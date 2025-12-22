50 Memes You Might Want To Share As They’re Too Funny To Keep To Yourself

It is said that pain is inevitable. And unfortunately, there are many types: physical, emotional, mental. Then there’s a special kind of pain. The one that hits you right in the brain when you hear, see or read something utterly stupid.

Sometimes, the beauty of stupidity lies in the sheer confidence with which it’s delivered. No shame, no hesitation. Just a powerful belief that a certain thing totally makes sense and needs to be shared with the world.

Speaking of sharing, there’s an entire corner of the internet dedicated to documenting the outrageously dumb stuff we are being subjected to. Aptly called More stupidity should be painful!!! 2.0, it boasts an impressive 90,000 members, all of whom have a low tolerance for two brain cells. They gather on the Facebook page to mock and poke fun “at pretty much anything and everything under the sun.” And they warn that their community isn’t for anyone who is easily offended.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their most hilariously silly posts for you to scroll through as you come to the realization that common sense is not common, proofreading is optional and thinking things through is clearly not for everyone. So take a deep breath, lower your standards of humanity and be glad you didn’t make it onto this list. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you gasp!

#1

Image source: Rick Caballero

#2

Image source: Rick Caballero

#3

Image source: Inge Toonen

#4

Image source: Rick Caballero

#5

Image source: Jshyne ChillGang

#6

Image source: Rick Caballero

#7

Image source: Indah Murningsih Muchsinin

#8

Image source: Rick Caballero

#9

Image source: MB Pembroke

#10

Image source: MB Pembroke

#11

Image source: MB Pembroke

#12

Image source: Jshyne ChillGang

#13

Image source: Inge Toonen

#14

Image source: Axelo Barayev

#15

Image source: Rick Caballero

#16

Image source: MB Pembroke

#17

Image source: AdamCSharp

#18

Image source: Rick Caballero

#19

Image source: Rick Caballero

#20

Image source: Rick Caballero

#21

Image source: Mah Radit

#22

Image source: Inge Toonen

#23

Image source: Kiyara Lin

#24

Image source: Chris Ciarlo

#25

Image source: Nia Karlina

#26

Image source: Nia Karlina

#27

Image source: Rick Caballero

#28

Image source: Rick Caballero

#29

Image source: Rick Caballero

#30

Image source: Markku Tanninen

#31

Image source: Nia Karlina

#32

Image source: Rick Caballero

#33

Image source: Rick Caballero

#34

Image source: Mah Radit

#35

Image source: Rick Caballero

#36

Image source: Barbara Pixley

#37

Image source: Michael Freeman

#38

Image source: Cece Vio

#39

Image source: Nia Karlina

#40

Image source: Rick Caballero

#41

Image source: Resta Padpan

#42

Image source: Rick Caballero

#43

Image source: Barbara Pixley

#44

Image source: Nia Karlina

#45

Image source: Inge Toonen

#46

Image source: Rob Eagy

#47

Image source: Rick Caballero

#48

Image source: Nurhasanah Nur

#49

Image source: Nia Karlina

#50

Image source: MB Pembroke

