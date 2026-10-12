63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

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We’ve probably all witnessed the havoc a misplaced comma can wreak on an innocent sentence. “Let’s eat, Grandma” and “Let’s eat Grandma” are one small mark apart, but only one of them sounds like a line from Hannibal Lecter.

But there’s another punctuation mishap we see all the time, on signs, menus, storefronts, packaging, you name it: the misuse of quotation marks. Somewhere along the way, people decided these little curls were a handy way to add emphasis. The problem? They do draw attention to the words inside them, but not in the way anyone intended. A bar advertising “happy” hour suddenly sounds a lot more depressing, while a deli promising “fresh” sandwiches has us thinking twice about ordering. There are plenty more where those came from, so keep scrolling.

#1 The Quotation Marks On This Sign Gives It A Malevolent Undertone

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: sleightlymagical

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

#2 I “Guarantee” You’re Gonna “Love” These Unnecessary Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Paul Acocella

#3 Now Im Uncomfortable

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: coheetcornchumbly

Some might think punctuation marks are awfully small things to get worked up about, especially when texting seems to have made punctuation optional, at best. But as Louis Menand writes for The New Yorker, punctuation has evolved over centuries, “giving sentences rhythm, shape, and meaning.” And it turns out some of us still (over)think about punctuation a great deal. Morgan McMurrin explored this in a 2025 Parade article, even getting a psychologist to weigh in. And honestly? I’ve never felt more seen.

#4 I Have So Many Questions For Whoever Made This Sign At My Work

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: skididdle

#5 Beware Of Dog

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Lmanwell23

#6 Man, I Could Really Go For A Starbucks, You Know?

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: mbz321

It helps to know I’m not the only one who’s written an email or message and then sat staring at it, agonizing over its punctuation. Does that sentence really warrant an exclamation point? Should I move it somewhere else? How many are too many? You don’t want to seem “overexcited,” as Nitsuh Abebe writes for The New York Times Magazine. But the alternative isn’t necessarily safer: A plain old period can seem “too brusque. Too cold. Too testy.”

#7 Don’t Use Your “Feet” Please

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Ditto132

#8 Yes, Officer, I’m “21”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: turbobex

#9 “Officer”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: sowokeIdontblink

“It has been this way since soon after the smartphone arrived,” Abebe explains, “when older Americans started getting the unwelcome news that ending their messages with periods was a grave faux pas.” He goes on to describe a “new tonal consensus” in which the period came to seem “pointed, stern, passive-aggressive.” In other words, it had acquired a “newfound role as a jerk.”

#10 That Is Unsettling

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: TikiTakaTimbuktu

#11 Ah, Yes. “Ice” For My “Iced” Drink. Definitely Not Anything Else…

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: ThyKnightOfSporks

#12 The Authorities Have Got Wise To Our “Dance Parties”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: HauntedFurniture

Research suggests this perception can affect how we interpret messages. A 2015 study led by Binghamton University psychology professor Celia Klin found that text messages ending in a period were perceived as less friendly and sincere than those without one, as NPR reported. As Florence Hazrat, author of On the Mark: From Periods to Interrobangs, How Punctuation Remade the World, puts it in a quote cited by The New Yorker, “The polite way to be rude now is to use correct punctuation.”

#13 Uhm

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: houtaroo

#14 I “Guarantee” You’re Gonna “Love” These Unnecessary Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Paul Acocella

#15 No Thanks…

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: TVF-Labs

The same punctuation mark one person uses to end a sentence without a second thought can leave someone else wondering whether they’ve done something wrong. As a result, as Abebe puts it, our anxieties about tone have “skipped right over the content of our messages to the characters that end them.” Suddenly, those tiny marks don’t seem so insignificant, do they?

