“Sorry, We Are Sorry”: 35 Hilarious Accurate Memes That Sum Up The Country Perfectly (New Pics)

Canada is the second largest country in the world but it’s very sparsely populated. Over 80% of locals live in cities and more than two-thirds are settled within about 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the southern border.

Canada is officially bilingual in English and French, which reflects its history as the place was once contested by two of Europe’s great powers. Canadians also have one of the highest standards of living in the world!

Visiting the land of maple syrup is on many people’s bucket list, so we decided to see what the fuss is all about and visit it through the Facebook page ‘Funny Canadian Memes.’ Judging from the comments under its content, this should be not only an accurate but also a humorous and delightful way to explore the country’s culture and share some laughs along the way.

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#2

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#3

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#4

Image source: 8bit-wizard

#5

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#6

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#7

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#8

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#9

Image source: UnironicThatcherite

#10

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#11

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#12

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#13

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#14

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#15

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#16

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#17

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#18

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#19

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#20

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#21

Canadian Crocs.

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#22

Image source: Vandalised_R8rD

#23

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#24

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#25

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#26

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#27

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#28

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#29

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#30

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#31

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#32

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

#33

Image source: Funny Canadian Memes

#34

Image source: FoxtrotFoxtrotZulu2

#35

Image source: FunnyCanadianMemes

