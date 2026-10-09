66 Funny, Ironic And Infuriating Posts And Commentary On Life On Earth To Check On Your Coffee Break (New Pics)

Your time is valuable. A flood of content and news spreads across the internet every day, and it’s impossible to look through it all. So, you need to know what’s actually worth your attention and what’s just noise to ignore.
‘Sips Tea’ is a massively popular online community dedicated to sharing the internet’s favorite, most viral, and most intriguing posts and memes. We’ve collected the funniest, most interesting, important, entertaining, and relatable ones to share with you today. Grab a hot drink and start scrolling. Don’t forget to spam your friends and coworkers with your favorite posts.
#1 Step 1 Is Always The Hardest
Image source: redflagnation
#2 True Story Though
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#3 Jesus Dad
Image source: maskedmomkey63
Why some content goes viral while other content gets sidelined is a head-scratcher for many people.
On the one hand, there are many aspects of virality that you can’t control. Luck plays a major role in going viral. Success is never truly guaranteed.
Post timing, current social trends, and other things happening in the world that day can either boost or derail the visibility of your content. That’s why consistent posting is so important.
On the other hand, there are plenty of things that you can control. For instance, we know what type of content truly resonates with people, and why. And focusing on them can help you avoid (some) of the pitfalls of bad luck.
#4 My Apple Car
Image source: TheVoidScrolledBack
#5 Rich People Being Awful People Once Again… :>
Image source: No_Post1300
#6 How?
Image source: Gabbsweet
The key word when it comes to virality is emotions. In a nutshell, content that gets a strong emotional response is more likely to be shared and reshared online, making it go viral.
The twist is that this applies to both negative and positive emotions. The second twist is that this applies to high-arousal emotions, but not low-arousal ones. And yet, there are nuances even here.
One study that looked at online communication, viral campaigns, emotions, and social transmission found that positive content is more viral than negative content.
That being said, high-arousal positive emotions like awe or strong negative emotions like anger or anxiety tend to be more viral than low-arousal (deactivating emotions) like sadness.
Other important aspects of virality include how surprising, interesting, and practically useful the content is, as well as how prominently it is featured.
#7 What Are Your Thoughts. (iPhone vs. Every Other Phone)
Image source: Mysterious_Ebb_1484
#8 The Life Of Pie
Image source: Dev1412
#9 Why Are All History Teachers Left-Wing
Image source: utopiaofpast
Harvard Business Review notes that an important upside of positive content is that it is “primed for social sharing.”
“Passing on a positive emotional experience makes others feel good, which in turn makes the sharer look good. Including an element of surprise can help magnify the content’s positive valence,” writes Kerry Jones, from Fractl.
#10 American Tipping Culture Is Utterly Disgusting
Image source: Gurugod123
#11 Ain’t That The Truth
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#12 That’s Actually Wild
Image source: PleasantBus5583
As per HBR, sad content “can still be viral.” However, it requires that it also includes a strong element of either surprise or admiration.
“Images could still go viral even if they did not incite high-arousal emotions. Viral images that evoked negative, low-arousal emotions, such as sadness or depression, were also surprising or inspiring.”
#13 The Jokes Write Themselves
Image source: RoyalChris
#14 “I Worship A New Orange God Now.”
Image source: Captain-Dak-Sparrow
#15 Imagine Not Getting Paid After Doing This
Image source: Weary-Direction-5214
Meanwhile, social psychologist Rosanna Guadagno, PhD, and her team found that people are more likely to spread internet memes when they had strong emotional responses to the content, whether positive or negative.
For instance, content that is exceptionally funny or memes that make you extremely angry are more likely to spread online. Furthermore, content that people find disgusting is also more likely to go viral.
#16 That’s A W
Image source: Eclipse_nova99
#17 Jesus Is Watching
Image source: LazyGuy4U
#18 I Never Thought Of It Like That
Image source: Silver-Ability-3181
“Overall, we found that Internet memes go viral due to a psychological process called emotional contagion. Emotional contagion is a process through which emotions spread like a disease and are therefore considered contagious,” Guadagno explains the link between emotions and virality.
#19 Wait A Minute
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#20 I Can Fix Him
Image source: beklog
#21 Really Took It For Granted
Image source: Happy-I-always-am
“It can be effective because psychological contagion, a social influence process, conveys to people that the socially appropriate response is to engage in the same actions as that of the people — either physically or virtually — around them is the socially acceptable response,” writes Guadagno.