#16 “Banned”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: sutart_70584

#17 This Sign Has Been In My Family Since I Was A Kid And Was Passed On To Me By My Dad When My Wife And I Married

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Anonymous

#18 Bulletin

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: pivotalmoments

Quotation marks bring their own set of complications and can leave readers wondering what a writer really means. June Casagrande, author of The Best Punctuation Book, Period., touched on the issue in a column for the Los Angeles Times, noting that quotation marks are often misused, sometimes with comic effect. She also noted that single quotation marks—what she calls “quotation marks lite”—often escape the same scrutiny. “They are misused at least as often as regular quotation marks, probably more. But no one pays much attention, perhaps because these errors seem only about 50% as funny,” she says.

#19

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: friendlyneighbourhoodwitch

#20 Sure You Do

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#21

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

Casagrande outlines the “sanctioned” uses for quotation marks, explaining that “Regular quotation marks have several jobs.” They can indicate direct speech, draw attention to a word being discussed as a word, or signal irony. That last use is what makes some of these examples so unintentionally funny: quotation marks can make a perfectly ordinary description sound questionable, as though the writer is casting doubt on the very word they’ve chosen.

#22

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#23

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: chickenmim

#24 Ummm… Nope… I’ll Hold It For The Real Restrooms

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

Take a word that usually inspires confidence, for instance. Put it in quotation marks, and suddenly that confidence can evaporate. The marks might suggest the writer is being ironic, is using the word loosely, or is casting doubt on the claim altogether. Of course, the person who put them there may have intended none of these things. But as readers, we don’t have access to that intention; we can only interpret what’s in front of us—and sometimes, a pair of tiny punctuation marks can cast an unexpectedly large (and hilarious) shadow of doubt.

#25 This Sounds Like A Secretive Way To Tell Me To Poison Someone

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: coletheburrito

#26 I “Guarantee” You’re Gonna “Love” These Unnecessary Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Paul Acocella

#27 I “Guarantee” You’re Gonna “Love” These Unnecessary Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Paul Acocella

#28 “Patients”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: ally00ps

#29 I “Guarantee” You’re Gonna “Love” These Unnecessary Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Paul Acocella

#30 I’m Not A Fan Of Rabbit “Teeth”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: bobert_the_wise

#31 Sir This Is The “Police”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: mikeissad

#32 Yes, Yes. “Your Business.”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: sutart_70584

#33 I “Need” This “Poster” To Use “Quotation” Marks “Correctly”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: schmelzoro

#34 Til That A Strawberry Is Not An Actual Berry But A Banana Is

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: notlurkinganymoar

#35 I Want To Touch It

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: a_leprechaun

#36 There Were Little “Notes” Like This All Over The “Airbnb” My “Friend” Stayed At Lmao

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: MOMTHEMEATLOAFF

#37

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Keith Buzz Jennings

#38 As Opposed To The Meat Filled “Avocados”?

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: huffer4

#39 “The Wearer Of This Helmet Still “Lives” -Wear Yours-“ 1952 Korean War

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Anonymous

#40 Some Folks Who Really Don’t Want You To Touch Anything But They Are Not That Committed To Being Polite About I

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: unnecessaryquotes

#41 Probably Offering Food, But Whether It Qualifies As Cuisine Is Up For Debate

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: unnecessaryquotes

#42 You Know

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: unnecessaryquotes

#43 Norwich University: Their “Limits” Can Be Stretched

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: theredhound19

#44 Have A “Safe” 4th Of July Everyone!

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Anonymous

#45 Suspicious Quotation Marks

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: xormx

#46 How?

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#47

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#48

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#49

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#50 …

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#51

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: The viral pop

#52

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: chickenmim

#53 Every Man Knows What This Really Means

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#54 Not The TV Show

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#55 This Is True Of Most Of The Truck Drivers… At Least Where I’m From

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#56 My Guess Is The Adult Section

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#57 At Least We Know It’ll Be Professionally Done

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#58 Mmm. “Coffee”

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#59 Ummmmm

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#60 Ummm. So Breakfast?

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Scare Quotes

#61 “Fast Frank” Electric Hot Dog Cooker

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: Webbtrain

#62 Hmmm

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: JT_3K

#63 Found This At The Secondary School I Had To Drop Out Of Due To Bullying

63 Hilarious And Concerning Times People Misused Quotation Marks And Made It Weird

Image source: dr4gon1154

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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