Every time you go out into the world, signs, placards, and lines of text greet you almost everywhere. These pieces of writing provide crucial information about streets and businesses, and give context to what’s happening all around. Most of us don’t even think about the signs we see until something feels off.
That’s why we finally decided to draw your attention to the most incomprehensible texts out there that just baffle the mind with how badly they’ve been written. Hopefully this list leaves you with plenty of chuckles and makes you take a much closer look at signs in the wild.
#1 Tc S Ao
Image source: heysavnac
#2 Compost! Do Not Throw Away! Eat!
Image source: dubstep-party
#3 Little On Human Board
Image source: IDidIt_Twice
Most of the time, when we think of signs, we think of businesses with placards, posters, or noticeboards advertising their products and services. According to A Guy That Designs, strong, well-written text creates a good first impression on potential customers and can also help increase traffic over time.
Many people think signs are an old-school way to advertise, but that’s not true; they can still draw attention, increase visibility, and show how a company’s products differ from the rest. It also helps to keep the information on these placards short and to the point so readers can decide quickly.
#4 Diesel Sold Fuel Here
Image source: AlligatorMass
#5 Ubly Erft
Image source: jas_the_j_is_spanish
#6 Yarn Factory Dragon Store
Image source: PropadataFilms
When we think about signs, we might think of billboards or noticeboards above businesses, but signs have changed and developed over the years. Today, companies know they need to attract customers, so they might use LED placards, interactive advertisements, and lit signs to draw people’s attention.
Some businesses also customize their noticeboards with their logo’s specific color and font to improve recall. Companies selling multiple products and services might benefit from scrolling signs that show people all their options. Even talking and moving billboards draw attention and interest from casual bystanders.
#7 Ayo Don Edebiri Cheadle
Image source: freeman687
#8 Jesus Rent Me
Image source: FoxAlternative4234
#9 Tina Simply Turner The Tango Best
Image source: Hefty-Comfortable991
When someone wants to choose the right sign for their business, they must first consider where it will be placed so they can size it for the right viewers. If it’s going to be hung up like a billboard, the text, image, and design must be visible so potential customers can read everything.
For smaller placards, business owners need to make sure everything is aesthetically pleasing and not text-heavy, which can be overwhelming. If something is pleasant to look at, people are more likely to take it in for longer and also remember it. That’s why companies should focus on signs that deliver a clear message and leave a lasting impression.
#10 Imangie
Image source: voldie127
#11 Stay Stop Human AI
Image source: Sterbucks
#12 Yferc Ooxie Uope Rden
Image source: LumberJackk6
It’s clear that these funny and weirdly written placards probably generate more laughs than actual business. That’s why companies need to be careful what they write and how it appears to consumers. In fact, research has found that nearly 90% of people noticed specific signs and could recall what was written on them.
This means folks are paying attention, and businesses need to get their products and services in front of the public in an impactful, easy-to-understand way. Especially in areas with heavy foot traffic, these spots are great for setting up an interesting placard that draws attention. The only catch is that everything on those signs needs to be proofread to ensure quirky or weird messaging doesn’t show up.
#13 Usit Opmust Enbe 09love
Image source: Shervivor
#14 Men Because Women
Image source: StalinDoge64
#15 The Anti-Solution Bark
Image source: pirateofmemes
When companies get innovative with their signs, it can truly take their business to the next level, and one way to do this is with vehicle graphics. These special placards can be placed on cars, vans, and trucks to grab customers’ attention and serve as an ongoing reminder of the business’s products.
What’s great about moving signs is that you can always swap them out for new ideas and edit them to fit different themes. Adaptiveness is what makes text and advertising good so that companies can always meet their customer’s needs and captivate their interest.
#16 Lucky Fried Grandma Skewers
Image source: FatTwatson
#17 Fire To Blood For Fire Blood
Image source: AlphaTheMonster
#18 Free Glasses!
Image source: consolation123
A sign’s quality can make or break its message by affecting customer acquisition, brand image, and the company’s local reputation. According to Medash Signs, 68% of people surveyed feel that a store’s placards or notices reflect the standard of its service or product.
52% of folks also don’t feel like entering shops and businesses with poorly made or terrible signs outside. This means customers sometimes get hung up on a company’s first impression and may find it hard to change their mind.
#19 Bodloy
Image source: TomLakeCharles
#20 Think About Why You When You Feel Like Started Quitting
Image source: FloatyFloatyCloud
#21 See Say Something Something
Image source: OutOfTouch_303
It’s clear when business owners value their brand image because they put a lot of effort into their signs, posters, and placards. This kind of thought and creativity shines through and often attracts people even more, as they might find the branding funny, interesting, and clever.
On the other hand, companies that treat their signage as an afterthought are easy to spot because they don’t mind spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, or incomprehensible text on their billboards. This suggests they may be focusing on the wrong things, and customers eventually notice these details too.
#22 Yard S Sale A Yard Le
Image source: SturdyWarshinMachine
#23 100 For 100 Jobs Kids
Image source: lazypeach0
#24 Save Our Save Our Kids Kids England Future Future
Image source: Wanita_1972
Clearly written, interesting signs matter far more to customers than anything else, and a survey by Custom Neon on 1000 people found that over 76% visited a store mainly because of its attractive signage. 66% of people formed a bad opinion of a shop because of its placard or notice.
Over 75% of individuals bought something from a business because its sign caught their eye, and 70.5% would avoid entering a store without an outside notice. Most folks also said they were drawn to bright, colorful designs, and 83.2% said the text on a sign mattered a lot.
