This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

by

Behind these hilariously charming little creatures is Rich Webber (Waaber), a BAFTA-winning animation director, animator, and voice artist with over 30 years in the industry. Best known for creating “Purple and Brown” and working on beloved projects like “Shaun the Sheep” and “Creature Comforts,” his instinct for character and humor naturally carries over into these small, handmade figures.

All the fingerprints, textures, and tiny imperfections are left in on purpose since they’re part of what makes each one feel alive. If something looks a bit wonky, that’s because it was actually made by a person, not a machine.

More info: waaber.bigcartel.com | Instagram | youtube.com

#1

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

Each Waaber creature is shaped entirely by hand, slowly brought to life through pressing and poking—no molds, no duplicates, no 3D printing. Every single one is unique, right down to the colors, which are mixed by hand as well.

In the interview with Bored Panda Webber revealed that he loves to sculpt in clay and has done so since he was a small child.

“My mum used to buy it for me and I would quietly entertain myself for hours,” he recalled and noted that eventually he was lucky enough to study animation and ended up working in the industry.

#2

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#3

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

Waaber Creatures came to life a few years back when the artist challenged himself to sculpting one character a day for a year and posting it on Instagram.

“It was quite liberating not thinking too hard about what to sculpt, I’d play around with different shapes and expressions and if it made me laugh I’d post it,” he remembered.

Nowadays, Webber’s typical day is spent cramming in as much as he possibly can.

“My job is all about telling stories and making people laugh through animation, so it’s always a pretty fun day to be honest.”

#4

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#5

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#6

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#7

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#8

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#9

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#10

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#11

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#12

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#13

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#14

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#15

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#16

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#17

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#18

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#19

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#20

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#21

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#22

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#23

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#24

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#25

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#26

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#27

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#28

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#29

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#30

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#31

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#32

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#33

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#34

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#35

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#36

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#37

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#38

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#39

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#40

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#41

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#42

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#43

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#44

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#45

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#46

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#47

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#48

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#49

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

#50

This Artist Hand-Sculpts Adorably Wonky Creatures With Their Own Personalities (50 Pics)

Image source: Rich Webber

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ever Wondered What Cartoon Characters Would Look Like As Humans: This Artist Has The Answer (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
24-Year-Old Dumps Her Boyfriend, Quits Her Job, And Now Is Living The Van Life With Her Dog
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Parent Refuses To Entertain Daughter’s Morning Tantrum, Sends Her To School In PJs
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Worst Dressed Celebs At Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet In Milan
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2026
59 Worst Newspaper And Magazine Layout Fails Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Drawing Tribute To A Bunch Of Notable “Bad Guys”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.