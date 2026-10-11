65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

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As someone who worked in marketing before, I am well aware of the painful process behind a brilliant ad. From ideation to execution, it takes skill and luck as well. Honestly, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, and marketing campaigns often fail to grip their target audience.

Speaking of bad ads, there are many out there that were actually approved and made public. Some turned out unintentionally hilarious, while others crossed the line into weird. The r/AdvertisingFails community has an amusing collection of these ads. We have put together the wildest ones below that will make you laugh or question the marketing manager. Scroll down to check them out!

#1 I’m Not Sure If They Were Trying To Do This, But If Not, It Looks Horrible

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: ZealousidealArm8645

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

#2 Commas Are Free. Feel Free To Use Them As Needed

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#3 Such A Good Deal!

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Cindy6390

I can remember a lot of brilliant ads done by Nike. Whether it’s TV commercials or billboards, they effortlessly grab attention, which is exactly what a good ad is supposed to do. They seem to have a really talented marketing team that does a wonderful job connecting with the target audience.

Then there are the really terrible ads that, far from making an impression, annoy people more. In fact, more than eight in 10 U.S. consumers (81%) say they try to ignore and tune out ads, according to a Gartner survey.

#4 Answer: No

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#5 Guaranteed Reduced Quality

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#6 Hilarious Ads

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Difficult896

So why do some ads become big hits while others are labeled terrible? For instance, let’s look at McDonald’s advert about a boy mourning the loss of his father. They were going for emotional storytelling. 

But they faced massive backlash for trivializing something traumatic. They were accused of trying to make money by using grief to sell food, which didn’t sit right with many customers.

#7 Hilarious Ads

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Difficult896

#8 Amazing!

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#9 Meanwhile At Home Depot

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: gesourre

Then there are racist ads that fail immediately. For example, NIVEA’s print ad claimed: “White is Purity.” People extensively criticized it for mirroring historically racist ideas about whiteness as being pure and non-whiteness as being impure. They drew a lot of negative public and media attention for this one, so they ended up withdrawing the whole campaign just 2 days after release.

#10 “God Is Now Here,” I Think

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#11 You Can Get One On Amazon For $29.99

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#12 Someone At Kroger Doesn’t Know How Air Fryers Work

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: heytango66

Some brands also underestimate customer loyalty. Take Jaguar’s rebranding that happened in 2024. To signal its shift to an electric future, the brand introduced a new identity. 

The leaping Jaguar logo was replaced with a minimalist monogram, which clearly didn’t represent the luxury British carmaker very well. Not only did this rebranding fail miserably, but the company also saw a staggering collapse in sales as well.

#13 Hilarious Ads

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Difficult896

#14 Chinese Insoles

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: questison

#15 That’s A Lot

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Nominaliszt

With AI taking over the world, we can’t really ignore how its use can make ads fail terribly. I am talking about Levi’s AI-generated model campaign that came out in 2023. The brand partnered with Lalaland.ai, which creates AI models. Apparently, Levi’s wanted to improve diversity in its digital product imagery and make online shopping more inclusive.

However, people were furious that instead of using real diverse models, they turned to AI. Their inauthenticity sparked backlash, not just from customers, but also from the fashion industry.

#16 Umm, Ok

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: redEPICSTAXISdit

#17 You Read My Mind!

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#18 Do You Know What A Venn Diagram Is?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

Before the digital age, it might have been easy to correct these failed campaigns. But today, once they go online, they stay there forever. I mean, “going viral” can be terrific, but it can also be terrible for brands if the ad fails.

A small mistake from the marketing team can become a global issue, leading to a long-term brand crisis and a permanent mark on it.

#19 Phbbt! Something Is Suspicious About This Copper Supplier

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: RickRussellTX

#20 Injury Lawyers

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Abject-Donkey-420

#21 Rethink The Concept

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Kelp72plus

According to content marketer Kathryn Bouchard, companies should build a simple proofing step in their workflow. Weird phrasing and embarrassing typos can derail an entire marketing campaign. She also advises them to be culturally aware and avoid being tone-deaf. 

When brands lose touch with the social context and humorize situations, it can seem exploitative. They should look at their ads from multiple angles. If a topic is touchy, it can be very subjective, she continues. Sacrificing brand value for a few laughs is not really worth the backlash.

