63 Silly British Humor Posts That Have Earned A Strong Nose Exhale And A Wheeze (New Pics)

British humor is known worldwide for its unique style and hilarious delivery, which few other cultures can match. It can definitely be hard for anyone to figure out this brand of silliness unless they really immerse themselves in the lives of the British people.
Luckily for you, there’s a page on X called ‘No Context Brits’ that celebrates the beloved English folk and their amazing sense of humor. That’s exactly what all of the posts in this list are designed to capture, and even though some of them might seem quite random, they’ll give you a perfect insight into the world of British people.
#1 Just Found A Penguin Skeleton In The Road. Rip Little Fella
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#3 If Stranger Things Was British
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If you live in the United Kingdom, you might have noticed that British people love to make jokes, whether they are at work, in class, or simply hanging out with friends. This sense of humor might be difficult for non-natives to get used to, but eventually they might be bursting into laughter anyway.
According to English teachers at International House Manchester, people need to understand that Brits aren’t funny because they tell big stories or jokes; their humor comes from subtle wit. One example is the endless puns folks from the UK love to tell, and they might even invent new ones to impress others.
#4 “Where’s The Pride Flag?” “Who Knows. Just Put Out The Twister Mat.”
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#5 What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
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Another interesting part of the British sense of humor is their deadpan delivery, where they say the funniest things with the most serious expression. This way of joking might come across as weird at first to someone who is not used to it, but after a while of hearing British folks say absurd things without complete seriousness, you might get the hang of it.
This also plays into their sarcastic and ironic personalities, as many say the opposite of what they mean to turn any topic into a joke. This kind of sarcasm is usually meant to be taken lightly, but sometimes Brits might use it when confronting someone. It’s up to you to figure out which kind they are aiming at you.
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The awesome sense of humor that you see in this list isn’t something new that popped up in recent years; it actually goes back a long time. According to Cassidy Rush, who’s a writer with a background in careers, business, and education, British comedy goes way back to medieval and even Roman times.
William Shakespeare, who is renowned as a great Brit playwright, wrote many comedies that are still loved even today. This shows that humor has long served as social commentary, offering solace even in times of war and strife.
#10 A Man Using A Twix As A Pillow
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#11 When You Pay For A Train Ticket And They Don’t Even Check It
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#12 The Empire Strikes Back
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British humor doesn’t always follow a set pattern, but it often covers topics like social class disparity and how those divisions affect people. What’s interesting about this style of jokes is that the people making them never shy away from covering tough topics that other people might feel afraid to talk about.
Other interesting British jokes you may hear could be about the weather, which is notorious for being chaotic and always subject to change. They love turning their messiness into something lighthearted, as that’s also something even non-native folks might be able to find common ground on.
#13 My Whole Life Was A Lie
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For someone new to British culture, this style of humor can be extremely tough to adjust to. That’s why Cassidy Rush also advises folks to interact with the locals as much as possible to pick up on the intricacies of what they are saying. Even watching UK dramas and television shows can teach you a lot.
Also, it might help newcomers embrace British dry wit and try it out themselves, even if it feels awkward at first. People might tease you, but that’s also part of their friendly style, so it’s nothing to be afraid of.
#16 The Bbc Have Declared War With Italy
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#18 Never Forget
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Most people who have a good sense of humor will tell you that laughing or making other people crack up can really improve the mood. That’s exactly what the Mayo Clinic explains: having fun with jokes and silly experiences can decrease stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol.
These brain chemicals play a role in mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, which is why it’s necessary for a person to feel joyful. Even if a person is just watching a funny video, their body gets flooded with feel-good hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, which can make them feel much better.
#19 I Can’t Believe They Exposed Him Like That
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#21 Absolute Scenes In Waitrose
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Beyond improving mental health, laughing at British memes like this or enjoying jokes can also boost self-esteem, enhance memory, and make someone feel more creative. It can seem shocking that simply having fun and being joyful can have such a big impact on the mind, but that’s exactly why doctors say ‘laughter is the best medicine.’
Humor is more than a feel-good emotion; it can also help us cope with and come to terms with the hard parts of life. People facing tough moments of crisis can cope better by laughing or relaxing their minds, joking with friends and family.
#22 Accidental Pink Floyd
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#24 How Far The Proclaimers Were Prepared To Walk
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One of the most interesting things about laughing and having a good sense of humor is that studies have found it can even support healthy aging. That’s because it can boost the production of immune cells and antibodies in your blood, which can help the body fight against germs and infections in the long run.
Also, just 10-15 minutes of laughter has been shown to burn up to 40 calories, which can help a person lose weight and feel better. It’s amazing, so see how something as simple as being happy and having fun can have such a huge impact on your life.
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#27 Vegetables: “We Need To Be Stored In Special Conditions With Ideal Humidity And Temperature.” Potatoes:
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Regardless of what your stance is on British humor, it’s impossible to deny that these UK folks have some kind of unique funny bone. Even if all the memes don’t quite hit the spot for you, hopefully just a few did, so that you can laugh your way to better health.
We’d love to know if you have any Brit memes that you’d like to share with us, or any funny jokes from other cultures as well. We’re open to laughing as much as possible, so fill our comments with your humor.
#28 Petition To Ban This Haircut
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#30 Points Were Made
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#35 How To Make Tea
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#45 You’re A Hazard, Harry
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#46 Why Was Pingu’s Dad Always Ironing When None Of His Family Wore Clothes?
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#49 America Is 250 Years Old. This Pub Is 1,466 Years Old
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#50 Can’t Believe Mexico Is Leaving The EU
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#54 Shout Out To America On Finally Discovering The Kettle
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#55 Some Will Get This
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#57 The Biggest Plot Twist Since The Sixth Sense
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#58 Livid
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#59 Fix This Immediately @duolingo
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#60 Such A Beautiful Language
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#63 The British Museum Attempting To Bring Back The Great Pyramid Of Giza (1882)
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