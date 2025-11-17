This Internet Group Shares Images Of Birds Being Jerks, Here Are The 40 Funniest Ones

Birds are a universal part of our ecosystem, from the clueless-looking pidgin to sparrows that zip by at extremely high speeds. The ability to fly equips them to be particularly immune from repercussions, so it’s no surprise that avians seem to have no qualms about taking our stuff, eating our food, and then flying away before any consequences can be felt.
The “Birds being Jerks” online group gathers examples of birds with little to no regard for humans and our stuff. So get comfortable and upvote your favorite examples as you scroll through. Be sure to comment your own bird stories and tales.
#1 Anarchists
Image source: matgoebel
#2 My Dickbag Bird
Image source: LoloDoe
#3 Uber Sky
Image source: xobilae
#4 This Is My Life Now
Image source: supervi07
#5 Crow Rides On The Back Of A Bald Eagle
Image source: wilsonpmPfgdrg5
#6 I Think We Have A Criminal Here
Image source: itamar_farkash9
#7 This Peacock Pecked At His Own Reflection On A Bmw For Over Half An Hour
Image source: Sosumi_rogue
#8 Fuck The Law
Image source: tabanhere
#9 No Respect For The Rules
Image source: DavDon18
#10 I Love Parrots But Don’t Insult The Arsonist
Image source: _Throwaway54_
#11 Love. . . Hate. .
Image source: Nintendophile79
#12 Help I Lost My Lovebird In This Pile Of Mangoes!
Image source: sqnu
#13 Birds Being A Dick
Image source: barleybarber
#14 Honk!
Image source: temporalwanderer
#15 Dick Left Alone With An Open Laptop
Image source: Vall3y
#16 Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser
Image source: keta9919
#17 Blursed Parrot
Image source: birb_in_disguise
#18 Thanks For Rescuing Us From The Brink Of Extinction And All, But
Image source: SeanaLyn, SeanaLyn
#19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel At A Bird Park
Image source: ledtosea
#20 Poor Baby Hippo Never Hurt A Fly
Image source: poliscijunki
#21 They Won’t Be Stopped
Image source: iqueefkief
#22 This Speaks For Itself
Image source: reddit.com
#23 This One Has Made My Balcony His Territory… Tries To Scratch Me If I’m Outside
Image source: BD_secureIT
#24 An Atlantic Puffin (Joe) Who Doesn’t Like To Share
Image source: Saarg095
#25 License And Registration… And A Couple Of Those Fries
Image source: KiaNorville
#26 Plonk
Image source: 2601vicky
#27 These Birds Getting Plastered Off Fermented Cherries In Our Backyard
Image source: dajung21
#28 Robb’n
Image source: routine-failure
#29 Nope. Sorry Birds Exist. This Asshole Is Proof
Image source: ajl009
#30 This Swan Has Been Enforcing The Stay At Home Order Outside My House For The Last Three Days
Image source: ganggangletsdie
#31 Reddit Meet Whis
Image source: LOLZWHAT123
#32 Asshole Pelicans
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This Asshole And Her Bullshit Crumbs Everywhere
Image source: weaponized_glitter
#34 Magpie Kiss
Image source: g_nome7
#35 Memphis Hawks Don’t Let You Mess With Their Eggs…
Image source: Hungry-Influence3108
#36 Seagulls Are The Worst
Image source: const_bigMan
#37 Birds Ate My Handmade Paper Star (Took Me Weeks To Make)
Image source: pyromaic_sofa
#38 I Don’t Like This Bird
Image source: why_r_people
#39 This Is Comfortable
Image source: Few-Succotash-3047
#40 This Guy Was Screaming At Me For The Whole 3 Minutes I Was Packing My Scooter. Loud Af. Pretty Badass Looking Imo
Image source: NoYou5184