#22 Verizon Thinks We Throw Away Our Christmas Trees Away With The Decorations Still On

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: reddilator

#23 Get Dad….a Beard And Moustache

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: TabooDiver

#24 So There Are Spiders In These?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: captain_slackbeard

Bouchard also highlights that timing is everything and brands should keep a close eye on current events. Campaigns are often planned months in advance, so it’s easy to overlook tragic events. She claims that during disasters, it’s often better to pause your messaging to show empathy, rather than using it as a PR opportunity.

Lastly, she advises that a successful campaign comprises clear objectives and goals, a defined target audience, attention-grabbing content, and monitoring results for optimization.

“The bottom line is, before you publish, post, or print, take a close look at your message. Review your campaign in terms of the current social context. And always get an educated second opinion before publishing or going live,” she concludes.

#25 Stake Is Now Advertising Inside Fortune Cookies

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: MasterConcentrate696

#26 Why Does Vitamin Water Want Me To Spy On My Ex?!

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: PhiladelphiaSteaks

#27 Am I Wrong That Vaguely Referencing A Movie From 2006 Is A Dumb Way To Advertise?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Daventhal

Well, all brands make mistakes, but sometimes, when the mistakes are harmless and actually funny, they can also give brands more visibility. After all, people love something quirky, and when these hilarious ads go viral, they draw in more attention.

Which one from this list do you think did that? Give it an upvote or tell us about it in the comments below!

#28 Then Why Would I Buy Them?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#29 Have You Ever Wanted To Look Stupid. Boy, Do These Guys Have The Product For You

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Vectorman1989

#30 A Measuring Stick That Does Not Touch The Ground At All

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: fanchik

#31 It’s Great To See Citizens Active In Politics

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#32 What? The Other Ones Can Hear Us?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#33 I Heard That Your Mother Found A New Restaurant That She Likes

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#34 Next Time, Put The Milk In The Cereal Bowl

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#35 How Could This Happen? Misspelling A Common 3 Letter Word

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#36 Look For The Difference!

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: ak91hu

#37 Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Beginning-Wedding-45

#38 Don’t Tuna Shame People

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: questison

#39 Please Stop Evolving

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Commercial-Buy3225

#40 LOL. Burns Body Fat?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Lijey_Cat

#41 Well This Just Horrific

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: hallowdmachine

#42 Why Is She Showing An SD Card As A Sim Card? Why Does It Bother Me?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Bigonrice

#43 This Must Be An All-Inclusive Resort

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#44 Gluten-Free And No Sugar Added

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#45 Thanks A Lot I Will Make Sure Not To Get It

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Alarming-Highway228

#46 5 Years Ago You Were $0.99. Dunno Who Got Paid For This Advertisement But Im Triggered

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: rayrayrayrayray5

#47 Good Advice. Thank You

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#48 Clearly Not

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: chazlad123

#49 AI Is At Least Making Ads Interesting, Incomprehensible, But Interesting

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Euphoric-Reputation4

#50 “I’m Not Paying To Haul Away These Lion Statues From The Old Chinese Restaurant That Was Here Before Us.”

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: expatronis

#51 Please Place A Comma After The Word Out

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#52 This Has To Be A Fail Right?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: abdii7

#53 💨

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: GryphonSK

#54 Target Cornering The Drunk Toddler Market?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: electric_taupe

#55 I Think I’ll Pass…

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: sooperhani

#56 Same Grandma, Different City

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: SoVeryKerry

#57 “We Won’t Use AI… But We Also Won’t Hire A Professional.”

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: plaid-tuxido506

#58 Reddit Ad On Reddit Seems Redundant

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: DamnedDirtyHuman

#59 Yes, You Too Can Achieve Ultimate Whiteness

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#60 This Was In The Cooking Isle At The Store

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Mastercube7x7

#61 Then Why Should I Buy A Membership?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#62 Dark Advert For An Airport Terminal

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: Intelligent_Joke

#63 How Do You Do, Fellow Kids

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: kling_klangg

#64 Well, Which One Is It?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: keith2301

#65 Doesn’t This Scream “Rob Me”?

65 Of The Most Brutal Advertising Fails That Will Have You Questioning The Marketing Managers

Image source: bkuhlmann84

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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