogs

#30 Gotta Respect The Ogs

Image source: historyinmemes

#31 Come On Bruv

#31 Come On Bruv

Image source: historyinmemes

#32 Goes For Almost Every Movie

#32 Goes For Almost Every Movie

Image source: motorbiker1985

#33 Smart Tactic

#33 Smart Tactic

Image source: DomHB15

#34 Tanegashima Go Bang

#34 Tanegashima Go Bang

Image source: Marius_iv_

#35 Stock Market Hurts So Bad Rn

#35 Stock Market Hurts So Bad Rn

Image source: historyinmemes

#36 Who’s Ready To Lose A Few Limbs And Earn A Whole Penny?

#36 Who's Ready To Lose A Few Limbs And Earn A Whole Penny?

Image source: AbathaCrispy

#37 Two Cities Famous For History Of Slave Trade

#37 Two Cities Famous For History Of Slave Trade

Image source: motorbiker1985

#38 We Need More Chungus

#38 We Need More Chungus

Image source: historyinmemes

#39 Please Help Me

#39 Please Help Me

Image source: KazuyaProta

#40 Guilty Pleasure

#40 Guilty Pleasure

Image source: opusmagnum_

