50 Times Dresses Looked So Bad, They Deserved To Be Shamed On This Facebook Group (New Pics)

A person with enough confidence and charisma can pull off pretty much any outfit, no matter how weird and fashion-forward. However, that doesn’t mean that the design itself is anything to write home about. At times, clothes designers get so wrapped up in their artistic vision that they forget about their customers.

And that’s where one popular Facebook group, ‘You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress,’ comes in. It’s a collective that documents some of the most bizarre dresses that ever got made and then proceeds to criticize them, ever so gently. Scroll down, upvote your fave worst dresses out of the bunch, and always remember that the only thing anyone’s criticizing is the outfit—never the person.

We got in touch with Kelly, one of the administrators running the community, and she was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on to see what she told Bored Panda!

#1 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Olivia Rice

#2 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: SAM SMITH

#3 I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

Image source: Stephanie Stephens

#4 Kanye West And His Wife, Bianca, On The Way To Sunday Service

Image source: Superficial

#5 I’m Just.. So Confused!

Image source: Sienna Stanley Clipson

#6 Dress Like Pizza

Image source: Historical Pictures

#7 That’s One Way To Wear Your Dress

Image source: Katherine Sinhawk

#8 I Hope This Is Allowed, Because While It’s Not A Dress It Is One Of Our Frequent Flyers! Not Covering Her Face Because She’s Well Known

Image source: Leah Randall

#9 Did Her Stylist Hate Her?😭

Image source: Seriana

#10 Julia Fox At Cannes, With Stars Added So The Photo Doesn’t Get Zucced

Image source: Rebecca Mis

#11 Finally Have Something To Post Not Blurring Face As She’s A Top Model But This Dress Geeezus

Image source: Karen Beyer

#12 Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

Image source: Abi Ricci

#13 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Guy Zohar

#14 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Jennifer Culver-Irwin

#15 Silver Dildo Chic

Image source: Amanda O. Jonassen

#16 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Lily No

#17 What The Hell Is That?!

Image source: Guy Zohar

#18 I Don’t Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly “Reworked” Levi’s?!?!

Image source: Tiffany Runyon

#19 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Guy Zohar

#20 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Guy Zohar

#21 At First, I Thought It Was Ai

Image source: Nick Emuchay

#22 On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

Image source: Amber Ennis

#23 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Emily Rose Gibson

#24 No Words Needed

Image source: anon

#25 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Lisbeth Bengtsson

#26 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Meghna Pandit

#27 Moschino + Mcdonald’s

Image source: Tes De Leon

#28 For Sale On Etsy If You Have A Couple Of Hundred Dollars

Image source: Ella Edison

#29 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Daniela Escamilla

#30 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Lily No

#31 #teresagiudice’s #watchwhathappenslive Appearance Outfit. 😜 (Nbcuniversal)

Image source: Heavy on Real Housewives

#32 I Finally Found One In The Wild! Never Screenshotted Something So Fast In My Life. Why Fb Decided To Show Me This Ad I Will Never Know

Image source: anon

#33 What In The Marshmallow Hell

Image source: Child Of The Moon

#34 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Guy Zohar

#35 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Marilyn Lawson

#36 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Lisbeth Bengtsson

#37 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Meghna Pandit

#38 An Ad From Farfetch

Image source: Kárin Cardoso

#39 Finally Found One! Thought It Was Posted In This Group When I Saw It! Not Blurring Because She’s Verified. It Looks So Awful!!

Image source: Robyn Murphy

#40 The More I Look At This The Less I Hate It But Wow! I Feel Bad Because It’s A Wedding Dress But Girlllllll

Image source: anon

#41 How Is This Possibly A Bodycon Dress?

Image source: Louise Frances Renton

#42 What

Image source: Naomi Mercer

#43 Dear God

Image source: Karin Adele

#44 Found On Shein

Image source: anon

#45 Weird Looking Clothing

Image source: Anonymous member

#46 I Could Never Wear Something Like This Honestly

Image source: anon

#47 Oh My

Image source: Sheri Urban

#48 Can We Just Stop With The Aluminum Foil Moment, Please 😫 It Doesn’t Look Good On Anyone!

Image source: Lyn Beavers

#49 Idk How I Feel About This

Image source: Chantel Keeper-pronteau

#50 Look I’m Sorry But Beyoncé Looks Like She’s Wrapped In Tin Foil. I Know She’s Beyoncé. But This Is Terrible. Lizzo’s Isn’t *great* Either But It Isn’t Nearly As Bad

Image source: Megan Thomas

