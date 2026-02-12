45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

by

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re about to be hit with the annual avalanche of heart-shaped chocolates, overpriced roses, impossible restaurant reservations, and a sea of red and pink everywhere you look.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s all very romantic—but after a while, it gets incredibly predictable. That’s why these folks decided to do things differently. Instead of flowers and candy, they went for gifts that made their loved ones laugh out loud, and those ended up stealing the spotlight.

Scroll down to see the most hilariously creative picks.

#1 I’m New To Having An So On Valentine’s Day… Am I Doing This Right?

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#2 A Little Raccoon For A Friend Who Works In Wildlife Rehabilitation

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: ElleAKay

#3 Friend’s Girlfriend Made Him A Cake For Valentine’s Day

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: solidwhetstone

#4 Valentine’s Day

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: kenz024

#5 Realizing Valentines Day Falls On A Tuesday

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: throwaway4gta2000

#6 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: Cupofkelsey

#7 Have A Valentines Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow However. That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: Da3013

#8 Valentine’s Gift To A Teacher

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: Pardot42

#9 My Girlfriend Got Me A Giant Teddy Bear For Valentine’s Day. I Had To Leave It At My Parent’s House And This Happened Today

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: reddit.com

#10 My Wife Made Me A Cake For Valentine’s Day

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: iamdudecore

#11 My Girlfriend’s Little Brother Is Bringing These To His School’s Valentine’s Day Party

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#12 My Friends Gift To His GF For Valentine’s Day

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: RHCP2323

#13 My So And I Agreed To A Gift-Less Valentines Day, But We Needed A Lemon Juicer

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: mustangsarah

#14 Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: MSPaintIsNotPhotoshop

#15 I Got Eggs As A Valentine’s Present From A Student

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: itsmurdockffs

#16 Happy Valentine’s Day!

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: FairchildIV

#17 This Valentine’s Day Bouquet Is Done Differently

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: notmyrealname3737

#18 Little Late, But My Wife’s Valentines Gift Just Arrived

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: chickerychikchallachalla

#19 Made An Apple Watch Stand For My BF’s Valentine’s Day Gift!

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: iDiddleKiddos

#20 My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: colby979

#21 Wife Got Me Flowers And Beer For Valentines. Men Should Be Gifted Flowers More Often. And Beer

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: This_One1_Guy

#22 Take Note Boys, This Is How You Do Valentine’s Day Right

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Nothing Says Romance Like Sorting Through Four Jugs Of Utz Pub Mix For Your Wife’s Valentine’s Day Present!

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: Patertot

#24 Valentines Day Card From A Student

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: Tri-Gamer

#25 Best Valentines Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: vbisbest

#26 I Collect Prop Replicas. My Girlfriend Spared No Expense On My Valentine’s Day Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: OdoWanKenobi

#27 My Little Sister Was Showing Me A Valentine’s Day Card She Got From Her Friend Today

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#28 When Your Wife Loves The Dog More Than You, This Is Your Valentine’s Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#29 Best Valentine’s Gift I’ve Ever Received

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: JPNels

#30 The Valentine’s Note I Wrote For My Students

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#31 My GF Hinted She Wants A Teddy Bear For Valentine’s Day. I Hope She Likes It

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: MentalRobot

#32 Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: djmushroom

#33 I Got The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever. Cross Stitching Is Finally Being Used For Good

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: kayriss

#34 The Perfect Valentines Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#35 My Wife Hates This Picture Of Me, So Naturally I Made It Into A Blanket For Her As A Valentine’s Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: mrbean27

#36 Worst Valentine Gift? Or Best Valentine Gift?

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#37 My Fiance Got Me The Most Epic Presents

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: jonniew

#38 When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine’s Day Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#39 Clever Valentine’s Day Gift

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: EmmanuelCanaan

#40 Made This For My Secret Valentine At Work

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: seolh

#41 Valentines Star Wars Candies

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: imgur.com

#42 This Pickle Company Valentine, But It Has Strawberry Gummies With It. Found In The Dog Toy Section

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: EmbraceThePerd

#43 Valentines Gift For My BF

Inside the letter it has written “youre my perfection” in phyrexien.

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: tristeysmiley

#44 So Much To Make But No One To Give It To

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: tbfdummy

#45 Best Valentine’s Day Gift

My boyfriend totally nailed his Valentine’s Day gift for me and coincidentally we both got each other V-day themed Bulbasaurs (he got me the lighter pink, and I got him the darker pink).

45 Ridiculously Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show True Love Means Making Each Other Laugh

Image source: thatxgreenxgirl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Had A Million Dollars For One Day, What Would You Spend It On?
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2026
Join Me In Exploring The Architecture And History Of Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Top Five Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes of Season Four
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2021
7 Best Michiel Huisman Roles In Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
I Turn My Son’s Healthy Organic Meals Into His Favourite Cartoon Characters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas! Tell Us A Movie That Is Surprisingly Much Better Than The Book (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025