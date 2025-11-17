Whoever Designed These 50 Things Deserves Jail Time, But Will Have To Settle Being Shamed In This Group Instead (New Pics)

There are moments in all of our lives when we look around, astonished, wondering where all the quality went and why we’re surrounded by low-effort, unaesthetic garbage. American science fiction author and critic Theodore Sturgeon is credited for coming up with the idea that “ninety percent of everything” is going to be rubbish. It’s known as Sturgeon’s Law, and its effects can be seen in all areas of life, including design.

That’s where this massively popular subreddit comes in. It’s an online group that is dedicated to sharing the most epic and legendary design fails that range from cringe-worthy to beyond ridiculous. We’ve compiled a list of the latest worst offenders for you to enjoy, Pandas.

Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, PhD, to hear his thoughts on Sturgeon’s Law and how it applies in modern times, as well as how bad products can affect the reputation of an entire brand. He was kind enough to shed some light on the topic and revealed how the emotionality of a consumer can actually trump the functionality of the product. Johnson, PhD, is a neuroscientist, founder of the Human Nature Blog, and author of Branding That Means Business. You’ll find our full interview with him below. 

#1 Fly To Europe And Have A Stroke

Image source: DucksToo22

#2 A Life-Changing Experience

Image source: froopy_doo

#3 This Map At A Coffee Shop

Image source: Holzweg34

#4 The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

Image source: meme_planet_13

#5 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

Image source: logstain

#6 Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

Image source: toastisfree

#7 Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

Image source: KlassyKlutz

#8 My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

Image source: Hopeful_Relative_494

#9 Whoever Edited This Photo To Sell D&d Dice On Facebook Doesn’t Know What They’re Actually Used For

Image source: missmaggy2u

#10 I’ll Take Your Sofa Kitchen And Raise You This Tangled Line Kitchen (With Line Covered Appliances Hidden Against The Wall)

Image source: -avoidingwork-

#11 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

Image source: Jonlevy93

#12 The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

Image source: hansolo625

#13 Probably Wouldn’t Be Such A Bad Idea If Every Angle Wasn’t Slightly Off

Image source: Any-Classic-5733

#14 Door Knockers On Glass 👌🏻

Image source: llandbeforeslime

#15 The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

Image source: FuzzboarEKKO

#16 Each Of The Blue Dots On This Fire Escape Map Says “You Are Here”

Image source: EmmaStonewallJackson

#17 Every One Of Them Is Playing On The Wrong Side Of The Capo

Image source: MikeOwen91

#18 Probably The Worst Logo I’ve Ever Seen. It’s For A Plastic Surgeon

Image source: Phedericus

#19 At Least It’s Padded?

Image source: cheekymrs

#20 Pikachu What Have They Done To You!?

Image source: Mellowlyhunger347

#21 This Poor Design On A Real Estate Agent’s Building

Image source: wanderingbrother

#22 Sock Model Not Wearing Socks

Image source: DressedNuthatch

#23 Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From… Wood

Image source: duucfho

#24 Foll Is My Favorite Season

Image source: martrocks

#25 Quite The Opposite Of An Open Concept Kitchen

Image source: Dahneeze

#26 Ad On The Road That Imitates Real Street Signs

Image source: AboutHelpTools3

#27 Business Center Logo Looks Like A Guy Taking A Dump

Image source: bernardo15

#28 Toilets For Disabled People Are Located Upstairs In A Restaurant In Stockholm

Image source: momo_power

#29 There Is No Way To Complete The Puzzle

Image source: Heam21

#30 Horse With Eyes On Front Of Its Head

Image source: Better_Weakness7239

#31 Simultaneously Too High And Too Low – This Dress

Image source: Tessa7

#32 The Last Two Steps On These Stairs Are Higher Than The Previous 50

Image source: david_pridson

#33 Tie Dye Socks That Look Like Someone Used Them As Toilet Paper

Image source: Professional_Lunch43

#34 This Shooting Range Ad That Shows A Gun Firing A Cartridge

Image source: chonk_dogg

#35 Ride On Spac Eship

Image source: pruaga

#36 Prizes On Offer At The Clinic

Image source: BaronVonStretchmark

#37 The Handle Of This Pan Is Heavier Than The Pan Itself, Making It Fall Over Immediately

Image source: Hell_Awaitz

#38 Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°c

Image source: unfederica

#39 Hotel Room Light Switch Hidden Behind Pillows, So You Wake Up Inexplicably In The Middle Of The Night

Image source: philfr42

#40 Someone Put Up This Sign On A Corner Near Me

Image source: tactiphile

#41 This Infographic Uses Blue For Hot And Red For Cold

Image source: firstfatmaninspace

#42 I Now Have Trust Issues With Cooking Instructions

Image source: bartolemew

#43 “Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!

Image source: Fazioliphotography

#44 My Grandma Bought A Condo That Was Built In 2018, I Just Noticed This

Image source: dbnrdaily

#45 Arms (Found On A Cruise Ship I Was On Last Week)

Image source: Go_Crazyyy

#46 May I Have A Wednesday, Please

Image source: _Goodrandom

#47 Good Old ‘Ondon

Image source: Cybersponge94

#48 Neighbors Went Upscale In Their Sidewalk Replacement, But Picked Incredibly Slippery Pavers

Image source: KSMO

#49 This Double Sided Exit Sign

Image source: superaa

#50 Mmm Yes, I Sure Do Love Living In Tevas

Image source: TheAverageYBAJoe

#51 They Just Printed The Rings On Saturn

#52 These Toilet Cleaning Things Make Your Toilet Even Messier Looking

#53 Samsung’s New Weather Icon

