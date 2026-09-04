44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

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While most cats seem perfectly happy spending their days sleeping, eating, and occasionally knocking something off a table, some felines apparently have much bigger career ambitions. The Instagram page ‘Cats With Jobs’ collects hilarious photos of cats who have somehow found their way into the workforce. And judging by these pictures, their résumés are surprisingly impressive.

From shop assistants carefully supervising the merchandise and office cats taking over paperwork to market vendors, cashiers, warehouse workers, and even a very determined forklift operator, these furry employees seem to be everywhere. Of course, their approach to productivity is slightly unconventional. Some prefer sleeping on the job, others sit directly on whatever their humans are trying to work on, and a few appear to believe that simply being present counts as a full shift.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite hardworking felines. Scroll down to meet the cats who prove that the working world could probably use a few more paws, and let us know which one you’d happily hire.

More info: Instagram

#1

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

#2

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#3

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#4

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#5

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#6

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#7

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#8

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#9

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#10

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#11

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#12

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#13

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#14

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#15

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#16

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#17

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#18

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#19

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#20

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#21

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#22

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#23

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#24

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#25

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#26

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#27

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#28

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#29

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#30

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#31

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#32

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#33

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#34

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#35

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#36

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#37

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#38

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#39

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#40

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#41

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#42

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#43

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

#44

44 Hilarious Cats At Work Who Took Their Careers Very Seriously, As Shared By This Page

Image source: catswithjobs_official

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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