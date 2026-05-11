24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

by

‘Brain Fondle,’ also known as ‘Fairly Good Comics,’ is a series created by the duo Eddie and James Ward, also referred to as The Ward Brothers. The series features clever, absurd, and often darkly humorous comic strips that take everyday ideas and twist them into unexpected punchlines. Their comics often blend irony, awkward truths, and surreal situations in a way that feels both funny and strangely relatable.

So scroll down and take a look at what these multi-talented creators have come up with since their last post, and if you’re still craving more, make sure to check out our previous feature.

More info: Instagram | thewardbrothers.co.uk | x.com

#1

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

#2

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#3

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#4

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#5

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#6

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#7

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#8

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#9

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#10

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#11

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#12

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#13

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#14

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#15

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#16

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#17

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#18

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#19

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#20

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#21

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#22

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#23

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

#24

24 Absurd And Unexpectedly Brilliant Comics By This Creative Brother Duo (New Pics)

Image source: brainfondle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Well-Deserved’: ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Winner Revealed After Star-Studded Three-Hour Finale
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photograph My Cats Looking At Mirrors
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Worst Things To Buy On Black Friday? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
86 Bizarre Surrealistic 3D Human Sculptures By Marcus Conge
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photographer Shoots Epic Battle Between Fox And Eagle Over Rabbit, And It Gets More And More Epic With Each Photo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025