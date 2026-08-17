92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Most of us have a camera in our pockets daily, but does that make us better photographers? According to one Japanese survey, 42% of people own a dedicated camera, but a whopping 37% don’t even use it or use it once a year. We use our built-in phone cameras so much that some of us ought to be professional photographers by now, yet that’s not the case.
More often than not, our supposed photography skills result in hilariously bad shots that are nowhere near professional. Take the panoramic feature: in the quest to try out something new, we sometimes end up with photos that look like they caught a glitch in the matrix. Here are some of the most hilarious examples of panoramic photo fails that Bored Panda could find online, featuring stretched-out torsos, smushed-in horse bodies, and other anomalies that look like they’re shots from a body horror film.
#1 The Mountain Giant
Image source: Quantum_Quentin
#2 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!
Image source: [deleted]
#3 A Well Timed Panoramic Photo
Image source: tylergarner
#4 My Kid Took A Panorama Photo Of Me That Went Horribly Right
Image source: mcphadenmike
#5 This Is What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Shot Of A Horse In Motion
Image source: MentalMasochist
#6 A Very Convincing Magic Trick
Image source: unknown
#7 Messing Around With Panorama In Class A Couple Weeks Ago
Image source: KylePeterson051
#8 A Rescue Cerberus
#9 You’re Bad At Panoramas You Say?
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Panoramic Shot Gone Right
Image source: GallowBoob
#11 Failed Panorama Photo
Image source: [deleted]
#12 My Friend Stood Up During A Panoramic Shot And All That I Got Were His Disembodied Floating Legs
Image source: hulkrules22085
#13 Tried To Take A Panoramic Of My Girlfriend And She Moved
Image source: unknown
#14 It’s That Duck Dog
Image source: hordorforking
#15 Panorama Problems
Image source: CobeySmith
#16 To The Guy Who Is Bad At Taking Panoramas, You Are Not Alone
Image source: coltsrule87
#17 Thanksgiving With The Family + Panoramic Photos = Picasso Paintings In Real Life
Image source: artimismurdoc
#18 My Mom Moved During A Panorama. Troll Face Ensued
Image source: maddog595959
#19 Wheely Strange Tour Bus
Image source: thelangers
#20 I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!
Image source: Jibwise
#21 New Model Of Microcar!
Image source: DingleberryMarathon
#22 Seeing Triple
Image source: majorjake
#23 Lil Plane
Image source: miszkulancja
#24 A Simple Panoramic Failure Can Take You To The Edge Of The Earth
Image source: rahat1269
#25 Failed Panoramic
Image source: totoro27
#26 I Think I Captured Another Dimension
Image source: SmartMammoth
#27 Panoramic Shot Gone Wrong
Image source: knuckztve
#28 Taking A Panorama Of The Yard When The Dog Walked By. The Result
Image source: lukeallen1
#29 He Couldn’t “Stay” Long Enough For The Panoramic Photo
Image source: robz32x
#30 What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Photo And Your Dog Runs Into The Shot
Image source: pembull
#31 So I Took A Panoramic Photo With My New iPhone
Image source: [deleted]
#32 Kangaroo Baby
Image source: badddd7
#33 Jumping On The ‘Panorama Camera Feature’ Bandwagon – Here’s My Friends Screwing With The Space Time Continuum
Image source: gilly9209
#34 Took A Panoramic Picture Today. Looks Like My Dad Turned Into The Hunchback
Image source: EcoFriendlyEv
#35 This Giraffe Horse
#36 That’s Impressive Given That He’s Only Legs
#37 My Friend Took A Panoramic, This Happened To My Face
Image source: vicariousveitch
#38 I’ll See Your “Well-Timed Panoramic Photo” And Raise You Sloth From The Goonies
Image source: Bombingofdresden
#39 Panoramic Shot Gone Wrong
Image source: busterthedog
#40 Something Went Wrong With A Panorama
Image source: unknown
#41 This Is The Result Of My College Education. I Have An Ever Growing Brain That Is Making My Head Bulge. Whatever
Image source: ashtag33
#42 So Apparently, You Can Unwrap Your Face Using Your Phone’s Panoramic Mode
Image source: KLGAviation
#43 Enjoying Lunch
#44 Club Sandwich Face
Image source: badddd7
#45 When You Ask A Friend To Spy On Your Ex
Image source: gabrielle.st.sp
#46 LOL
#47 Camera Malfunctioned As We Motored Away From The Dock
Image source: Twin_Keel
#48 Friend Tried To Take A Panorama Of Her Dachshund
Image source: _knoxy
#49 My Wife’s Hawaiian Panorama Shot Of Her Dad Didn’t Turn Out As Expected
Image source: ender411
#50 Saw The Eiffel Tower Pic So I Thought I Would Drop My Panoramic Art Of A Castle Tower
Image source: Gamma8gear
#51 Wanna Pet My Dog?
Image source: therapeuticstir
#52 🐾we Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree…🐛
Image source: parenthetical_phrase
#53 Irl Picasso
Image source: BoringBakedBurrito
#54 Vive La Révolution
Image source: chuffpdx
#55 Two Long Bois
Image source: pierbi2
#56 He’s Got His Eye On You
Image source: okuokuu
#57 Advertising For Brand Shoes Taken To Another Level
Image source: RedCaul
#58 Panoramic Fail? Double Headed Dog?
Image source: cocodecabra
#59 Failed Panoramic
Image source: RocKy-dog-LXIX
#60 To Make A Cute Panorama Picture
Image source: laura_4ra
#61 Him
Image source: TheGoldenMinion
#62 Panorama Of My Dog
Image source: [deleted]
#63 This 12-Footed Cat
#64 Caterpillar Crawling
#65 Inner Blame
#66 Pro Tip: Don’t Take Vertical Panoramic Pictures Of Your Girlfriend With Your iPhone. It Won’t Be Flattering
Image source: earwigy1990
#67 That Other Horse’s Legs
#68 Happy Graduation!
#69 With Panoramic Photos You Can Be In Two Places At Once
Image source: pnt510
#70 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened
Image source: JuddJasper
#71 My Father-In-Law Having Fun With Panoramic Mode
Image source: McFortune-Cookie
#72 This Guy
Image source: irrelejuante
#73 Panoramic Of My Friend Gone Wrong
Image source: 43percentburnt
#74 Medieval Art
Image source: axaxamasha
#75 Table Selfie Gone Wrong
Image source: PizzaTwinnie
#76 Here’s Another That I’ve Taken. I Make The Effort To Take Awful Panoramics Every Time Haha
Image source: rjle_x
#77 Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot
Image source: gheybriel
#78 The Thickest Neck
Image source: monetpiece
#79 Psbattle: Panoramic Fail In Vancouver
Image source: ImagesOfNetwork
#80 Yuh
Image source: MEMES_ARE_HERE_
#81 Panorama Llama
Image source: forbsy81
#82 Found This On Taken On Panorama Mode
Image source: Gal_Anonim_Poland
#83 The Cat Moved His Head
Image source: geenprinses
#84 This Is Just Awful
Image source: jay_patty
#85 Happy
Image source: RandomRaddishYT
#86 Picatso
Image source: airbornematt
#87 Panorama Shot Transformed My Father In Law
Image source: hiimnoam64
#88 A Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: badddd7
#89 Psbattle: This Failed Panoramic Shot
Image source: pextris
#90 Heiiieinznznznznz Tommaaatototo Ketchuhuhuhuhuhuhuhu
Image source: Purpulfroddo
#91 A Nice New Hair Style
Image source: lonely_house_hippo
#92 Hey Whats Up
Image source: Bdoggiee
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