#25 Please Take Rubbish Your Home
Image source: NowHearsThis
#26 Fodrne
Image source: Jneum23
#27 If Lived You’d Home You Here Be Now
Image source: depressiveagressive
Whether a business owner likes it or not, signage is extremely important and can make or break customers’ opinions. That’s why companies need to pay close attention to what they write on notices and placards, or they’ll end up with typos, errors, and mistakes like this that make them a laughingstock.
We’d love to know if you’ve ever come across a silly sign in real life. What did it say, and do you think weird notices like this are funny? Do share your opinions in the comments below.
#28 Gercou Manture
Image source: Nabuchodnozzar
#29 Loud Deep Bark Bite
Image source: Dewellah
#30 Feo Ixn Ril Ety
Image source: AStanHasNoName
#31 Sa Su Sa
Image source: HTHID
#32 Crying, Talking, Listening To Heads
Image source: DeezNutsPickleRick
#33 The Smell Of Smell Of The Of The Plxce The Place Place
Image source: xGnarRx
#34 Door Both Open Side
Image source: Snorkel9999
#35 New Or York Nowhere
Image source: ymgraal
#36 If Not Then Now When?
Image source: rvedotrc
#37 Hans A.r. Zimmer Rahman
Image source: ChickenWings2708
#38 An Evening John With Legend
Image source: Fiyeroni88
#39 Smile Wine Now Later
Image source: nexthoudini
#40 Sign My Dad Put Up On The Bathroom Door After Our Roomate Got Attacked By Wasps (Don’t Open, Wasps Inside)
Image source: Principle_Napkins
#41 Head Says Soul Says Gym Pizza
Image source: KurtThiemann
#42 A House Without A Is Not A Home Cat
Image source: iinlustris
#43 Live Make Full Your Nash Move!!
Image source: littlesimba013
#44 YOLO Gaft
Image source: dog-_-biscuits
#45 Sathda Veete
Image source: nose_of_sauron
#46 Don’t Our Minnesota Wisconsin
Image source: RandallBoggs_12
#47 Pflugerob Villegyn
Image source: bossDocHolliday
#48 Make Walk The Pain Plank
Image source: ineptorganicmatter
#49 U.S. National Central Cyber Security Security Command Agency Service
Image source: FreidasBoss
#50 Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I’m Pretty
Image source: ThePersonDudeGuy716
#51 Never Beware Mind Of The The Dog Owner
Image source: CreepyTeddyBear
#52 Work Enjoy.. Hard Better
Image source: Street-Hal0
#53 Less More Borders Bridges
Image source: 27OwlySnow
#54 Basa Kele
Image source: CaptainKnightwing
#55 Fear Love Less More!
Image source: Grubernator
#56 Smart And Books Toys Store
Image source: Inappropriate-Ebb
#57 Happy Happy Wife Life
Image source: rufusjivefunk
#58 Not But Yet Soon
Image source: International-Care16
#59 Jesse & Plemons
Image source: attackpotato
#60 Go Like Where You Like Go
Image source: joller
#61 Cn Aa Utg Tua Irs Oa Nl
Image source: JMDToaster
#62 Pink The Floyd Wall
Image source: OnlyANerdUsesReddit
#63 “We Have Roasted In The Best Chicken Town”
Image source: anon
#64 Homes Move In For Summer Rent 2026
Image source: -1701-
#65 Please Sir, Say Can I Have Please… Some Soap?
Image source: PolebagEggbag
#66 Have Your Eyes Grab A Been Dilated? Pair!
Image source: SilvrSabl
#67 Press The Car Sun
Image source: HinsdaleCounty
#68 Drionionmg
Image source: rizmk
#69 Never Being Stop You
Image source: _FisterRoboto_
#70 I’m Starting In The I’m Asking His With The Man In The Mirror Him To Change Way
Image source: TheRealQuasar
#71 Towel On I’ll Use. The Rack : It Again
Image source: chandu1256
#72 We Take In Your Pride Ride
Image source: HalfShelli
#73 Tiger Pride Tiger Village Wide Country
Image source: TyrannyOfBobBarker_
#74 Welcome To No Food Or Drink In The Bowling Area
Image source: ketchupinmyear
#75 Enjoy Your No Hiring Summer School Break Crossingguards
Image source: Dj_AA
#76 I Now Was I’m 67
Image source: 1billsfan716
#77 From & Imported Domestic Ingredients
Image source: rioryan
#78 Sp Soy & Icy Garlic
Image source: BalloonCS
#79 Long Steak Horn & Snack
Image source: AccidentNo3917
#80 Rat 20 Con 26
Image source: BigWangersIncTm
#81 Live Pet Fast Dogs
Image source: MostDankEmblem
#82 Fresh Breaded Hand Chicken
Image source: Heron_Silent
#83 This Is Title Screen Terrible
Image source: seenlikesmcr
#84 Please Your Mind Head
Image source: itskdog
#85 If You I Know
Image source: Anananabooboo
#86 Wanna Some Up? Spice Things
Image source: imnottosureaboutthat
#87 Our Shoulders, Used To Necks Fit So Well Together
Image source: BadgerlandBandit
#88 Tothne Geerss
Image source: utterlyuncool
#89 Weird Build Teachers Character
Image source: we_gon_ride
#90 Thank It God Is Food Day
Image source: Pupupuuro
#91 Dont Flood Open Inside
Image source: iHateSystemD_
#92 Hind Is Sight 50/50
Image source: wanderingfern33
#93 Made Cakes To Order Pastries
Image source: XComhghall
#94 Routes In The Will Be Parking Boarding Lot!
Image source: TeacatWrites
#95 1s Tt Oo Yr 2y
Image source: Curlyyaz
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