This Internet Group Shares Images Of Birds Being Jerks, Here Are The 40 Funniest Ones

Birds are a universal part of our ecosystem, from the clueless-looking pidgin to sparrows that zip by at extremely high speeds. The ability to fly equips them to be particularly immune from repercussions, so it’s no surprise that avians seem to have no qualms about taking our stuff, eating our food, and then flying away before any consequences can be felt. 

The “Birds being Jerks” online group gathers examples of birds with little to no regard for humans and our stuff. So get comfortable and upvote your favorite examples as you scroll through. Be sure to comment your own bird stories and tales.

#1 Anarchists

Image source: matgoebel

#2 My Dickbag Bird

Image source: LoloDoe

#3 Uber Sky

Image source: xobilae

#4 This Is My Life Now

Image source: supervi07

#5 Crow Rides On The Back Of A Bald Eagle

Image source: wilsonpmPfgdrg5

#6 I Think We Have A Criminal Here

Image source: itamar_farkash9

#7 This Peacock Pecked At His Own Reflection On A Bmw For Over Half An Hour

Image source: Sosumi_rogue

#8 Fuck The Law

Image source: tabanhere

#9 No Respect For The Rules

Image source: DavDon18

#10 I Love Parrots But Don’t Insult The Arsonist

Image source: _Throwaway54_

#11 Love. . . Hate. .

Image source: Nintendophile79

#12 Help I Lost My Lovebird In This Pile Of Mangoes!

Image source: sqnu

#13 Birds Being A Dick

Image source: barleybarber

#14 Honk!

Image source: temporalwanderer

#15 Dick Left Alone With An Open Laptop

Image source: Vall3y

#16 Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser

Image source: keta9919

#17 Blursed Parrot

Image source: birb_in_disguise

#18 Thanks For Rescuing Us From The Brink Of Extinction And All, But

Image source: SeanaLyn, SeanaLyn

#19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel At A Bird Park

Image source: ledtosea

#20 Poor Baby Hippo Never Hurt A Fly

Image source: poliscijunki

#21 They Won’t Be Stopped

Image source: iqueefkief

#22 This Speaks For Itself

Image source: reddit.com

#23 This One Has Made My Balcony His Territory… Tries To Scratch Me If I’m Outside

Image source: BD_secureIT

#24 An Atlantic Puffin (Joe) Who Doesn’t Like To Share

Image source: Saarg095

#25 License And Registration… And A Couple Of Those Fries

Image source: KiaNorville

#26 Plonk

Image source: 2601vicky

#27 These Birds Getting Plastered Off Fermented Cherries In Our Backyard

Image source: dajung21

#28 Robb’n

Image source: routine-failure

#29 Nope. Sorry Birds Exist. This Asshole Is Proof

Image source: ajl009

#30 This Swan Has Been Enforcing The Stay At Home Order Outside My House For The Last Three Days

Image source: ganggangletsdie

#31 Reddit Meet Whis

Image source: LOLZWHAT123

#32 Asshole Pelicans

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This Asshole And Her Bullshit Crumbs Everywhere

Image source: weaponized_glitter

#34 Magpie Kiss

Image source: g_nome7

#35 Memphis Hawks Don’t Let You Mess With Their Eggs…

Image source: Hungry-Influence3108

#36 Seagulls Are The Worst

Image source: const_bigMan

#37 Birds Ate My Handmade Paper Star (Took Me Weeks To Make)

Image source: pyromaic_sofa

#38 I Don’t Like This Bird

Image source: why_r_people

#39 This Is Comfortable

Image source: Few-Succotash-3047

#40 This Guy Was Screaming At Me For The Whole 3 Minutes I Was Packing My Scooter. Loud Af. Pretty Badass Looking Imo

Image source: NoYou5184

