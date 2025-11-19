Hey Pandas, Have I Been Scammed? (Closed)

I think I have been scammed by a legitimate website. Before I purchased the plushie I wanted, I read all the terms and conditions, the FAQ, the shipping policies, and so on, as I had never been on the website before. I clicked on the purchase button for the plushie I wanted and made my first payment online. (I always pay via Klarna on other Swedish websites, and this was my first time paying via VISA or PayPal.)
I thought the shipping would go smoothly, but then the shipping company said it was stuck here in Sweden, and I had to rewrite my address and all. (They have all my details, including my phone number.) The shipping was supposed to take 5-6 business days to reach Sweden and 1-2 business days to deliver it to me.
It has been “stuck” here in Sweden since December 10th, and I have emailed them many, many times but have received no response. And now it’s January 21st, and I really think I’ve been scammed. How do the laws work in cases like this with online purchases?
Contact your bank to dispute the charge ASAP. The bank will work to get you a refund. And contact your credit card company in writing. I worked for the BBB, they are not helpful. It is a membership that companies pay dues for, in order to keep their complaint numbers down. A company’s only incentive to join is a large number of complaints!
Sounds like what I went through with Twinkling Tree. Have you contacted the shipping company? If you used a credit card, contact them. They are usually the best way to take care of it. If I order from a place I’ve never ordered from before I google the company and look for reviews and (in USA) check the Better Business Bureau for complaints.
