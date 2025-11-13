30 Of The Funniest Dog Thoughts That Dog Owners Will Understand Too Well

Have you ever looked your dog in the eye and wondered what interesting thoughts are in his head? Is it something insightful and profound about awesome he thinks you are? Maybe your smart dog is plotting the next object that he will steal and quietly destroy? Probably he’s just hungry and is dreaming of treats, but, to be sure, “Thoughts of Dog” has the answers.
Brought to you by the people behind the ‘We Rate Dogs‘ page, Thoughts of Dog is wholesome, sweet and funny and is sure to resonate with dog lovers everywhere. You can really imagine your beloved pooch thinking these kinds of funny thoughts! With a huge following of over 2.3 million, perhaps Thoughts of Dog is helping humans and dogs everywhere to gain a better understanding of each other. Or maybe we all just need a bit of the light relief that only the mind of a silly doggie can provide?
Either way, following on from our previous post, here are some of our favorite dog thoughts from philosophical pooches, the perfect way to brighten up your Monday morning. Enjoy!
#1
Image source: dog_feelings
#2
Image source: dog_feelings
#3
Image source: dog_feelings
#4
Image source: dog_feelings
#5
Image source: dog_feelings
#6
Image source: dog_feelings
#7
Image source: dog_feelings
#8
Image source: dog_feelings
#9
Image source: dog_feelings
#10
Image source: dog_feelings
#11
Image source: dog_feelings
#12
Image source: dog_feelings
#13
Image source: dog_feelings
#14
Image source: dog_feelings
#15
Image source: dog_feelings
#16
Image source: dog_feelings
#17
Image source: dog_feelings
#18
Image source: dog_feelings
#19
Image source: dog_feelings
#20
Image source: dog_feelings
#21
Image source: dog_feelings
#22
Image source: dog_feelings
#23
Image source: dog_feelings
#24
Image source: dog_feelings
#25
Image source: dog_feelings
#26
Image source: dog_feelings
#27
Image source: dog_feelings
#28
Image source: dog_feelings
#29
Image source: dog_feelings
#30
Image source: dog_feelings
Follow Us