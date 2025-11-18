People Are Sharing Their Favorite Bumper Stickers They Saw And Here Are 50 Of Them (New Pics)

Bumper stickers are pretty straightforward, as they’re exactly what they sound like—stickers that are meant to be applied to the back or front bumper of a car. Many people use them to express their political views, inform everyone what college they’re studying at, or support a sports team or a noble cause. Some paste such adornments to their vehicles to express their quirky personalities and their top-notch sense of humor, making monotonous journeys more entertaining for other fellow drivers and passengers.
The team at Bored Panda has collected such instances from all over the internet and compiled them into this witty little list. Scroll down to find the most playful bumper stickers out there, and make sure to upvote the ones you’d like to slap on your own car!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Linda Fairhurst, owner of The Grumpy Tortoise stationary store, and Christopher, owner of Christophermerman small sticker shop, who kindly agreed to tell us more about why people enjoy these adhesive pieces of art so much.
#1 I Found My New Favorite Bumper Sticker
Image source: AdSilent9810
#2 I’m Trying To Make My Work Truck The Antithesis Of Most Trucks With Bumper Stickers I See
Image source: pghparagliding
#3 Yes, I See Your Point
Image source: pauldrye
#4 Never Ashamed To Be A Childless Cat Lady
Image source: frogmustardstickers
#5 A Tesla Driver Wants To Make Something Very Clear
Image source: simplythebess
#6 This Guy’s Bumper Sticker
Image source: BobandJerry2
#7 Just Go Around Me
Image source: giftsandvibes
#8 Something Like That
Image source: mcchickenlady
#9 These Well-Placed Looney Tunes Bumper Stickers
Image source: ActualKeanuReeves
#10 Brilliant
#11 Canadian Bumper Sticker
Image source: Jhuderis
#12 This Bumper Sticker
Image source: ChiMeraRa
#13 This Monty Python And The Holy Grail Sticker On A Dent
Image source: Itsa-Deadpool
#14 Bumper Sticker Wisdom
Image source: elegantwino
#15 Poor Jesus
Image source: katherinezetajones
#16 I Need This Sticker
Image source: sfrr00x
#17 This Monty Python Bumper Sticker
Image source: blackmachine312
#18 Best Sticker I’ve Seen On A Car In A While
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Am I Right?
Image source: partyinthebackuk
#20 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker
Image source: getyoutogabba
#21 I Can Relate
Image source: unazinnia
#22 My Morning Laugh
Image source: Amy Shepherd
#23 Based On My Observations Of This Driver On The Road, I Believe This Sticker To Be 100% Accurate
Image source: ToshiroBaloney
#24 Never Related So Much To A Bumper Sticker In My Life
Image source: miss_too_short
#25 Bradley Cooper Bumper Sticker On A Mini Cooper
Image source: bfridthekid
#26 Life Gets The Best Of You Sometimes
Image source: shrugsquad
#27 Spotted In The Wild
Image source: literatec
#28 I Like This One
Image source: MichaelMiko612
#29 It’s Virgo Season
Image source: bumper_crop
#30 You Know It’s Definitely Over When She Peels Your Sticker Off The Minivan
Image source: CaesarsCabbages
#31 I Was Walking To Class And Saw These Bumper Stickers
Image source: OddlyCheap
#32 The Person On The Road In RVA I Would Most Like To Have A Beer With
Image source: deephaven
#33 Can’t Wait To See How Long This Stays On My Car Living In A Redneck PA Town
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Well Said, Bumper Sticker
Image source: counteractive256
#35 Where Can I Find This Bumper Sticker?
Image source: Tevshko
#36 Completely Normal Bumper Stickers
Image source: karmakrane
#37 Saw This Bumper Sticker Today
Image source: Armored_Bananas
#38 I Drive A Car With A Very, Very Old Person Sticker
Image source: Twentyhundred
#39 Shrimp Shrimp Shrimp – The Number Of The Feast
Image source: schmatthew
#40 My Brother Saw This Car In Bensalem. It’s The Funniest Vanity Plate And The Collection Of Bumper Stickers I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: hop208
#41 The Way The Clouds Reflect The Given Message
Image source: yvngOG711
#42 “Don’t Tread On Me” Parody Bumper Sticker Says “Throw Bread On Me”
Image source: beigestickynote
#43 This One
Image source: MittieArt
#44 I Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way Home From My Dentist Appointment This Morning
The second bumper sticker says: “You’ve just been passed by a girl!”
Image source: ladydigression
#45 Bumper Sticker Explains 20-Year-Old Question Of Who Let The Dogs Out
Image source: beigestickynote
#46 I Gotta Be Honest, I Have Never Seen A Bumper Sticker Like This Before
Image source: Chloeecomets
#47 This Bumper Sticker
Image source: ht_southridge
#48 Just Saw My New Favorite Bumper Sticker On The Way To Work This Morning
Image source: FranktheLlama
#49 This Made Me Giggle
Image source: nail_adict_007
#50 I Was Late To Work Because I Was Trying To Document This
Image source: catladeigh
Follow Us