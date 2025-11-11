Hilary Duff’s New Song Has Fans Debating Over Her Controversial Age-Gap Romance When She Was 16

Hilary Duff opened up about a past age-gap relationship in her latest single, Mature, sparking conversations online about her teenage years and early romances.
The track, which she co-wrote with husband Matthew Koma, is a semi-autobiographical reflection on a relationship she had with an older man when she was just a teenager.
Fans are now speculating if the song references Duff’s former relationship with Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, whom she dated back in 2004.
Hillary Duff described the vulnerability and lessons behind her song in an interview with Vogue
One decade since her last album, Breathe In. Breath Out.,” Hillary Duff has come back with a single, Mature. The song was written by Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, as well as Madison Love, according to ELLE.
Based on the lyrics of the song, it appears that Mature is Duff’s ode to her younger self and a previous relationship. The track features references to a young girl who becomes enamored of an older man, only to find him less interesting than she initially thought.
Duff described the track in a press release: “(My present self and my younger self) are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed.”
Speaking to Vogue, Duff explained that Mature is not entirely autobiographical, though the themes of the song are quite true to her personal experiences.
“It is definitely about a brief experience that I had a long, long time ago. But it is not totally autobiographical. I took a few artistic liberties just to make the song work structurally, but the gist is the gist,” she said.
Duff described the songwriting process for Mature as therapeutic, but it is also really frightening due to its personal nature.
“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special.’ The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary,” Duff said.
Despite its rather serious topic, the song itself blends pop-rock energy with a reflective tone, giving listeners a peek into Duff’s adolescent perspective and growth over the years.
Fans are now debating if Mature is all about Joel Madden, who dated Duff when she was 16 and he was 25
Since its release, Mature has stirred discussions online, with some listeners speculating that the song was calling out Duff’s former boyfriend, Joel Madden.
Duff, now 38, briefly dated Madden, 46, from 2004 to 2006, when she was 16 and he was 25. Despite the speculation, however, some fans have argued that the song may reflect a more general experience rather than specifically targeting her ex, according to the Daily Mail.
Madden himself shared a supportive post promoting the song on Instagram, tagging Duff, Koma, and his wife, Nicole Richie, with the caption, “So mature.”
This made things more confusing for some fans, as it seemed to suggest that there was no bad blood between Duff and her ex-boyfriend.
Fans also pointed out that Hilary and Nicole Richie are now good friends and neighbors, further suggesting that Mature isn’t meant as a diss.
“Y’all Mature by Hilary Duff is not a diss track. Joel Madden dated then married Nicole Ritchie right after Hillary, who was only 2 years younger than him.
“It’s just about predatory men in general,” wrote one netizen, echoing the sentiments of other fans.
Still, the age gap between Duff and Madden when they dated from 2004 to 2006 did not sit well with numerous commenters.
“It’s gross how these age gaps were normalized back then. I don’t remember if there was any outrage over this relationship,” another wrote.
Duff’s fans were particularly outraged recently after one of the singer’s old interviews with Cosmopolitan resurfaced online.
During the interview, Duff was asked about how she lost her virginity. The singer did not directly address the question, though she referenced an older ex.
“I had a 26-year-old boyfriend. So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing,” she said.
Netizens have shared their thoughts on Hillary Duff’s Mature on social media
