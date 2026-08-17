92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

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Most of us have a camera in our pockets daily, but does that make us better photographers? According to one Japanese survey, 42% of people own a dedicated camera, but a whopping 37% don’t even use it or use it once a year. We use our built-in phone cameras so much that some of us ought to be professional photographers by now, yet that’s not the case.

More often than not, our supposed photography skills result in hilariously bad shots that are nowhere near professional. Take the panoramic feature: in the quest to try out something new, we sometimes end up with photos that look like they caught a glitch in the matrix. Here are some of the most hilarious examples of panoramic photo fails that Bored Panda could find online, featuring stretched-out torsos, smushed-in horse bodies, and other anomalies that look like they’re shots from a body horror film.

#1 The Mountain Giant

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Quantum_Quentin

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#2 Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: [deleted]

#3 A Well Timed Panoramic Photo

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: tylergarner

#4 My Kid Took A Panorama Photo Of Me That Went Horribly Right

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: mcphadenmike

#5 This Is What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Shot Of A Horse In Motion

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: MentalMasochist

#6 A Very Convincing Magic Trick

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: unknown

#7 Messing Around With Panorama In Class A Couple Weeks Ago

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: KylePeterson051

#8 A Rescue Cerberus

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#9 You’re Bad At Panoramas You Say?

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: [deleted]

#10 Panoramic Shot Gone Right

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: GallowBoob

#11 Failed Panorama Photo

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: [deleted]

#12 My Friend Stood Up During A Panoramic Shot And All That I Got Were His Disembodied Floating Legs

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: hulkrules22085

#13 Tried To Take A Panoramic Of My Girlfriend And She Moved

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: unknown

#14 It’s That Duck Dog

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source:  hordorforking

#15 Panorama Problems

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: CobeySmith

#16 To The Guy Who Is Bad At Taking Panoramas, You Are Not Alone

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: coltsrule87

#17 Thanksgiving With The Family + Panoramic Photos = Picasso Paintings In Real Life

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: artimismurdoc

#18 My Mom Moved During A Panorama. Troll Face Ensued

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: maddog595959

#19 Wheely Strange Tour Bus

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: thelangers

#20 I Don’t Know What Happened But I Like It!

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Jibwise

#21 New Model Of Microcar!

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: DingleberryMarathon

#22 Seeing Triple

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: majorjake

#23 Lil Plane

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: miszkulancja

#24 A Simple Panoramic Failure Can Take You To The Edge Of The Earth

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: rahat1269

#25 Failed Panoramic

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: totoro27

#26 I Think I Captured Another Dimension

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: SmartMammoth

#27 Panoramic Shot Gone Wrong

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: knuckztve

#28 Taking A Panorama Of The Yard When The Dog Walked By. The Result

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: lukeallen1

#29 He Couldn’t “Stay” Long Enough For The Panoramic Photo

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: robz32x

#30 What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Photo And Your Dog Runs Into The Shot

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: pembull

#31 So I Took A Panoramic Photo With My New iPhone

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: [deleted]

#32 Kangaroo Baby

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: badddd7

#33 Jumping On The ‘Panorama Camera Feature’ Bandwagon – Here’s My Friends Screwing With The Space Time Continuum

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: gilly9209

#34 Took A Panoramic Picture Today. Looks Like My Dad Turned Into The Hunchback

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: EcoFriendlyEv

#35 This Giraffe Horse

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#36 That’s Impressive Given That He’s Only Legs

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#37 My Friend Took A Panoramic, This Happened To My Face

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: vicariousveitch

#38 I’ll See Your “Well-Timed Panoramic Photo” And Raise You Sloth From The Goonies

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Bombingofdresden

#39 Panoramic Shot Gone Wrong

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: busterthedog

#40 Something Went Wrong With A Panorama

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: unknown

#41 This Is The Result Of My College Education. I Have An Ever Growing Brain That Is Making My Head Bulge. Whatever

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: ashtag33

#42 So Apparently, You Can Unwrap Your Face Using Your Phone’s Panoramic Mode

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: KLGAviation

#43 Enjoying Lunch

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#44 Club Sandwich Face

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: badddd7

#45 When You Ask A Friend To Spy On Your Ex

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: gabrielle.st.sp

#46 LOL

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#47 Camera Malfunctioned As We Motored Away From The Dock

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Twin_Keel

#48 Friend Tried To Take A Panorama Of Her Dachshund

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: _knoxy

#49 My Wife’s Hawaiian Panorama Shot Of Her Dad Didn’t Turn Out As Expected

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: ender411

#50 Saw The Eiffel Tower Pic So I Thought I Would Drop My Panoramic Art Of A Castle Tower

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Gamma8gear

#51 Wanna Pet My Dog?

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: therapeuticstir

#52 🐾we Were Told Radio Was A Husky/Shepherd/Heeler Mix, But We Suspect Caterpillars Or Centipedes May Be Somewhere In The Family Tree…🐛

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: parenthetical_phrase

#53 Irl Picasso

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: BoringBakedBurrito

#54 Vive La Révolution

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: chuffpdx

#55 Two Long Bois

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: pierbi2

#56 He’s Got His Eye On You

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: okuokuu

#57 Advertising For Brand Shoes Taken To Another Level

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: RedCaul

#58 Panoramic Fail? Double Headed Dog?

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: cocodecabra

#59 Failed Panoramic

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: RocKy-dog-LXIX

#60 To Make A Cute Panorama Picture

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: laura_4ra

#61 Him

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: TheGoldenMinion

#62 Panorama Of My Dog

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: [deleted]

#63 This 12-Footed Cat

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#64 Caterpillar Crawling

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#65 Inner Blame

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#66 Pro Tip: Don’t Take Vertical Panoramic Pictures Of Your Girlfriend With Your iPhone. It Won’t Be Flattering

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: earwigy1990

#67 That Other Horse’s Legs

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#68 Happy Graduation!

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

#69 With Panoramic Photos You Can Be In Two Places At Once

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: pnt510

#70 My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: JuddJasper

#71 My Father-In-Law Having Fun With Panoramic Mode

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: McFortune-Cookie

#72 This Guy

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: irrelejuante

#73 Panoramic Of My Friend Gone Wrong

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: 43percentburnt

#74 Medieval Art

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: axaxamasha

#75 Table Selfie Gone Wrong

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: PizzaTwinnie

#76 Here’s Another That I’ve Taken. I Make The Effort To Take Awful Panoramics Every Time Haha

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: rjle_x

#77 Managed To Snap This Masterpiece On My First Panorama Shoot

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: gheybriel

#78 The Thickest Neck

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: monetpiece

#79 Psbattle: Panoramic Fail In Vancouver

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: ImagesOfNetwork

#80 Yuh

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: MEMES_ARE_HERE_

#81 Panorama Llama

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: forbsy81

#82 Found This On Taken On Panorama Mode

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Gal_Anonim_Poland

#83 The Cat Moved His Head

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: geenprinses

#84 This Is Just Awful

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: jay_patty

#85 Happy

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: RandomRaddishYT

#86 Picatso

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: airbornematt

#87 Panorama Shot Transformed My Father In Law

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: hiimnoam64

#88 A Glitch In The Matrix

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: badddd7

#89 Psbattle: This Failed Panoramic Shot

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: pextris

#90 Heiiieinznznznznz Tommaaatototo Ketchuhuhuhuhuhuhuhu

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Purpulfroddo

#91 A Nice New Hair Style

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: lonely_house_hippo

#92 Hey Whats Up

92 Hilarious Panoramic Photo Fails That Also Are Kind Of Horrifying

Image source: Bdoggiee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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