#22 Is Gen Z Cooked?
Image source: Federal-Data-Center
#23 Hopefully It Stays Like This
Image source: Happy-I-always-am
#24 What’s Stopping Other Leaders From Working Like Mamdani?
Image source: Front-Scene2177
The ‘Sips Tea’ community has been intriguing and entertaining the internet for more than four and a half years. Founded in early 2022, it has now grown to massive proportions over the past few years. A jaw-dropping 8.8 million people are members of this online group.
The community sees itself as one of the top sources for entertainment, news, and pop culture on the internet.
#25 What’s Your Thoughts
Image source: Mysterious_Ebb_1484
#26 Congress Explaining That They Can’t Survive On $174,000 A Year, But Citizens Only Need $45k
Image source: Alphaxfusion
#27 Why?
Image source: SipsTeaFrog
“Home of the best content on the internet. On Wednesdays we post frogs!” the moderators of ‘Sips Tea’ write.
There’s a real dedication to quality and freshness in this group. So, the mods actively remove any low-quality posts, such as poor-quality images or videos, AI slop, manipulated content, exaggerated claims, ads, etc.
#28 The Meme Was… Expensive
Image source: Adorable_Grocery9956
#29 Ya It’s Really Hard For Me To Buy A Yacht When I’m Not A Millionaire
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#30 Whats The Point Of Scholarship Then
Image source: TheDormantOtaku
Which of these viral internet posts and memes did you find the most interesting?
What’s your favorite hot or cold drink to enjoy while scrolling social media and browsing your favorite sites?
What’s the most intriguing piece of news or a post that you’ve seen this week?
We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments under the images or in the section at the very bottom of this list.
#31 For Real
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#32 They Have A Certain Set Of Skills To Bag The Whale
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#33 Turns Out The Real Flex Wasn’t Building Social Media. It Was Leaving Before It Consumed Your Entire Life
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#34 A Japanese Fan In America For The World Cup Is Astounded By The Existence Of Bottomless Free Chips And Salsa At Mexican Restaurants: “The Trust Of A Nation Is In That Salsa, And I Intend To Honor All Of It”
Image source: franny2525
#35 Fifa Cannot Sell Enough Seats To The World Cup After Overpricing Tickets
Image source: uselessprofession
#36 This Kid Was Born With More Lore Than Most Fantasy Characters
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#37 Update On The Viral Video Of Man Taking His Daughter To Women Restroom
Image source: KaidoPklevel
#38 Decorative And Functional
Image source: SipsTeaFrog
#39 For Once I Agree With Cuban
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#40 Would You Do The Same Thing?
Image source: Busy_Report4010
#41 On Solving Problems
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#42 Seems Reasonable
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#43 I Fear This Is Historically Accurate
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#44 Ever Wonder Why Student Loans In America Are The Only Loans That Can’t Be Dispatched Through Bankruptcy?
Image source: McDowdy
#45 The Real Er Challenge
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#46 Let Me Circle Back
Image source: Matt_LawDT
#47 Power Hungry Servers
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#48 The Future Of Medicine Is Looking Wild
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#49 So True
Image source: Dumb-Briyani
#50 “Hey Google, Your Founder Sucks”
Image source: Conscious-Weight4569
#51 Never Forget What They Took From Us
Image source: iYessyyy
#52 That Would Be Some Crazy Stuff
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#53 Art Of The Deal
Image source: Outrageous-Egg1760
#54 Unitedhealth Group Posted $6.2b In Profits Last Quarter
Image source: Conscious-Weight4569
#55 And You Get To Enjoy A Few Days Of Vacation. Sounds Like A Good Deal To Me
Image source: Busy_Report4010
#56 Fictional Future Forecast vs. Reality
Image source: SuspiciousLow3062
#57 They Are Not Wrong Though
Image source: SuspiciousLow3062
#58 This Is Business
Image source: Dev1412
#59 Teach Your Kids About Socialism
Image source: Gurugod123
#60 Energy Meets Innovation
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#61 I’ve Never Been More Supportive Of Thieves
Image source: youlldonuthan
#62 Why She Tryna Flirt
Image source: Beneficial_Passion40
#63 Grandpa Still Got It
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
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