This Tattoo Artist Creates Chrome Tattoos So Real They Look Like Liquid Metal Under The Skin (30 Pics)

Traditional tattoo art has been shaped for centuries through the organic and matte texture of ink. However, with the rise of futuristic aesthetics, cyberpunk culture, and digital reality, this ancient art form has begun to shed its skin. One of the most striking and visionary examples of this transformation is exhibited by Arda Kaplan, who infuses the skin with a smooth metallic fluidity and crisp reflections.
Continuing his work in Cologne, Germany, successful tattoo artist Arda Kaplan has been pushing the boundaries of tattoo art for the past six years. The artist began his professional journey in Istanbul’s dynamic and competitive tattoo scene, where he developed his foundational skills before taking his talent to an international level.
More info: Instagram
#1 Birth Of Chrome Venus
Botticelli’s Venus is reinterpreted as a futuristic chrome cyborg. While the organic fluidity of the hair is preserved, the joints and mechanical details combine with wide metallic reflections, blending classical elegance with cyberpunk aesthetics.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
Arda has created his own unique signature by specializing in chrome tattoos, particularly over the last three years. In his work, he perfectly captures the hyper-realistic reflections, sharp contrasts, and futuristic textures of polished metal, transforming the human body into a living, breathing cybernetic canvas. This wide spectrum, ranging from retro-futuristic robots to contemporary pop-art balloon figures, and from baroque ornamental decorations to the metallic transformation of organic forms, stands as a testament to his technical mastery and boundless imagination.
Now bringing his metallic vision to Germany, Arda Kaplan continues to redefine modern tattoo art with each chrome masterpiece. Here are 30 mesmerizing examples that blur the lines of illusion, dazzling the eye with their pitch-black shadows and a brilliance that seems to seep right beneath the skin.
#2 Pop Art Meets Chrome
Keith Haring’s iconic dancing figure carries a shiny chrome heart in its hands. The thick, matte black linear style and the deeply contrasted metallic three-dimensionality of the heart create a powerful contrast throughout the piece.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#3 Chrome Brain And Disco Ball
Handling a surreal concept symmetrically, the left half of the piece features the contours of a chrome-textured human brain, while the right half displays perfectly perspectived disco ball mirrors. Geometric and organic structures merge on a common metallic surface.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#4 Silver Surfer
The iconic comic book character is presented with powerful anatomical craftsmanship. The dynamic shadows in the muscle structure and the wide reflections on the surfboard create a smooth, top-to-bottom chrome feel and vitality thanks to deep black contrasts.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#5 Crumpled Foil And The Walking Man
At the bottom, there is a walking man figure with a hat in minimal, matte black tones; above him lies a massive mass of crumpled foil. The irregular wrinkles and sharp folding lines of the foil add a dramatic atmosphere to the design.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#6 Floating Chrome Cyborg
The female robot figure displays a cyberpunk elegance with its anatomical lines stretching as if floating in the sky. The high contrast created by the smooth chrome reflections on the chest and leg areas, along with deep shadows, brings an industrial dimension. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#7 Chrome Venetian Mask
The melancholic facial features of the Venetian mask have gained a perfect metallic polished appearance with clear light reflections on the cheekbones and nose areas. The intense black shadows around the eyes add a powerful contrast and noble depth to the design.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#8 Terminator T-800 Endoskeleton
The iconic T-800 skull from cinema history is inked onto the skin while staying true to the original endoskeleton structure. The intricate mechanical connections and fine piston details on the temples and jaw offer an industrial and rugged chrome texture thanks to sharp contrasts.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#9 Diamond Cut Heart
Differing from the fluidity of chrome, this piece brings the complexity of geometric crystal structure and light refractions onto the skin. The diamond cut facets within the heart form provide a hypnotizing radiance with its symmetrical arrangement expanding outward from the center.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#10 Chrome Cyborg Passing Through A Portal
Extending from an oval portal outlined by a thin line, the robot figure reflects a retro-futuristic aesthetic. The smooth chrome on the robot’s helmet creates a powerful contrast with the complex metallic texture of the clothing wrinkles on its back. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#11 Chrome Heart And Embracing Hands
The smooth and plump chrome heart at the center is complemented by two hands coming from underneath to embrace it tenderly. The soft lights at the peak of the heart and the deep black shadows in the curves of the fingers create a powerful visual depth with a cast metal feel.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#12 Chrome Cyborg Tilting Her Head Back
Possessing an elegant and emotion-filled posture, the female robot tilts her head back to display the complex mechanical lines on her neck. While the smooth chrome panels on the helmet and ribcage offer wide light reflections, the pitch-black shadows give the robot depth. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#13 Chrome Raven And Gargoyle
Handling a Gothic theme with futuristic texture contrast, the gargoyle head at the bottom is rendered with a matte stone texture, while the raven perched upon it stands out with a fully bright chrome structure. The metallic reflections on the feathers offer a smooth silver appearance. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#14 Chrome Safety Pin
