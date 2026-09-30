49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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Cats may be adorable and mysterious, but they can also be little troublemakers, as the comics by ‘War And Peas’ often prove. 

Created by German artists Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, the comic duo has been making readers laugh since 2011 and recently celebrated 15 years of the series. Their comics are known for dark humor, absurd situations, and recurring characters such as witches, Grim Reapers, and, of course, cats.

This time, we’ve gathered some of their funniest comics, featuring everything cats – cardboard-loving felines, Lord Nibbles, and the many ways kitties manage to confuse and rule their humans. So waste no more time – scroll down and enjoy!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

#2

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#3

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#4

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#5

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#6

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#7

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#8

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#9

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#10

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#11

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#12

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#13

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#14

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#15

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#16

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#17

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#18

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#19

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#20

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#21

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#22

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#23

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#24

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#25

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#26

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#27

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#28

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#29

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#30

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#31

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#32

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#33

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#34

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#35

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#36

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#37

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#38

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#39

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#40

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#41

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#42

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#43

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#44

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#45

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#46

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#47

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#48

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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#49

49 ‘War And Peas’ Dark Comics That Perfectly Capture Cats’ Love Of Mischief

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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