People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

by

Bumper stickers are pretty straightforward, as they’re exactly what they sound like—stickers that are meant to be applied to the back or front bumper of a car. Many people use them to express their political views, inform everyone what college they’re studying at, or support a sports team or a noble cause. Some paste such adornments to their vehicles to express their quirky personalities and their top-notch sense of humor, making monotonous journeys more entertaining for other fellow drivers and passengers.  

The team at Bored Panda has collected such instances from all over the internet and compiled them into this witty little list. Scroll down to find the most playful bumper stickers out there, and make sure to upvote the ones you’d like to slap on your own car!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Linda Fairhurst, owner of The Grumpy Tortoise stationary store, and Christopher, owner of Christophermerman small sticker shop, who kindly agreed to tell us more about why people enjoy these adhesive pieces of art so much.

#1 I Found My New Favorite Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: AdSilent9810

#2 I’m Trying To Make My Work Truck The Antithesis Of Most Trucks With Bumper Stickers I See

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: pghparagliding

#3 Yes, I See Your Point

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: pauldrye

#4 Never Ashamed To Be A Childless Cat Lady

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: frogmustardstickers

#5 A Tesla Driver Wants To Make Something Very Clear

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: simplythebess

#6 This Guy’s Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: BobandJerry2

#7 Just Go Around Me

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: giftsandvibes

#8 Something Like That

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: mcchickenlady

#9 These Well-Placed Looney Tunes Bumper Stickers

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: ActualKeanuReeves

#10 Brilliant

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

#11 Canadian Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Jhuderis

#12 This Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: ChiMeraRa

#13 This Monty Python And The Holy Grail Sticker On A Dent

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Itsa-Deadpool

#14 Bumper Sticker Wisdom

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: elegantwino

#15 Poor Jesus

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: katherinezetajones

#16 I Need This Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: sfrr00x

#17 This Monty Python Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: blackmachine312

#18 Best Sticker I’ve Seen On A Car In A While

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Am I Right?

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: partyinthebackuk

#20 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: getyoutogabba

#21 I Can Relate

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: unazinnia

#22 My Morning Laugh

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Amy Shepherd

#23 Based On My Observations Of This Driver On The Road, I Believe This Sticker To Be 100% Accurate

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: ToshiroBaloney

#24 Never Related So Much To A Bumper Sticker In My Life

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: miss_too_short

#25 Bradley Cooper Bumper Sticker On A Mini Cooper

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: bfridthekid

#26 Life Gets The Best Of You Sometimes

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: shrugsquad

#27 Spotted In The Wild

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: literatec

#28 I Like This One

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: MichaelMiko612

#29 It’s Virgo Season

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: bumper_crop

#30 You Know It’s Definitely Over When She Peels Your Sticker Off The Minivan

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: CaesarsCabbages

#31 I Was Walking To Class And Saw These Bumper Stickers

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: OddlyCheap

#32 The Person On The Road In RVA I Would Most Like To Have A Beer With

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: deephaven

#33 Can’t Wait To See How Long This Stays On My Car Living In A Redneck PA Town

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Well Said, Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: counteractive256

#35 Where Can I Find This Bumper Sticker?

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tevshko

#36 Completely Normal Bumper Stickers

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: karmakrane

#37 Saw This Bumper Sticker Today

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Armored_Bananas

#38 I Drive A Car With A Very, Very Old Person Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Twentyhundred

#39 Shrimp Shrimp Shrimp – The Number Of The Feast

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: schmatthew

#40 My Brother Saw This Car In Bensalem. It’s The Funniest Vanity Plate And The Collection Of Bumper Stickers I’ve Ever Seen

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: hop208

#41 The Way The Clouds Reflect The Given Message

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: yvngOG711

#42 “Don’t Tread On Me” Parody Bumper Sticker Says “Throw Bread On Me”

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: beigestickynote

#43 This One

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: MittieArt

#44 I Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way Home From My Dentist Appointment This Morning

The second bumper sticker says: “You’ve just been passed by a girl!”

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: ladydigression

#45 Bumper Sticker Explains 20-Year-Old Question Of Who Let The Dogs Out

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: beigestickynote

#46 I Gotta Be Honest, I Have Never Seen A Bumper Sticker Like This Before

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: Chloeecomets

#47 This Bumper Sticker

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: ht_southridge

#48 Just Saw My New Favorite Bumper Sticker On The Way To Work This Morning

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: FranktheLlama

#49 This Made Me Giggle

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: nail_adict_007

#50 I Was Late To Work Because I Was Trying To Document This

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Image source: catladeigh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Unforgettable Street Photos That Turn Everyday Life Into Art
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Photographer Takes Weather Camera Self-Portraits And They Might Make You Feel Uneasy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
46 Pilots Share The Most Terrifying Situation They’ve Ever Been In
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Bird (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Comics That Show What Living With A Cat Is Really Like, By Xibang
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Love About Your Partner?” (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.