Handling an ordinary object with a minimalist illusion, the middle section of the metallic wire is left blank to create the sensation that it is weaving in and out under the skin. The smooth highlights on the head and spring parts of the pin offer a sharp and polished metal texture.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#15 Chrome Cyborg Gliding From An Oval Portal
The dark-toned oval portal in the background creates a powerful contrast that allows the figure to break away from the depths of the skin and stand out. The helmet and neck joints of the female robot, who is lifting her head, display a flawless chrome elegance with sharp light reflections. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#16 Chrome Cyborg With Rabbit Ears
Combining retro-futuristic robot aesthetics with popular symbolism, the piece consists of a female robot with rabbit ears and smooth lines. The bright reflections on the helmet and the sharp transitions on the ears lend an industrial weight and three-dimensionality to the design. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#17 The Mandalorian And Grogu
Presenting the characters within a sharp inverted triangle frame, the Mandalorian’s Beskar armor displays smooth chrome reflections. The contrast between Grogu’s organic structure and the hard, polished surface of the armor creates a powerful dynamic with deep shadows.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#18 Chrome Rabbit
The rabbit figure, which we are used to seeing as soft and fluffy, is reinterpreted with a completely hard and shiny chrome texture. The layered metallic reflections on the inner ears, back, and paws bring the organic form together with a cyberpunk aesthetic.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#19 Classical Chrome Ornamental Metal
Inspired by the traditional scrolling patterns of the Baroque Era, the figure creates a heart-like form with flawless symmetry. The pitch-black shadows in the depths of the curves give the design a smooth, antique cast-metal feel.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#20 Chrome Game Controller
The analog sticks and directional buttons of the classic controller are presented with high-detail craftsmanship. The vertical reflection areas on the handles of the controller and the deep black shadows in the button wells combine a pop culture element with cyberpunk elegance.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#21 Crumpled Chrome Foil
An abstract piece that brings the chaotic and reflective nature of pure chrome material onto the skin. The tiny linear highlights on the ridges of the crushed metal, along with dozens of sharp breaking points and microscopic shadow pools, create a hypnotizing contrast.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#22 Chrome Balloon Animals
Reflecting a contemporary pop-art aesthetic, the composition features balloon rabbit, dog, and elephant figures positioned on top of each other. The Jeff Koons-style bulbous contours combine with smooth reflections and deep black shadows in the segments to offer high-contrast depth.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#23 Futuristic Chrome Cyborg
In this female robot figure, high contrast is utilized to create a realistic chrome illusion on human skin. The juxtaposition of deep black shadows with the brightness of the skin provides an elegant posture with a smooth, reflective metallic texture. This tattoo is referenced from the iconic retro-futuristic robot aesthetic of legendary illustrator Hajime Sorayama.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#24 Chrome Cherries
An organic cherry motif is reinterpreted with a futuristic chrome texture. The reflections on the rounded surfaces of the twin cherries and the fine metallic lines in the leaf detail combine with deep black contrasts to offer a polished look.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#25 Metallic Star Balloon
A nostalgic smiley-faced star balloon is transferred onto the skin with a foil/chrome texture. While the fine wrinkles on the corners and the inflated structure offer a realistic volume, the matte black smiley face detail brings the futuristic aesthetic together with popular culture.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#26 Chrome Hannya Mask
The traditional Japanese motif is reinterpreted with a completely futuristic chrome aesthetic. While the sharp facial features of the mask gain depth through intense highlights in the forehead area, the sharp details on the horns and teeth strongly emphasize the metallic weight.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#27 Chrome Queen Bust
Blending classical sculpture aesthetics with futuristic chrome reflections, this piece highlights a magnificent crown and wavy hair lines. The intense highlights in the clavicle and chest area give the design a smooth, cast-metal feel.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#28 Chrome Hand And Heart
An elegant hand bearing a thick chain and lace detail on its wrist holds a dark, shiny chrome heart featuring an eye motif. Pitch-black shadows and soft light reflections add a mystical atmosphere and a cast-metal texture to the design.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#29 Chrome Vivienne Westwood Logo
The brand’s logo, in the form of Saturn and a royal orb, is presented with a metallic texture. The dark, matte shadows on the stone-encrusted bands and the bright areas on the smooth surfaces add both a luxury jewelry elegance and a futuristic vibe to the design.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
#30 Chrome Key With Classical Ornaments
Blending Gothic aesthetic with modern chrome texture, the head of the key features a fleur-de-lis and scrolling ornaments. Clear brightness stretching along the shaft gives the design a thoroughly polished silver feel.
Image source: Arda Kaplan
Follow Us