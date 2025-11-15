Hey Pandas, Which Country Is Your Favorite? (Closed)

by

Tell us about your favorite country!

#1

japan!

#2

I’m from Trinidad & Tobago which is already awesome but my favorites are:

1. Norway – something about it just intrigues me and they seem so happy over there.
2. Mongolia – I like the history and emptiness of it all. I’d really like to visit someday.
3. Barbados – Which is basically a better version of T&T.
4. Japan – mainly for their quality of life and innovation.

#3

My fav country is Italy!
I am half Italian and love the culture!
I am also in the progress of learning how to speak Italian

#4

Russia

#5

Anywhere besides the U.S

#6

1) brazil bc its my home country :)
2) japan

