45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re about to be hit with the annual avalanche of heart-shaped chocolates, overpriced roses, impossible restaurant reservations, and a sea of red and pink everywhere you look.
Don’t get us wrong, it’s all very romantic—but after a while, it gets incredibly predictable. That’s why these folks decided to do things differently. Instead of flowers and candy, they went for gifts that made their loved ones laugh out loud, and those ended up stealing the spotlight.
Scroll down to see the most hilariously creative picks.
#1 I’m New To Having An So On Valentine’s Day… Am I Doing This Right?
Image source: imgur.com
#2 A Little Raccoon For A Friend Who Works In Wildlife Rehabilitation
Image source: ElleAKay
#3 Friend’s Girlfriend Made Him A Cake For Valentine’s Day
Image source: solidwhetstone
#4 Valentine’s Day
Image source: kenz024
#5 Realizing Valentines Day Falls On A Tuesday
Image source: throwaway4gta2000
#6 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card
Image source: Cupofkelsey
#7 Have A Valentines Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow However. That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses
Image source: Da3013
#8 Valentine’s Gift To A Teacher
Image source: Pardot42
#9 My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine’s Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent’s House And This Happened Today
Image source: reddit.com
#10 My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine’s Day
Image source: iamdudecore
#11 My Girlfriend’s Little Brother Is Bringing These To His School’s Valentine’s Day Party
Image source: imgur.com
#12 My Friends Gift To His GF For Valentine’s Day
Image source: RHCP2323
#13 My So And I Agreed To A Gift-Less Valentines Day, But We Needed A Lemon Juicer
Image source: mustangsarah
#14 Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year
Image source: MSPaintIsNotPhotoshop
#15 I Got Eggs As A Valentine’s Present From A Student
Image source: itsmurdockffs
#16 Happy Valentine’s Day!
Image source: FairchildIV
#17 This Valentine’s Day Bouquet Is Done Differently
Image source: notmyrealname3737
#18 Little Late, But My Wife’s Valentines Gift Just Arrived
Image source: chickerychikchallachalla
#19 Made An Apple Watch Stand For My BF’s Valentine’s Day Gift!
Image source: iDiddleKiddos
#20 My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates
Image source: colby979
#21 Wife Got Me Flowers And Beer For Valentines. Men Should Be Gifted Flowers More Often. And Beer
Image source: This_One1_Guy
#22 Take Note Boys, This Is How You Do Valentine’s Day Right
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Nothing Says Romance Like Sorting Through Four Jugs Of Utz Pub Mix For Your Wife’s Valentine’s Day Present!
Image source: Patertot
#24 Valentines Day Card From A Student
Image source: Tri-Gamer
#25 Best Valentines Gift
Image source: vbisbest
#26 I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: OdoWanKenobi
#27 My Little Sister Was Showing Me A Valentine’s Day Card She Got From Her Friend Today
Image source: imgur.com
#28 When Your Wife Loves The Dog More Than You, This Is Your Valentine’s Gift
Image source: imgur.com
#29 Best Valentine’s Gift I’ve Ever Received
Image source: JPNels
#30 The Valentine’s Note I Wrote For My Students
Image source: imgur.com
#31 My GF Hinted She Wants A Teddy Bear For Valentine’s Day. I Hope She Likes It
Image source: MentalRobot
#32 Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This
Image source: djmushroom
#33 I Got The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever. Cross Stitching Is Finally Being Used For Good
Image source: kayriss
#34 The Perfect Valentines Gift
Image source: imgur.com
#35 My Wife Hates This Picture Of Me, So Naturally I Made It Into A Blanket For Her As A Valentine’s Gift
Image source: mrbean27
#36 Worst Valentine Gift? Or Best Valentine Gift?
Image source: imgur.com
#37 My Fiance Got Me The Most Epic Presents
Image source: jonniew
#38 When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: imgur.com
#39 Clever Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: EmmanuelCanaan
#40 Made This For My Secret Valentine At Work
Image source: seolh
#41 Valentines Star Wars Candies
Image source: imgur.com
#42 This Pickle Company Valentine, But It Has Strawberry Gummies With It. Found In The Dog Toy Section
Image source: EmbraceThePerd
#43 Valentines Gift For My BF
Inside the letter it has written “youre my perfection” in phyrexien.
Image source: tristeysmiley
#44 So Much To Make But No One To Give It To
Image source: tbfdummy
#45 Best Valentine’s Day Gift
My boyfriend totally nailed his Valentine’s Day gift for me and coincidentally we both got each other V-day themed Bulbasaurs (he got me the lighter pink, and I got him the darker pink).
Image source: thatxgreenxgirl
Follow Us